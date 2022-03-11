10 most misunderstood characters in Naruto, ranked

Naruto is widely acclaimed for featuring a plethora of characters who vary in ideologies as well as their attributes. Almost all the characters in the series are driven towards following the course of action which they consider to be acceptable. Whilst a few of them are disregarded and often misjudged for following the path, this often leads to chaos and animosity.

These characters are known for their complex personalities, which usually transpired as the manifestation of their sorrowful past. Here is a list of Naruto characters who have been drastically misunderstood in the series so far.

Naruto characters who are heavily misunderstood

10) Madara Uchiha

One of the most powerful characters in the Naruto franchise, Madara Uchiha is also a heavily misunderstood person. He was a victim of the Curse of Hatred, which developed just after witnessing the death of his younger brother Izuna in the Warring States Period.

Madara wanted to bring peace to the Shinobi world in a ruthless way and didn’t like the path that Hashirama followed, which was ethical. He believes humans are subjected to war and destruction and that peace is just jibberish.

9) Danzo Shimura

Danzo is taken as one of the most hated people in Naruto. Being the founder as well as the leader of Root, his actions were quite expected. He was the person who made Itachi take the most inhuman step of killing his own brethren as well as his family.

The measures he used to take to prevent others from threatening the prosperity of Konoha were indeed cruel. However, everything he did in his lifetime was for the devotion he had for his village.

8) Kabuto

Kabuto is one of the most formidable spies in Naruto. In the Fourth Great Shinobi War, he made a major contribution as an antagonist who reincarnated all the greatest shinobi legends of the past.

He was a member of Anbu in the past but left the organization after he unknowingly killed Nono, whom he saw as his mother.

While treating her wounds she didn’t recognize him, which shocked him to the core and he ran away. Later, through Orochimaru, he finds out that he was manipulated his entire life by Danzo.

7) Onoki

During the five Kage summit, Onoki showed strong hostility towards the other nations. Being a pragmatic individual, Onoki stated that Gaara is too novice and not capable as the leader of his village. During the battle between the five Kages and Madara Uchiha, a flashback of young Onoki was shown.

His recollection was around the time when Madara broke the treaty between Konoha and other villages, including his, as well as killed the first Tsuchikage. This incident for Onoki raised a distrust towards other villages and which is why he carried a cold and harsh disposition towards other nations.

6) Neji Hyuga

During the Chunin Exams, Neji’s fight with his cousin Hinata was more of a grudge than a test. It took several shinobis, including the proctor of the exams, to stop Neji from killing his sister. As he belonged to the Branch Family of the Hyuga clan, he was taken as a slave by the Main Family.

He was restricted from all Hyuga techniques as well as tortured physically as well as mentally. However, Neji later realizes that Hinata has nothing to do with the atrocities of the Main Family and eventually begins to cherish the latter as the most important person in his life.

5) Gaara

Gaara from the beginning, even when he was still in the womb of his mother, became destined to be the Jinchuriki of the Eight-Tails by his father the Fourth Kazekage, Rasa. His father condemned him to a lifetime of resentment.

Rasa even tried to assassinate his son through Yashamaru, the only person Gaara was close to. He eventually became a vessel of hatred, though he never deserved to be.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

In the new era, Sasuke is the second strongest individual in the shinobi world. However, from voluntarily becoming an experimental subject for Orochimaru to joining Akatsuki, his past actions have been condemned as evil. The reason behind his antagonist behavior in the past was because of his brother, Itachi.

Sasuke loved his brother to a great extent, but when the latter annihilated the entire Uchiha clan along with his family, this event traumatized him at the tender age of seven.

Sasuke then followed the path of retribution to take revenge on his brother. Later in the story, when he learned about the actions of Itachi, he turned on the village.

3) Obito Uchiha

Obito has always been a goofy individual who wanted to be recognized by others. During the Third Great Ninja War, he was presumed dead, as Kakashi was the witness. Obito eventually gets saved by Madara Uchiha, where the latter uses him as a tool for his Eye of the Moon Plan.

Witnessing Rin Uraraka's death at the hands of his friend/rival, Kakashi, took a heavy toll on him. Initially, Obito inherited the Will of Fire but he was brainwashed by Madara and became the bearer of the Curse of Hatred.

2) Nagato Uzumaki

Nagato is the major antagonist of Pain Arc and killed Jiraiya moments before destroying Konoha single-handedly. The whole intent behind wreaking havoc upon Konoha was taken as a repercussion in Nagato’s dictionary for the atrocities the village has committed in the past.

At a young age, Nagato witnessed the death of his parents by the Konoha shinobis, and later his most cherished friend, Yahiko, took his last breath in his arms. All the other villages made his nation a battleground, where thousands of people were slaughtered for no account.

This led to the creation of Akatsuki. However, in the process, he forgot his own way of peace and became a subject for Madara’s Eye of the Moon Plan.

1) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha is known for being a prominent sacrifice in the history of Naruto. He annihilated his entire clan along with his family, leaving his younger brother Sasuke to prevent another war from taking place, which speaks volumes about who Itachi was.

Being an Uchiha, he held onto the Will of Fire and was the greatest shinobi of Konoha. He became the unsung hero of his village who did everything in his power to protect Konoha as well as Sasuke.

