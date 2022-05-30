10 most glaring inconsistencies in Naruto

Naruto is one of the most beloved and popular shonen animanga series, and there are very few that can match its success. Written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, the series garnered attention from fans worldwide quite early on.

Despite its success and recognition, the series is infamous for its inconsistencies and plot holes. A few concepts are not explained well, and some characters can exploit these irregularities to beat strong enemies. Let’s look at some examples of glaring inconsistencies in the series.

Inconsistencies in Naruto that fans keep questioning

1) Neji’s death

Neji is one of the strongest members of the Hyuga clan and was considered a genius when he was young. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he was killed and Kishimoto used this death to catalyze Hinata and Naruto’s relationship.

One of the biggest inconsistencies is that a powerful jutsu didn’t kill this Byakugan user. He was killed by shards of wood in an attempt to save his comrade.

2) People not knowing who Naruto was

Given that Konohagakure’s Fourth Hokage and his son looked quite similar and were the only ones to have bright yellow-colored hair, it’s quite strange that people could not recognize the child.

They miraculously hid the kid’s identity by giving him the Uzumaki clan name instead of Namikaze so that he wouldn’t be connected to Minato. Surprisingly, none of the citizens could identify or connect the dots despite the connection being quite apparent.

3) Naruto’s age

This is something that has popped up in numerous discussions on social media platforms and on forums such as Reddit. The protagonist wasn’t the best when it came to grasping concepts and understanding chakra control. He struggled quite a bit during his time as a student in the academy.

He had to retake the test multiple times, and one assumed that he would have to sit through the course for another year. When he graduated with his classmates, he should have been at least a year older than most of them, if not older. But, he’s of the same age as the rest of his classmates that graduated with him.

4) Madara using Susanoo without eyes

This has caused a ton of arguments and debates regarding Susanoo and the source of this technique. Susanoo is the ultimate defensive technique used by those who possess the Mangekyou Sharingan in both their eyes.

When Madara used this technique without the eyes, fans realized the sheer severity of the inconsistencies present in the series. This sparked many debates, which led to some people theorizing the redundancy of vision altogether. In reality, this is just one of the many inconsistencies in the series.

5) Kaguya being caught off-guard by Sakura

Kaguya Otsutsuki was the strongest antagonist in Shippuden, and there was little to no chance for the Allied Shinobi Forces to defeat her. She has the powers and abilities that no shinobi had, and her Expansive Truth Seeking Orbs were so big that they could alter the entire planet.

However, the way this fight was handled annoyed the fanbase since a character of that caliber was caught off-guard by a regular punch. That and the Reverse Harem jutsu allowed them to seal someone like Kaguya Otsutsuki, which was bizarre.

6) Neji vs Naruto fight

This entire fight was all about hard work beating talent and destiny. Neji was someone who constantly worked hard on his taijutsu and trained with the intention of becoming one of the strongest shinobis despite being born to the Branch family.

He was the result of hard work that was complimented by talent to a certain extent. Naruto won the fight because he had Kurama, whose chakra was utilized extensively. This fight attempted to convey a particular theme that was mishandled and was certainly inconsistent in its execution.

7) Naruto not realizing that his clones can accumulate experience

One of the most common techniques Naruto uses throughout the series is his Shadow Clone jutsu. This technique was forbidden because chakra needed to be transferred equally among all the clones, which could lead to the death of a shinobi if too many clones were created.

However, he didn’t realize that he could accumulate experience until Kakashi pointed it out. This is extremely inconsistent because he would have figured it out himself simply because he had been using it since he was at the academy.

8) Chakra exhaustion over the course of the series

Naruto concentrating chakra in order to execute a jutsu (Image via Pierrot)

Chakra exhaustion and its judicious utilization were quite prominent early in the series. Even the likes of Kakashi would get quite tired of using certain techniques since it siphons a good amount of chakra.

However, this seemed to be ignored as the series progressed, and characters were able to perform some of the most outrageous jutsus in succession when their chakra levels would have reduced drastically after performing one such jutsu. Kakashi has been a prime example of this inconsistency, and one can observe that as the series progresses.

9) Naruto as a character and the theme of “hard work”

Might Guy (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto's character was supposed to be an example of pure hard work that would beat some of the most talented shinobis out there. There is no doubt that he was the underdog in some of the fights, but a big reason he was able to beat strong shinobis was because of Kurama and the sheer vast reserves of chakra that he had.

This theme slowly became less important as the series progressed, and there were other candidates who were better suited for this theme. Characters like Guy sensei have shown how far one can come with hard work and effort.

10) Jiraiya unable to perfect Sage Mode over the course of a few years

Jiraiya is a part of the Three Legendary Sannin and there is no doubt that he is a strong shinobi who is well-versed in combat as well. Jiraiya is extremely good at understanding chakra flow and perfecting techniques that not many people are capable of.

One thing that fans are finding hard to believe is that Jiraiya was unable to perfect the Toad Sage Mode after attempting to do so for many years, while Naruto was able to perfect it in a few days. This is one of the many inconsistencies present in the Naruto series.

Note: The list is subjective and relfects the author's opinion.

