10 Naruto characters' final forms, ranked based on design

Naruto has created some of the most interesting characters that have had a lasting impact on the fanbase. Some of these characters are ridiculously strong and have had incredible dialogs that make them memorable.

However, some characters not only had great skill and lines, but also had some great character designs. Let’s take a look at some of the characters and their designs in their final forms.

Top 10 designs of Naruto characters in their final forms include Hashirama, Obito, Jiraiya and more

10) Hashirama Sage Mode

orochimaru @orochimaruonIG Where did hashirama get his Sage mode from? Slug Sage? 🤨 Where did hashirama get his Sage mode from? Slug Sage? 🤨 https://t.co/YF0ahOys05

Hashirama Sage Mode was quite minimal when we take a look at his design. He is undoubtedly one of the strongest characters on this list and he too is capable of entering Sage Mode.

Upon entering Sage Mode, Hashirama develops certain markings on his face along with a large circular mark on the center of his forehead. This design appeals to those who like a minimal design since Hashirama didn’t have many elements when the creators designed him in his Sage Mode.

9) Kabuto Sage Mode

Maxiuchiha22 @maxiuchiha22z Naruto Mobile UPDATE - Kabuto Yakushi (Sage Mode) Wallpapers Naruto Mobile UPDATE - Kabuto Yakushi (Sage Mode) Wallpapers https://t.co/rGXVNihGxx

Kabuto is one of the most underrated characters in the Naruto series. His ability to enter Sage Mode showed just how strong he was in the series.

His Sage Mode wasn’t particularly pleasing to look at. However, it was well-designed since it had a ton of elements that resembled snakes since he learned Senjutsu in the Ryuchi cave. The design was such that it terrified anyone who looked at him and it amplified the creepy villainous aura that Kabuto always had.

8) Obito Ten-Tails Jinchuriki

Arthur Fleck @dro221 We all thought obito used the rinni tensai to revived Madara #SIKE ! ,Obito becomes the Ten Tails Jinchūriki. We all thought obito used the rinni tensai to revived Madara #SIKE! ,Obito becomes the Ten Tails Jinchūriki. https://t.co/8EuIk0PLOt

Obito, in his Ten-Tails Jinchuriki, posed a ton of problems to those fighting against him. While his design for the Ten-Tails was good, some believe that Madara’s design was slightly better.

However, Obito received a well-designed staff that was better than the one Madara wielded. Obito’s right side resembled scales, and the asymmetry in the design was esthetic to look at. Obito’s designs were good throughout the course of the series.

7) Jiraiya Sage Mode

ZeroNS @ZeroNSSS Jiraya

As we know Jiraiya is not a perfect sage like Naruto also Jiraiya needed Pa and Ma to enter sage mode. This is a direct correlation of Jiraiya being a “failure”. We know Jiraiya weighs all his failures on himself. He failed to protect Minato, he failed to save his teacher, JirayaAs we know Jiraiya is not a perfect sage like Naruto also Jiraiya needed Pa and Ma to enter sage mode. This is a direct correlation of Jiraiya being a “failure”. We know Jiraiya weighs all his failures on himself. He failed to protect Minato, he failed to save his teacher, https://t.co/oN92AKjg5y

Jiraiya is one of the most beloved characters in Naruto and was able to use Sage Mode. However, he was unable to perfect it since he wasn’t able to balance his chakra with natural energy.

He developed a goatee, sharp teeth and toad-like eyes. While Jiraiya seems like a laid-back character, he seems quite menacing in his Sage Mode form. He also has two toads on his shoulder that help him harness natural energy.

6) Madara's Ten-Tails Jinchuriki

Madara Uchiha☆ @madarauchiha556 Obito : madara, what am I to you ?

Madara : Obito : madara, what am I to you ? Madara : https://t.co/4YscB5YDCk

Madara, in his Ten-Tails Jinchuriki form, had a great design. He wielded a staff and had truth-seeking orbs hovering behind his head in an arch-like manner. He had a long white robe with maroon design near the collar. He also had the Rinnesharingan with which he was able to cast Infinite Tsukuyomi as well.

This was a really good design for Madara and possibly one of the best designs he received during the course of the show.

5) Might Guy Eight Gates

Naruto @NarutoVibe Might Guy opening the 8 Gates gave me chills Might Guy opening the 8 Gates gave me chills https://t.co/V0bS4G4lqt

Might Guy, when he opened the Eighth Gate, has a burning red aura caused by the release of blood vapors.

When he performed the Night Guy, his face and body had lines running across them, which resembled molten lava. Guy was so strong in this state, that he was able to drive Madara into a corner. Madara in his Ten-Tails Jinchuriki form declared that Might Guy was the strongest fighter he had faced.

4) Itachi Susanoo

Itachi’s Susanoo in the series has an interesting design. Itachi’s Susanoo has a reddish orange color in its full body form. His Susanoo resembles a Tengu and also wears Magatama earrings. It also has a false-beard-like feature that resembles a pharaoh.

He uses the infamous Totsuka blade which is quite popular in the series. His Susanoo also uses the Yata Mirror in the left hand which is capable of changing its nature depending on the incoming attack, thereby nullifying it.

3) Naruto Six Paths Sage Mode

Naruto received a massive power-up after Hagoromo granted him his new powers. He was able to enter Six Path Sage Mode which is one of the best designs when it comes to Sage Mode.

He has the Truth Seeking orbs hovering behind him. He has a chakra cloak covering his body and whiskers are more pronounced. He also bites onto a kunai that resembles the one used by Minato. This is one of the best designed Sage Mode in the Naruto series.

2) Shisui's Susanoo

Shisui Uchiha @ShisuiU40241274 *susanoo*this is my family trump card susanoo you will not escape this jutsu you will dea *susanoo*this is my family trump card susanoo you will not escape this jutsu you will dea https://t.co/93ihJYWAoQ

Shisui’s Susanoo is one of the most loved versions in the series. While people were used to seeing Susanoos in shades of blue, Shisui’s version was a bright Jade color. The shoulder has spike-like appendages and it also contains spea-like lances.

Not only does it look cool, it also allows Shisui to coat the weapons in flame during combat. Susanoo also has features that resemble a Tengu as well.

1) Sasuke's Susanoo

Sluccii🥤 @slucciii This is the coolest looking Susanoo I’ve ever seen btw. Effects wise This is the coolest looking Susanoo I’ve ever seen btw. Effects wise https://t.co/Ra16qyvwwi

Sasuke as a character has received some of the best designs in Naruto. Sasuke’s Perfect Susanoo had an amazing design. It had the typical purple color that filled the entire Susanoo’s body and it had two swords in each hand. Sasuke was able to save Naruto, Sakura and Kakashi by using his wings to block out the light emitted from Infinite Tsukuyomi.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan