10 Naruto characters who can beat Momoshiki, ranked

Naruto's world has a vast number of powerful and evil beings, and since his first appearance Momoshiki has been one of them. An ominous and powerful adversary that our heroes have struggled to face in the past. He is a member of the Otsutsuki clan, and seeks immortality to take over the Earth.

After being defeated and killed by Boruto, he decided to mark Uzumaki as his vessel and give him a Karma. He is a looming threat who may return one day. To vanquish him, the world would need some amazing fighters.

So, in this list, we will present 10 Naruto characters, sorted from least to most powerful, who are capable of defeating this powerful being.

Disclaimer: This list is based on the writer’s opinion and contains spoilers from Naruto and Boruto. It does not include characters from Boruto.

Madara Uchiha and 9 other characters in Naruto who are capable of defeating Momoshiki

10) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama was always concered with the safety of his people (Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The first Hokage and the first reincarnation of Ashura, Hashirama was a legend amongst ninjas. He was the first person to bear the mantle of God of Shinobi, and with his best friend Madara Uchiha, he founded Konohagakure.

Hashirama was a kind but determined individual who would go to any length to safeguard the safety of those around him. His wood release Jutsu is also incredibly powerful. He is one of the most powerful ninjas, and someone Momoshiki does not want to face unprepared.

9) Obito (Juubi)

Obito is coming for you Momoshiki (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Obito used to be a cheerful and stubborn member of team Minato. But after a mission went wrong, he was crushed by a boulder and left for dead. Madara found him and natured him back to health in order to use him as a tool in his plans.

Obito was able to obtain the power of the Ten-Tails for a short time, becoming one of the most formidable opponents Naruto and his friends had ever faced. He later lost the Bijuu and the power that came with it, but as a Jinchuriki, Momoshiki would find it hard to win against Obito.

8) Madara Uchiha

The shinobi alliance could not win against this opponent (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

One of the main antagonists of the show as well as one of the most powerful beings to ever exist, Madara was a powerful and capable ninja who became obsessed with the idea of eternal peace. He wanted to create a world where his siblings would live happily, but this goal led him down a dark path of betrayal and hatred.

He became the Jinchuriki of the Ten-Tails and used this power to create an Infinite Mangekyou Sharingan that would leave the world inside a dream. Team 7 had a hard time fighting against him, and if not for Black Zetsu’s betrayal, he could have defeated them. Momoshiki should think twice before facing this intimidating shinobi.

6) Indra

𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖎.𝖌𝖆𝘃💕 @ykgavvv When Indra unlocked perfect Susanoo When Indra unlocked perfect Susanoo😈 https://t.co/6Iz44gM110

Indra was the oldest son of Hagoromo. A skilled and powerful fighter since his youth, he was always praised because of his natural talent. However, Black Zetsu warped these compliments into a nasty and twisted sense of superiority.

After his brother was elected by their father to become the leader of Ninshu instead of him, he began a war against his sibling for power. Like his brother, his full abilities were never presented to us, but from what we were able to see, he was extremely powerful. Momoshiki will have a hard time against his Perfect Susanoo.

7) Ashura

wtf tv is this @AlmostJT S/O to Ashura for having the best rasengan in the whole series. This the best Naruto filler S/O to Ashura for having the best rasengan in the whole series. This the best Naruto filler https://t.co/ZdQ8LiqzDz

The youngest son of Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Ashura was not as skilled as his brother Indra when they were children. But through training and dedication, he became one of the most skilled fighters of his time. Ashura was a kind and noble soul that used to idolize his brother.

Unfortunately, a confrontation between them started and lasted for generations, as they got reincarnated twice each. We don't know a lot about him but we know he was able to use the Sage of the Six Path’s form and additionally was also an amazing fighter. Momoshiki would have to give it his all to have a small chance at defeating Ashura.

5) Hamura Otsutsuki

Hamura would not hold back against Momoshiki (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Hamara is of Kaguya’s children and the ancestor of the Hyuuga clan. After their mother became obsessed with regaining the chakra that her sons took from her, Hamura joined forces with his brother to defeat her. He would later inhabit the moon with his children to protect the Juubi statue.

Hamura is yet another character who received little attention. However, based on the few instances in which we were able to witness his abilities, we may conclude that he is one of the most powerful beings to ever exist. Momoshiki does not stand a chance against this family.

4) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo was skilled since his youth (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Hagoromo was the first Jinchuriki and the creator of the Tailed-Beasts. He was a powerful and wise being who defeated the Juubi with only the help of his brother. He would later become the ancestor of the Hashirama and Uzumaki clans.

Even though we didn't get to see much of him, Hagoromo is one of the strongest characters to ever appear on the show. But his abilities and powers were incredible ever since he was young. And they just grew in number as he grew older. Momoshiki would crumble in the face of such might.

3) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto was already drained of Chakra when he fought Momoshiki (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Naruto needs no introduction. The protagonist of the series, the Jinchuriki of the Nine-tails, and the reincarnation of Ashura, Naruto has acquired such powers that it is hard to imagine someone stronger.

He lost a bunch of this power after Kurama’s death because of their Byron mode. But that does not mean he is weak in any way. He is still one of the most skilled and experienced ninjas in the world. He had already fought Momoshiki once and would easily defeat him the second time.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

This Uchiha never stops learning (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Sasuke has been Naruto’s rival and best friend since they were children. The last member of the Uchiha clan and the reincarnation of Indra, Sasuke is one of the most powerful beings in the series, with a wide range of abilities and techniques.

He formerly had a powerful eye in the Rinnegan, but Momoshiki viewed it as a threat and destroyed it. But Sasuke is more than just his eye, and with his enormous skill, he is more than prepared to engage in combat with him.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya would defeat Momoshiki with ease (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Kaguya, the mother of all Chakra, was a princess who decided to end an age of endless war by eating the fruit of the Tree God and becoming the first person to use Chakra. She would then give birth to Hagoromo and Haruma. But they took some of her Chakra at birth, leading to her growing obsession with reclaiming it.

She was the ultimate opponent for our heroes during the Fourth Shinobi war and was only defeated because of her lack of fighting abilities. Momoshiki has mocked her a bunch of times, but it seems unlikely he will ever be able to defeat her.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

