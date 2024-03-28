10 manga like One Piece to read for fans during the 3-week hiatus

If you're looking for manga like One Piece to read during the series' current three-week hiatus, you've come to the right place. One Piece, the beloved manga series, is currently on a break as creator Eiichiro Oda takes a well-deserved rest. The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore the vast ocean in search of the legendary treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King.

This three-week hiatus in the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew has left fans eagerly awaiting new chapters and episodes. During this break, many fans may be looking for manga like One Piece to fill the void and satisfy their craving for epic adventures, quirky characters, and creative world-building.

Here are 10 manga like One Piece to dive into if you just can't get enough of its signature humor, action, and grand sense of adventure.

10 must-read manga like One Piece

1. Fairy Tail

Cover of Fairy Tail by Hiro Mashima (Image via Kodansha)

Fairy Tail, a popular manga like One Piece, follows a young celestial wizard named Lucy Heartfilia who joins the rambunctious wizard guild called Fairy Tail.

Much like Luffy's crew, the wizards of Fairy Tail become a makeshift family that constantly gets wrapped up in epic battles while accomplishing perilous missions. Fairy Tail also utilizes creative world-building by introducing new magical concepts and abilities that keep fights fresh and exciting.

If the camaraderie of the Straw Hat crew is what you love, then you'll feel right at home among the fiery wizards of Fairy Tail, making it a perfect manga like One Piece.

2. Naruto

Cover of Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto (Image via Shueisha)

Naruto is another staple in the anime and manga community that shares many similarities with One Piece. It tells the story of young ninja Naruto Uzumaki and his quest to become the leader of his village. The series also takes place in a vibrant ninja world brimming with magic and features intense battles.

Like Luffy, Naruto is a boisterous, loyal, and ambitious protagonist who draws people to him wherever he goes on his journey to achieve his dream of becoming the Hokage. Naruto is truly akin to going on an epic ninja adventure with Luffy and Straw Hats with all the camaraderie, action, and sense of exploration that fans love in manga like One Piece.

3. Bleach

Cover of Bleach by Tite Kubo (Image via Shueisha)

For fans craving more action-packed battles, Bleach is a great series to pick up. The story centers on high schooler Ichigo Kurosaki, whose life changes forever when he becomes a Soul Reaper to battle evil spirits called Hollows. The series features crisp animation and intense, bloody battles, similar to other manga like One Piece.

The series also spends plenty of time exploring the Soul Society, an afterlife world brimming with magic and fantasy creatures. With a sprawling cast of characters, Bleach also has no shortage of personalities and fighting styles to keep battles feeling fresh, much like the diverse range of Devil Fruits and abilities among characters in One Piece.

4. Black Clover

Cover of Black Clover by Yūki Tabata (Image via Shueisha)

Magic battles are clearly one of the biggest appeals of One Piece's epic storylines, and Black Clover fully captures that thrill with its unique spin, making it a great manga like One Piece. The series follows two young boys, Asta and Yuno, in a medieval world where magic is everything. Asta's quest is to become the Wizard King, while Yuno aims to become the Magic Emperor.

What ensues is a grand adventure full of magic and hard-fought battles reminiscent of altering Devil Fruit's powers. Much like Luffy, the protagonist Asta possesses tremendous ambition, willpower, and loyalty toward his friends, which drive him forward on his difficult path to success.

For fans seeking manga like One Piece, watching Asta grow from zero to hero by constantly overcoming his limitations will feel quite familiar.

5. My Hero Academia

Cover of My Hero Academia by Kōhei Horikoshi (Image via Shueisha)

In the vein of creative superpowers and abilities found in manga like One Piece, My Hero Academia is also a great recommendation for fans. The manga takes place in a highly unique world where 80% of the population has developed superpowers or "quirks."

Protagonist Izuku Midoriya dreams of becoming a superhero despite having no powers and enrolls in a prestigious high school designed to mold the next generation of superheroes. Like the Devil Fruit abilities, the diversity of superpowers keeps fights feeling fresh and encourages creativity.

Seeing Izuku and his classmates grow into heroes by strengthening their abilities also mirrors the journey to become Pirate King, which requires immense dedication and mastery of skills.

6. Dragon Ball

Cover of Dragon Ball by Akira Toriyama (Image via Shueisha)

When discussing adventure anime and manga like One Piece, Dragon Ball is the seminal series that paved the way for epic sagas. Following the protagonist Goku and his friends, Dragon Ball takes place in a whimsical world filled with magic and the afterlife, featuring a diverse cast of characters.

The series builds upon fun adventures, training arcs, and planet-threatening battles. Dragon Ball also features one of anime's most expansive casts of heroes and villains with diverse personalities and abilities. For fans looking for manga like One Piece, Dragon Ball offers a nice throwback to everything that makes adventure series enjoyable and thrilling.

7. Demon Slayer

Cover of Demon Slayer by Koyoharu Gotouge (Image via Shueisha)

In recent years, Demon Slayer has soared in popularity as another action-packed magical adventure series that will appeal to fans seeking manga like One Piece. The story follows kind-hearted Tanjiro Kamado, whose family is attacked and turned into demons, forcing him to become a demon slayer.

Like the Straw Hats, Tanjiro teams up with colorful allies with their own signature abilities to take on all manner of magical threats. Fans will also enjoy seeing Tanjiro grow and strengthen his abilities against ever-increasing threats during his quest, similar to Luffy's journey to become King of the Pirates.

For those craving adventure alongside lovable crews in manga like One Piece, Demon Slayer captures that magic.

8. Hunter x Hunter

Cover of Hunter x Hunter by Yoshihiro Togashi (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter is often cited as one of the greatest adventure manga/anime ever made, making it a perfect choice for those seeking manga like One Piece. The story follows young Gon Freecss, who strives to become a Hunter, an elite adventurer capable of tracking down secret treasures, magical beasts, and the world's wonders.

Gon's journey quickly builds up a memorable cast of allies, rivals, and villains while exploring a magical world. From gritty narrative arcs to fun tournaments testing the heroes' wit and skills, Hunter x Hunter contains all aspects that make One Piece such an enjoyable staple for fans.

9. Yu Yu Hakusho

Cover of Yu Yu Hakusho by Yoshihiro Togashi (Image via Shueisha)

With its themes of adventure, camaraderie, and epic battles, the long-running classic Yu Yu Hakusho is another great manga recommendation for One Piece fans. The series follows delinquent Yusuke Urameshi, who dies while trying to save a child and is revived by the Spirit World.

He then becomes a "Spirit Detective" who battles demons and investigates supernatural activity. Like the Straw Hats, Yusuke crews up with a lovable band of allies - the psychic Genkai, sword master Hiei, and compassionate Kurama - to take on increasingly powerful foes.

Yu Yu Hakusho also features impressively strategic battles since Yusuke and his team have to outwit opponents who wield immense power and magic, similar to battles in manga like One Piece.

10. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Cover of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki (Image via Shueisha)

The long-running manga series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is perfect for One Piece fans seeking even more outrageous abilities and action. The ever-expanding story follows the heroic Joestar family over multiple generations as they battle vampires, supernatural beings, and other threats.

What starts out as relatively grounded fist fights eventually evolve into supernatural battles where characters wield psychic ghosts, stop time itself, and reshape reality through artistic drawings.

With its creative superpowers based on music references, flamboyant personalities, and globe-trotting adventure spanning generations, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure captures everything to love about One Piece turned up another notch.

Conclusion

One Piece has captured fans' imagination for decades with its grand sense of adventure, creative world-building, and memorable characters.

As the series takes a three-week break, fans may find themselves longing for more stories that embody the spirit of One Piece. While the story of the Straw Hat pirates is set to continue after Oda's well-earned hiatus, there are plenty of great manga like One Piece out there to satisfy fans in the meantime.

With magic abilities, intense battles, and lovable characters, series like Fairy Tail, Naruto, and My Hero Academia complement One Piece's signature flair, making them excellent manga. And for those who enjoy thrilling journeys full of life-or-death stakes, Hunter x Hunter, Demon Slayer, and Dragon Ball all make great companions to the reader's favorite pirate crew.

