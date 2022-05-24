10 Naruto characters who died too young

Many Naruto characters are still celebrated even after the end of the series, due to their exceptional prowess in Ninjutsu, Kekkei Genkai, and Taijutsu. Sadly, a few died too soon, and their capabilities remained unexplored. These characters could have become the greatest of all time but unfortunately, fans never got to see their full potential.

In the Naruto universe, every person starts risking their lives at a pretty young age at the rank of a Genin. Where some managed to outsmart even a Jonin-level Shinobis, others couldn’t manage to save themselves. This article will list ten Naruto characters who died young.

Haku and 9 other Naruto characters who died ahead of time

1) Neji Hyuga

Neji is said to be the strongest Hyuga ever in Naruto. He belonged to the branch family of Hyuga, who were banished to learn their secret techniques and were branded with cursed marks so the main family could control them like slaves. However, without anyone’s supervision, Neji learned all the techniques with just his mere observation.

Although he started with antagonistic traits due to suffering from the main Hyuga family’s atrocities, Naruto inspired change in him with his wisdom. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Neji died saving Hinata and Naruto, whom he considered two of the most precious people to him.

2) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui was regarded as a prodigy of the Uchiha clan due to his unique feats, which made him the strongest member of his clan during his lifetime in Naruto. He was the most skilled Anbu member, and his presence was enough to make his enemies retreat. Shisui’s mastery of the Body Flicker technique earned him the moniker “Shisui of the Body Flicker.”

After Danzo forcibly grabbed his right eye, Shisui was left with no other option but to entrust his left eye to someone he had faith in. He gave his left eye to Itachi and died by suicide by jumping off the cliff. Shisui wanted to reform his clan’s narrow-mindedness and protect Konoha, but he failed at both, and deeming himself to be unworthy of life, he killed himself.

3) Yahiko

Yahiko was one of the Ame Orphans alongside Nagato and Konan in Naruto. With raging atrocities in the war, he took an oath to change the world by bringing peace. Yahiko was the original founder of Akatsuki, whose primary objective was to end the war.

During his confrontation with Hanzo the Salamander, to save Konan from his grasp, Yahiko voluntarily took his life by stabbing himself with Nagato’s kunai. Whilst dying in Nagato’s arms, Yahiko’s last words to the former were to ask him to bring peace to the world. His corpse became the Deva Path of Nagato's Six Paths, which is widely recognized as Pain.

4) Rin Nohara

Despite being a medical ninja, Rin was equally proficient in combat too. She was one of the members of Team Minato, alongside Kakashi and Obito. Rin was the most kindhearted person and often used to be the bridge between Obito and Kakashi.

She was loyal to her village and her people, so to save them she sacrificed herself to stop the Three-Tails, sealed within her, from setting loose. She willingly died after stabbing herself with Kakashi’s Chidori. Even after her death, her will changed Obito, who had lost himself in darkness, to fight alongside Kakashi together for the greater good.

5) Haku

Haku was the last remaining survivor of the Yuki clan in Naruto, who joined Zabuza Momochi, a powerful Seven Ninja Swordsman, as his subordinate. Haku helped Zabuza in his mercenary job without questioning him. He possessed Ice Release Kekkei Genkai, which is considered to be one of the strongest as it became the very reason behind the Yuki clan’s massacre.

Despite being a powerful Shinobi, Haku was also a kind-hearted person, but he chose to follow his master blindly. Haku had the potential to become one of the strongest characters in the series, but he got killed off too young.

6) Deidara

Deidara became the S-Rank Shinobi of Iwagakure at a very young age in Naruto. Although he had exceptional prowess in Explosive Release, he was not mature enough like others. Deidara had an obsession with his explosions, which he called “Art”. When he didn’t receive the admiration and appreciation for his art, he stole his village’s prized Kinjutsu and deserted Iwagakure.

Deidara lost his life using C4, a suicide explosion technique used to kill Sasuke Uchiha, but the latter saved himself albeit at the cost of Manda’s life. If it wasn’t for Deidara’s naïveté, he could have been one of the strongest shinobi.

7) Fu

Fu was the Kunoichi of Takigakure, who was made the Jinchuriki of Seven Tails. She was a careless, jovial person who liked to cause trouble for others. Unlike other Jinchuriki, Fu was set loose by her village, as she was one of the most powerful shinobi with the powers of a Tailed Beast.

Takigakure’s head Shibuki took great care of Fu and also taught her the importance of friendship and loyalty. Sometime later, Fu was captured by Akatsuki, and after the Seven Tails was extracted from her, she died. It was a shame that fans didn’t get to see enough of Fu, due to her less to no screentime.

8) Nawaki

Nawaki was the younger brother of Tsunade and the last known member of the Senju clan. Like Naruto, Nawaki also wanted to become the strongest shinobi in his village to claim the title of Hokage. Nawaki was very proud of his lineage and admired his elder sister for her powerful capabilities.

He was entrusted with his grandfather, Hashirama’s necklace as a symbol to protect the village. Nawaki died in battle after running into an explosive trap. After the blast, as noted by Orochimaru, Nawaki’s body was beyond recognition.

9) Kawarama Senju

Kawarama was one of Butsuma Senju’s sons, alongside Hashirama, Tobirama, and Itama. During the warring period, where every shinobi had to fight for their lives as well as to protect their clan, Kawarama too was sent to the battlefield at a very young age.

He became a victim of the never-ending war between Senjus and Uchihas. As Hashirama said, “Itama died a pointless death,” while mourning the loss of his brother. Kawarama wasn’t prepared for battles but he never gave up.

10) Itama Senju

Unlike Hashirama and Tobirama, Itama was too kindhearted and didn’t want anyone to be killed. Whilst mourning the loss of his brother, Kawarama, and other clanmates, Itama couldn’t stop himself from crying and even got scolded by his father, Butsuma Senju.

Hashirama felt his brother’s emotions, but Tobirama berated him to repress his emotions, as the world was a cruel place to live in and he had to become strong to survive. However, Itama got killed after being encircled by the Uchiha clan members.

