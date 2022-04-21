10 Marvel superheroes who would be a perfect match for an anime series

Despite making so many appearances in cartoon shows and films over the years, Marvel superheroes and superhero groups have rarely, if ever, appeared in an anime series. Their lack of presence in an anime series is baffling, as it seems perfectly conducive to the high-flying, explosive antics the Marvel superheroes often get involved in.

Spider-Man’s web-swinging exploration would translate beautifully into an anime-style adaptation, with scenic city views in the background. Meanwhile, the intergalactic antics of the Guardians of the Galaxy would allow for incredibly creative spectacles in character and scenery design.

Here are 10 Marvel superheroes and superhero groups, including those mentioned above, who would be a perfect match for an anime series.

Most iconic Marvel superheroes would star perfectly in anime series

1) Spider-Man

Spider-Man as seen in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

As mentioned above, Spider-Man’s traversal techniques alone merit him being a Marvel superhero starring in an anime series. Even beyond this, his powers in everything from spider-sense to his webs would come across beautifully in the medium. The more heartwarming aspects of his development and story would also lend itself to success as a series.

2) Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians of the Galaxy as seen in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Also discussed above, The Guardians of the Galaxy are yet another match made in heaven for Marvel superheroes and anime series. The varied, beautiful, unknown people, places, and things of space could be beautifully communicated in the medium’s format. The team's close-knit bond and palpable love for one another also lends itself to classic themes in the artform.

3) The Hulk

Hulk as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

In a medium which became a household name off of transformations, The Hulk is an easy choice for Marvel superheroes in an anime series. The artform would do beautiful imagery for Bruce Banner’s constant struggle with and changing of forms to his alter-ego. Humanization is also a constant theme in many anime series already existing, further bolstering their compatibility.

4) Dr. Strange

Dr. Strange as seen in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Similar to the Guardians of the Galaxy, Dr. Strange’s travels into the unknown would be perfectly displayed in an anime series. He’s one of the few Marvel superheroes who can freely travel dimensions, which would prove all kinds of eye-candy spectacles. Arguably, a Dr. Strange series would be the best of all those discussed on this list.

5) Iron-Man

Iron Man as seen in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Mecha anime is already a genre within the medium, emphasizing how one of the most iconic Marvel superheroes would greatly succeed with an anime series. The ever-evolving, always-new suits of armor that Tony Stark pumps out would pair perfectly with anime’s stunning visual arts.

His internal struggles as portrayed throughout various incarnations of the character could also be beautifully explored within the artform. There’s little doubt that, if such a series were to come about, it would be gather great acclaim.

6) Thor

Thor as seen in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Thor’s Godly adventures and friends would make for incredibly grand visuals in a classic Shonen battle series. It could mirror the core tenants of Dragon Ball perfectly, focusing primarily on visual effspectaclesspectacle rather than detailed plotlines. Obviously, a cohesive plot for any series is necessary, but focusing on visuals for a Thor series wouldn’t be the worst thing on Midgard.

7) Deadpool

Deadpool as seen in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The comedy anime genre is incredibly popular, and a series surrounding Deadpool would perfectly emulate that success. His comics are known for their comedy and action, two aspects of anime which are incredibly popular among fans. Even if the character’s more serious, emotional side is totally ignored, there’s little doubt it’d be a smash-hit in the artform.

8) Daredevil

Daredevil as seen in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Daredevil’s specific powers would create an incredibly interesting concept for fights in anime. First-person views would especially make great use of contemporary quality of animation, as well as give animators incredible stylistic opportunity and freedom. The overall cinematography would also be given plenty of room to shine, with constant contrasts of light versus dark.

9) Black Panther

Black Panther as seen in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

When one thinks of a Black Panther anime series, one of the first things in Marvel superhero history that should come to mind is Wakanda. The hidden, futuristic city would give artists incredible freedom in terms of overall and specifically scenery design.

Beyond this, T’Challa’s trademark Vibranium-laced Panther Suit would allow for amazing fight and traversal scenes. The concept of animating repulsed kinetic energy would be difficult to overcome, but if done right, could be breathtaking in its style and quality.

10) Ant-Man

Ant-Man as seen in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Finally, Ant-Man’s particle sized explorations would make for amazing visual opportunities for animators. Some may not find him all that interesting in comics or movies, but his powers would let him truly shine in an anime. Even beyond powers, his scientific discoveries with friends and associates would make for incredibly interesting side-plots for the series.

Edited by Suchitra