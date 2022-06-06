10 Naruto characters who became stronger due to body modifications

Although Naruto features a plethora of characters, only a handful of them are considered the strongest. These individuals were born with a tremendous life force and exceptional feats that are naturally not attainable by every shinobi.

However, some of those who lacked strength and wanted to become stronger went through some bizarre body modifications, which gave them an edge in combat. And while most of them altered their physical structure voluntarily, others were tricked and subjected to the modifications against their will.

Naruto characters with powerful body modifications ranked

10) Ao

Ao is one of the powerful shinobi of Kirigakure and is regarded as the hero of his village in Naruto. He served as a member of the Kirigakure’s Hunter-nin Corps and later became the right hand of the Fifth Mizukage.

During the Third Great Ninja War, he successfully managed to defeat a member of the Hyuga clan’s main family and took one of their Byakugans and implanted it in his right eye socket.

Mimicking the Hyuga clan’s cursed seal, Ao wore talisman seals as earrings that would protect his Byakugan from being attacked and stolen. Ao showed great proficiency with the Byakugan, as he could determine if a certain individual was under the influence of Genjutsu or not.

9) Sasori

Sasori is the most powerful puppet ninja of Sunagakure, garnering a lot of praise after he surpassed his grandmother Chiyo, who is regarded as the master of puppet techniques. Sasori wanted to turn his entire body into a puppet, and he successfully managed to accomplish his goal.

The only living part of his body is his core, contained inside a cylindrical-shaped device. After altering his body completely into a puppet, Saori became invincible, and even Chiyo's poison had no effect on him. Sasori is also able to easily detach and reattach parts of his body like a toy.

8) Yamato

Yamato was one of the sixty children who got abducted in Konoha by Orochimaru as test subjects in Naruto. Orochimaru wanted to conduct illegal experiments on these children by injecting them with Hashirama’s DNA. However, no one survived except for Yamato.

Danzo took Yamato under his leadership and trained him enough to make him a member of Anbu’s Root division under the codename Kinoe.

Although Yamato can’t be compared to the First Hokage, his proficiency with the Wood Release was commendable. After Yamato became the temporary leader of Team 7, he was specially assigned to keep tabs on Naruto, as he was only capable of taming the latter’s Version 2 state with the Wood Release technique that Hashirama had used to suppress the Tailed Beasts.

7) Danzo Shimura

Danzo has one of the most bizarre body modifications in Naruto that could scare his enemies after they catch sight of it. With the help of Orochimaru, Danzo implanted Shin Uchiha's right arm, which was embedded with ten Sharingan eyes that had belonged to the fallen Uchiha Shinobis. His right arm was also enhanced with Hashirama’s cells.

Danzo also stole Shisui Uchiha’s right eye, which gave him the ability to activate the Sharingan’s Izanagi. He always kept his arms and eyes hidden to conserve his chakra. And with the Hashirama cells fused with his body, he was capable of healing himself without the need for hand seals or a medical ninja.

6) Kabuto Yakushi

Under the tutelage of Orochimaru and as his right hand, Kabuto learned many of the deadliest feats in Naruto. He wanted to achieve his long-sought goal of becoming the perfect being and started by infusing himself with the remains of Orochimaru's body, following which he obtained the power of White Snake. Before the Fourth Great Ninja War, Kabuto went through many body modifications.

He replicated Suigetsu’s Hydrification Technique, which is the secret technique of the Hozuki clan, and he also experimented with Jugo’s Kekkei Genkai, Karin Uzumaki’s healing ability, Sakon’s body merging ability, Kidomaru’s spider web bindings, and Kimimaro’s bone-merging ability.

5) Orochimaru

Throughout his life, Orochimaru has always been after one thing, and that was knowledge, which imminently granted him power. Orochimaru has conducted countless experiments on his body, and in a way, he turned himself into an immortal being with the Living Corpse Reincarnation technique, which he can use once every three years.

With the Eight Branches technique, possessed by the White Snake as an intermediary, he can also transform himself into a giant white serpent — the size of a Summoning Animal — with eight heads.

Moreover, Orochimaru possesses many Kekkei Genkai, which he took from his test subjects, and is one of the deadliest forces in Naruto.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

With the sole objective of exacting revenge by killing his elder brother, Itachi Uchiha, Sasuke voluntarily gave his body to Orochimaru to conduct experiments.

Sasuke was branded with Orochimaru’s Cursed Seal of Heaven, which he got during the Chunin Exam. At first, he was unable to use it properly as it left him in unbearable pain. However, with the help of Orochimaru, he mastered the ability of the seal and was soon able to transform into the second state that gave him a pair of wings, turned his skin grey, lengthened his hair, and turned his sclera black.

In this form, Sasuke was able to fight with Naruto’s one-tailed form.

3) Kakashi Hatake

During the Third Great Ninja War, after Obito Uchiha got crushed by a boulder, he gave his right Sharingan to Kakashi, hoping he would survive the war. Kakashi always kept the Sharingan hidden behind his forehead protector to conserve his chakra and only used it when the situation demanded.

Despite not being an Uchiha, Kakashi showed great versatility with the Sharingan in Naruto.

Kakashi imminently mastered the Dojutsu and was capable of casting Genjutsu, copying complex techniques of enemies, and was also able to use the opposite version of Obito’s Kamui.

Later, he lost his Sharingan to Madara, but after he received Obito’s life force, he awakened both Magekyo Sharingan and conjured a full-body Susanoo.

2) Nagato Uzumaki

Nagato’s Rinnegan didn’t belong to him in the first place, as he received it from Madara Uchiha, who manifested the eyes by infusing himself with the Hashirama cells. The only reason why Madara wanted Nagato to take the eyes was so he could be reincarnated with the latter’s Samsara of Heavenly Life Technique in Naruto.

Witnessing the death of Yahiko, Nagato went into a frenzied state where he summoned a Gedo Statue out of nowhere and awakened his ability: the Six Paths of Pain.

Being an Uzumaki with a tremendous life force, Nagato was able to perform powerful techniques with ease.

1) Madara Uchiha

The only shinobi in the entirety of Naruto, who was capable of going toe-to-toe against Hashirama Senju was Madara Uchiha. But every time he tried to do so, he lost miserably. After getting reincarnated in the Fourth Great Ninja War, Kabuto Yakushi modified Madara’s body and made him a force to be reckoned with.

His body was infused with Hashirama's cells, which gave him the ability to use Sage mode. In this state, every major and minor injury of his was healed instantly, making him an invincible being. It also gave him the ability to use the Wood Release Kekkei Genkai technique, Deep Forest Emergence, during his fight with the Five Kages.

