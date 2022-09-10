10 Naruto characters who can wipe entire villages, ranked

Naruto's complex and enticing story introduces several unique and mighty characters. By the end of Shippuden, fans witnessed fights on a massive scale. The events of the Fourth Great Ninja War showcased the powers and abilities of several major characters.

Additionally, these characters could eradicate whole villages casually if they wanted to. Somehow, Naruto managed to go from the story of a kid treated like an outcast to a hero saving the world from most of these characters. Esteemed mangaka Masashi Kishimoto could be credited with the extraordinary world-building and beautiful structure of the series.

Hence, this article tries to rank eight Naruto characters who can leave entire villages in ruins.

Pain, Kabuto, and 6 other Naruto characters who can reduce entire villages to ashes

8) Deidara

Deidara using clay jutsu (Image via Bandai Namco)

Deidara became one of the coolest characters shortly after the initial episodes of Naruto Shippuden. During his quest to capture Gaara, he used an explosive jutsu to corner him into a tough position.

To save the Hidden Sand Village from Deidara's jutsu, Gaara let his guard down, which led Deidara to capitalize on the moment. However, if only that bomb was allowed to fall on the village, it would have devastated the region beyond recognition.

7) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto versus Itachi and Sasuke (Image via Bandai Namco)

By the end of the series, Kabuto had become one of the most menacing villains in Naruto. Fans were baffled to see him as a key threat in the Fourth Great Ninja War. Orochimaru's lackey didn't seem to have the potential to change the tide of the war, but apparently, he was one of the masterminds behind it.

He developed his healing skills by conducting questionable experiments on his body that had to be subdued by Itachi's Izanami. Although he later had a change of heart, his powers and intelligence were enough to obliterate entire villages had he been given sufficient preparation time.

6) Pain / Nagato Uzumaki

Pain (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Pain showcased immense and almost god-like powers when he obliterated Konoha using Almighty Push. The nature of his ninjutsu, along with his Rinnegan, made him one of the first major antagonists Naruto had to encounter.

Defeating Pain completely changed the villager's perception of the protagonist because overpowering him was no easy task. Even Kakashi and Tsunade struggled to keep up with the likes of Pain. Thus, reducing a village to rubble won't be a difficult task for Pain.

5) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama using Sage Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Often referred to as the God of Shinobi, Hashirama's feats earned him the title among several other talented and powerful ninjas of his time. His wood-style jutsu could counter the likes of Madara and easily crush villages into mere sticks and stones.

Hashirama could change the entire landscape of an area with this wood-style ninjutsu. Moreover, he could use Sage Mode while releasing senjutsu. No wonder an enormous chakra reserve and fine-tuned control over his powers made him one of the strongest in the series.

4) Madara Uchiha

The power of Susanoo and the pair of Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan made Madara Uchiha one of the most formidable antagonists in the series. At the peak of his powers, destroying villages would be a simple feat for him.

His Susanoo was powerful enough to quickly get the job done while it protected him from any kind of defense the villages put up. If he used his Rinnegan in tune with his Sharingan, he could summon huge meteorites to crush villages in a matter of seconds.

3) Sasuke Uchiha

Being the reincarnation of Indra Otsutsuki has its own set of useful perks, and Sasuke has never believed in wasting this immense potential. He was regarded as a prodigy of the Uchiha clan but decided to stray off of the path of a shinobi in his quest for revenge.

By the end of the series, Sasuke becomes capable enough to battle Naruto, which ends in a draw. The fight was chaotic and flashy, which assured fans about his immense capabilities. Even a stray attack from Sasuke's Susanoo can obliterate parts of a village.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

A rough start to his life as a shinobi never discouraged Naruto as he pushed his limits to unfathomable lengths. Thanks to his resolve and courage, he befriended the beast inside him to attain his incredible powers. Moreover, Kurama's powers have been key to his spectacular abilities.

Just one attack of Kurama's tailed beast bomb would be more than enough to reduce villages into dust. One cannot simply deny his capabilities as the hero of Konoha and the seventh Hokage. However, even without using Kurama's chakra, Naruto pushed Pain with his mastery over sage mode.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki crying (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the final antagonist of Naruto Shippuden, Kaguya has had a fantastic backstory filled with mythological references. This further added to her God-like appearance and powers. Taking Kaguya out would be quite impossible for everyday ninjas as villages would stand no chance if she was willing to destroy one.

She was the strongest female villain the protagonist had faced, and her influence in the story ran deep. Her "will" manipulated and controlled the events in her absence, which depicted how powerful she was.

Final Thoughts

The scale of power levels in Naruto didn't cross cosmic levels, but wrecking villages beyond recognition wouldn't have been a formidable achievement for most of the characters on the list. By the end of Naruto Shippuden, fans could see multiple characters like Minato and Obito who also deserved to be on this list.

However, Obito's powers as the ten-tail jinchuriki were shortlived, and Minato had to be resurrected to use the yin half of Kurama. Thus, they were exempted from the rankings.

