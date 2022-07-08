10 manga to read for fans of One Punch Man

ONE’s One Punch Man web novel has evolved into a smash-hit phenomenon in both the anime and manga worlds, thanks to Yusuke Murata’s manga adaptation of the series. It’s arguably one of the most popular currently-releasing series under the Shueisha name right now.

One Punch Man follows pro-hero-for-fun Saitama, who developed enough strength to beat anyone or anything after following a simple workout routine. It’s a fantastic blend of comedy, action, and spectacular art, with both the web novel and manga versions of One Punch Man being highly regarded by fans and other industry professionals.

If you're someone who's a fan of One Punch Man, here are 10 manga that you should read, ranked in no particular order.

Mob Psycho 100 and 9 other hit manga perfect for One Punch Man fans

1) Dragon Ball

Kicking off the list is Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga, which acts as the source material for both the Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z anime series. One Punch Man’s protagonist is meant to serve as a satirical depiction of Dragon Ball protagonist Goku and the super, unbeatable strength he and the other main characters always seem to possess.

Dragon Ball follows Goku’s adventures from his time as a young boy through his adulthood, even seeing him become a father along the way. Toriyama’s pop-culture phenomenon masterfully blends action and comedy, with an overarching plot serviceable as a supplement to the series’ main strengths, much like the One Punch Man series.

2) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 is a manga series written and illustrated by One Punch Man’s creator, ONE. As a result, it features many thematic and tonal similarities to his other aforementioned series, featuring a mundane protagonist who’s often overshadowed by a bombastic supporting cast.

The series follows teenage esper Shigeo Kageyama, one of the most powerful espers in the series, more so when his stress levels reach 100%. The series sees him try to navigate high school and life in general, balancing family and relationships with his powers and work at a supernatural detective agency. If there’s one series on this list every One Punch Man fan should try, it’s undoubtedly Mob Psycho 100.

3) Eyeshield 21

Eyeshield 21 is a manga series written and illustrated by Riichiro Inagaki of Dr. Stone and One Punch Man’s own Yusuke Murata, respectively. While a stark departure from Murata’s current work, his involvement with the series and the opportunity to see his early art style make this entry worth a try for his current readers.

The series is centered around Sena Kobayakawa, who joins his Japanese high school’s American football club as a running back after some convincing from other teammates. The series also follows Sena and his team as they compete in national and international championships, forming friendships and memories along the way.

4) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia serves as an alternative take on the world of superheroes, opting for a much more serious and philosophical look at such a world. Focusing on Izuku Midoriya, the series follows his journey as he goes from powerless to becoming the number one hero of all time and starts with his high school years.

Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, the series is often a polarizing one, but those who enjoy the series truly love it. Despite being a stark contrast to One Punch Man’s satirical superpowered situations, the similarity in essential subject matter makes it worth a shot for fans.

5) Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori, a normal high school boy who is sucked into the world of sorcery after eating the finger of a legendary Cursed Spirit, Sukuna. The series then follows his adventures through this supernatural world as he attempts to collect all 20 of Sukuna’s fingers, after which he’ll be executed, and Sukuna will also die as a result.

Author Gege Akutami’s series has been a smash-hit since its debut in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, being praised for its characters, plot, and action above all else. Alongside One Punch Man, this entry is arguably Shueisha’s most popular currently-running series, making it perfect for any fans of ONE and Murata’s aforementioned smash-hit.

6) Gintama

trexizen🏀 @frierenDfuneral

Best comedy, best arcs, best cast, best emotinal peaks, best backstories, best sense of stakes. Peak of the medium without any doubt. If there's a story that's 10/10 the most, it's this one. Sorachi

10/10 01: Gintama: Anime + MangaBest comedy, best arcs, best cast, best emotinal peaks, best backstories, best sense of stakes. Peak of the medium without any doubt. If there's a story that's 10/10 the most, it's this one. Sorachi10/10 01: Gintama: Anime + MangaBest comedy, best arcs, best cast, best emotinal peaks, best backstories, best sense of stakes. Peak of the medium without any doubt. If there's a story that's 10/10 the most, it's this one. Sorachi 🐐10/10 https://t.co/scF5JRqhgo

Gintama is a timeless, irreverent comedy manga series that comes from the brilliant mind of Hideaki Sorachi. The series follows former samurai Gintoki Sakata, who lives in Edo period Japan, which has been taken over by aliens known as Amanto. Gin works as a freelancer alongside friends Kagura and Shinpachi, only looking to pay the monthly rent with his work.

The series primarily follows a job/villain-of-the-week format, with some overarching plotlines peppered throughout the series' 700-plus chapter run. It’s mainly respected for its influence on comedy manga that came after it, its quality of characters, overarching plot, and action choreography. The action-packed comedy hit is something most One Punch Man fans will like.

7) Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Mashle is a sleeper hit coming from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump publication, having only recently been announced for an anime adaptation. The series follows Mash Burnedead, a boy born without magic in a world where one’s magic power determines everything from social status to success in life.

Despite having no magic, he’s determined to become a Divine Visionary — a title given to only the best mage students — with nothing more than his muscles to overcome others’ magic. Mashle: Magic and Muscles has been called a Harry Potter parody with overtones of One Punch Man.

8) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most respected and highly-praised works to ever be serialized in the medium. The series follows the multi-generational and even multi-dimensional struggle of the Joestar family versus the evil Dio Brando and his associates.

Araki masterfully merges a captivating story with a unique and engaging power system and fight scenes, all done with one of the medium’s most legendary artists drawing said story. Like One Punch Man, it perfectly toes the line of comedy, action, and story, giving fans plenty of reasons to keep reading as the series' over-35-year run continues to this day.

9) Lupin III

Lupin III is hailed by fans for its balance between comedy and incredibly engaging storylines, with fantastic drawings throughout the series’ 50+ years of serialization. The series follows Arsene Lupin III, grandson of real-life author Maurice Leblanc’s fictional masterthief, Arsene Lupin.

Author Monkey Punch’s Lupin follows in his grandfather’s footsteps, becoming one of the most respected and internationally renowned thieves in the series. There are moments that will make readers laugh, cry, scream, and jump out of their seats, similar to what happens when indulging in ONE and Murata’s One Punch Man.

10) Tiger & Bunny

Finally, Tiger & Bunny is a superhero-themed series that stands in between One Punch Man’s satirical approach and My Hero Academia’s seriousness. The series follows pro hero Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, who is assigned a new partner with the same power as him, named Barnaby Brooks Jr., with the two having very different opinions on how heroes should act.

The series mainly follows a villain-of-the-week narrative structure, with an overarching plot concerning the two partners trying to find the murderer of Barnaby’s parents. It’s a fascinating take on a corporatized superhero society, giving fans an interesting look at superhero stories that no other series has offered.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far