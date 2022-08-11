10 Naruto and Boruto characters who can solo Akatsuki without breaking a sweat

Boruto must be happy that he does not have to deal with one of Naruto’s most terrifying opponents, the Akatsuki. This organization started with the intent to oppose Hanzo and his tyrannical government. Because of Obito’s manipulation, it quickly became one of the largest terrorist organizations in the entire Shinobi World, with the hidden goal of reviving an ancient evil.

Still, even with the plethora of strong characters this organization has to offer, some characters in the Narutoverse could easily defeat them with no problem. In this list, we will talk about ten such characters from both Naruto and Boruto, who could destroy the Akatsuki without any effort.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Eida and 9 other characters from Naruto and Boruto the members of Akatsuki have no chance against

1) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Will we ever see Hagoromo in Boruto? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Known as the Sage of the Six Paths, Hagoromo is the closest thing to an omnipotent god the Naruto and Boruto universes have to offer. The son of Kaguya, Hagoromo was a prodigy in all aspects of combat from a young age. Like most Otsutsuki, he was also able to awaken the powerful Rinnesharingan, an almost invincible Dojutsu that helped him maintain peace for decades.

Hagoromo had absolute control over everything involving Chakra, going as far as to create beings made entirely of this energy. Not even the most powerful Akatsuki could hope to defeat this all-powerful fighter, no matter how hard they try.

2) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki as seen in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Out of all the villains we have met in both Naruto and Boruto, none can ever hope to achieve the kind of power Isshiki had. Isshiki was an Otsutsuki who, like Kaguya, created a plan to resurrect using the body of a human to take over the Earth.

Isshiki was extremely overpowered, with the ability to absorb attacks, create small pocket dimensions with his eyes, and even create matter out of nowhere. Not even the combined power of Naruto and Sasuke was enough to make this enemy sweat. The Akatsuki would have no chance to even hurt someone like Isshiki.

3) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya was a horrible mother (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The first Jinchuriki of the Ten-tails, as well as the Progenitor of all Chakra, Kaguya was the final challenge Team 7 had to face to save the world. Kaguya may not be the most experienced fighter, but she deserves more respect than she gets, seeing as one attack from her could kill almost anyone.

She was capable of using her bones to disintegrate any enemy touched by them, as well as sending them into different planes of existence where life could not exist. Her power was so immense, that she was not even defeated, only sealed away in another dimension.

4) Eida

——— 𝑇𝐻𝐸 𝑀𝑂𝑁𝐾𝐸𝑌 𝐾𝐼𝑁𝐺 @FateStayMonkey 3. Eida ( Boruto )



I’m gonna be completely honest, she’s the reason I began reading the Boruto manga, and that is a decision I do not regret.



She’s absolutely amazing and I love her.



Ps. Yes I tagged you because of last time. 3. Eida ( Boruto )I’m gonna be completely honest, she’s the reason I began reading the Boruto manga, and that is a decision I do not regret. She’s absolutely amazing and I love her. Ps. Yes I tagged you because of last time. https://t.co/8sjPHIMhBs

Eida’s power does not come from her fighting prowess like many other characters on the list, but rather her unique powers. Eida has two important abilities that would make the Akatsuki useless against her. First, she can see everything happening in the world at any moment, present or past. There is no hiding from her powerful and all-seeing eye.

Her second ability, and the most broken, makes anyone in her presence fall in love with her, no matter who they are. The Boruto manga confirmed that the only beings capable of resisting Eida’s charms are the Otsutsuki. No member of Akatsuki would be able to land a single hit on her since none of them belong to this family.

5) Sasuke Uchiha (Rinnegan)

Sadly, Sasuke lost his rinnegan in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke has already been proven to be stronger than various members of the Akatsuki in the past. Deidara and Itachi were defeated by this avenger long before the existence of the Otsutsuki was revealed. Since then, he has been getting stronger and stronger.

Thanks to Hagoromo’s blessing, Sasuke awakened an ancient power that rivaled Madara himself. After decades of experience and constant training, it is unlikely that Akatsuki would be able to emerge victorious if they ever fought against Sasuke.

6) Code

Cin 🌸🍥 @redxpanda_1 🏻 Code. I think he is one of the best vilains in Boruto Code. I think he is one of the best vilains in Boruto ☝🏻 https://t.co/2IuYxGjs2w

Now that Isshiki has been dealt with inside Boruto’s universe, Code stands as the biggest threat to the Shinobi World. A few months ago, Code would have been nothing more than a powerful android with a deep hatred for Kawaki. Now that his limiters have been removed, he is confirmed to be even stronger than Naruto and Sasuke combined.

Code is a master of sneak attacks, thanks to his power to create rips on reality, from where he can emerge or retreat at any given moment. He also has giant claws, capable of shredding any enemy within seconds. We still have to see how powerful he truly is now that his limiters have been removed, but it is almost certain that the Akatsuki could not win against him.

7) Naruto Uzumaki (Sage of Six Paths)

Naruto has already defeated many Akatsuki members (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto is considered the Hero of the Shinobi World for good reason. The Uzumaki heir is probably the strongest ninja alive, thanks to the help of his enormous Chakra reserves and Kurama’s power. If that was not enough, he also received a power boost from Hagoromo, giving him the power of the Sage of Six Paths.

While in this form, the Uzumaki boy can fight against the most powerful enemies in the Shinobi World without an issue. Beings like Madara and Kaguya fell while fighting Naruto in this mode, making it clear the Akatsuki is in no way capable of defeating him.

8) Daemon

Do not let Daemon’s appearance distract you from how powerful this small child can be. Daemon is one of the androids created by Amado in Boruto, which means he has a secret ability few people know about. If he can place his hands on another person, Daemon is capable of reflecting any kind of damage directed at him.

His ability is so boosted that even thoughts about killing Daemon can cause physical damage to his opponents. No matter how powerful the Akatsuki is, there is no point in fighting someone who will never be damaged by their attacks.

9) Momoshiki Otsutsuki (Fused with Kinshiki)

Momoshiki before fighting Naruto and Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Being able to fight against the two most powerful Shinobis in the world and almost defeat them is one of the accomplishments of the powerful Momoshiki. A distant relative of Kaguya, Momoshiki was the first real enemy Boruto had to fight against in his series.

Like most Otsutsuki, Momoshiki had several different types of Dojutsu that helped him neutralize almost any attack directed at him. Not only that, but he could also accumulate the Jutsus used against him and direct them back towards an opponent stronger than before. Naruto and Sasuke had to join forces to even hurt Momoshiki, so there is little chance that the Akatsuki would ever win in a fight with this Otsutsuki.

10) Madara Uchiha (Rinnesharingan)

𝗔𝘀𝗹𝗼𝘄 🕊 @Ichi_Aslow 9 - 𝑹𝒊𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒂𝒏

Le Rinnesharingan fut éveillé par madara uchiha et kaguya otsutsukis, en plus d’avoir les pouvoirs du rinnegan, le Rinnesharingan peut lancer le Tsukuyomi Infini 9 - 𝑹𝒊𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒂𝒏Le Rinnesharingan fut éveillé par madara uchiha et kaguya otsutsukis, en plus d’avoir les pouvoirs du rinnegan, le Rinnesharingan peut lancer le Tsukuyomi Infini https://t.co/bfB7FmkmxK

Akatsuki was manipulated over the years because of the ambition of one man, Madara Uchiha. To achieve his goals, Madara had to become one with the power of the Juubi, transforming into its Jinchuriki, and awakening the powerful Rinnesharingan.

With this incredibly strong Dojutsu, Madara seemed unbeatable as Naruto and Sasuke struggled to fight against him, even with the power given to them by Hagoromo. In the end, Madara’s arrogance was his undoing, as he was used as a vessel for Kaguya’s return. The Akatsuki would never have been able to defeat Madara in this state.

