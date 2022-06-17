10 Naruto characters who lack empathy

In Naruto, some individuals can defeat thousands of enemies. Apart from their godly powers, they are mostly known for their kindness and ability to understand others' emotions. However, others lack these sensitive qualities, which is why they are insusceptible to human emotions.

Some even call themselves monsters because of the atrocities they unleash on innocents. This article will list ten Naruto characters known for their lack of empathy.

Danzo & 9 other characters in Naruto who are known to be heartless

1) Danzo Shimura

Being the village elder of Konoha and the leader of Anbu’s Root division, Danzo was primarily involved in doing the dirty jobs for his village in Naruto. For starters, he was responsible for Shisui Uchiha’s suicide, as he took on the latter's Sharingan. Danzo was also involved in the Uchiha Clan massacre and let Itachi become a criminal to hide the involvement of Konoha in it.

Danzo was the only person who helped Orochimaru conduct cruel experiments for his benefit. Danzo is involved in many ghastly crimes, which is why he is the most hated character in the Naruto franchise.

2) Raiga Korusuki

Raiga is the most twisted character in Naruto, for whom human lives are worth nothing. Before his defection, he was one of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of Hidden Mist. Where others' actions were based on solid motives, Raiga’s killing frenzy had no definite reason. He just wanted to torment people and inflict as much pain as possible.

He was so uncharitable to the core that he used to bury people alive and loved to listen to their screams, a punishment he offered to his victims. After his target died, he teared up as his victims had to suffer living their lives, which was pointless for him. Besides being unempathetic, Raiga sits at the top of the list of lunatics.

3) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya was once the kindest person on the planet, but watching humans kill each other to assert their dominance filled her with hatred. The meaningless deaths infuriated her and made her turn against humanity. To end the conflict of humanity, Kaguya ate the entire Chakra fruit and accomplished her goals.

However, she started using humans as her soldiers by robbing their lives. Kaguya became so heartless that she went against her children and fought them for months until they sealed her.

4) Orochimaru

Hiruzen took Orochimaru as the child of prophecy in Naruto and even considered him to be his successor as the Fourth Hokage. However, Orochimaru’s hunger for knowledge turned him into the evilest person. Before exile, he conducted many unethical experiments on his people and became a criminal. Orochimaru didn’t kill his teacher, but he was the reason for the latter’s death.

In pursuing immortality and knowing secret techniques around the world, he didn’t care about others’ lives. In his hideout, he imprisoned many people and made them fight each other to take the last man standing as his vessel.

5) Black Zetsu

Black Zetsu is the physical manifestation of Kaguya Otsutsuki’s will, which is why for millennia, he tried everything at his disposal to revive the latter from being sealed in Naruto. As Black Zetsu is not a human, it can be said that he was insusceptible to human emotions. He was responsible for the eternal rivalry between Asura and Indra Otsutsuki and their reincarnations.

Black Zetsu revised Hagoromo’s Stone Tablet into Kaguya’s will, misleading the clan that the Eye of the Moon Plan is their salvation, which could also bring peace to the world. Black Zetsu is the main perpetrator behind all the bloodshed in Naruto.

6) Madara Uchiha

Calling Madara heartless would be completely wrong because, at one point he was also kind and cared about his younger brother, Itama, a lot. After Itama's death at the hands of Tobirama, Madara tried to hold on to Hashirama’s peace treaty. However, as Madara had already started developing a cynical view toward peace, he wanted to recreate the Shinobi world without war.

Madara’s goals were impossible, as the world was engulfed in bloodshed, but with the help of Obito, he took his first step towards the Eye of the Moon Plan. Despite Madara’s animosity, Hashirama considered him a friend, but the former never understood the latter’s feelings, even in his last moments. Although Black Zetsu was manipulating him, he became so blind to his goal that he never understood others' pain.

7) Hidan

Hidan was one of Jashin's greatest devotees, an evil and wicked god who offered powers in return for human sacrifice in Naruto. Experimenting with Jashin’s bestowed Juinjutsu, Hidan attained immortality, and to please his god, he never stopped taking lives to please his god.

Seeing his village’s inclination toward pacifism, he defected to his village and, before that, killed two of his neighbors to prove his point. He saw killing as the only salvation and berated everyone who opposed his ideas. Hidan also liked to make fun of others' feelings because he never understood them in the first place.

8) Zabuza Momochi

The renowned Demon of the Hidden Mist in Naruto, Zabuza Momochi, grew up to be a heartless shinobi in the reign of Yagura’s Bloody Mist. Although Zabuza became one of the prime candidates for the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist and acquired the moniker of Demon, he didn’t like the practice of killing his brothers.

Zabuza tried to overthrow the Mizukage, but his plan was unsuccessful. He later became a mercenary for Gato to raise funds. As Zabuza’s job was to kill anyone his boss ordered, he did it without question. He even saw his most loyal subordinate, Haku, as a mere tool.

9) Sasori

Sasori is one of the most powerful shinobis of the puppet brigade of Kirigakure in Naruto. Sasori somewhat resembles Orochimaru’s experimentations, as the former experimented on the live bodies of humans, turning them into an army of puppets.

Chiyo explained that the reason behind Sasori’s callousness is due to the death of the latter’s parents. As Sasori was insusceptible to human emotions, he could not comprehend that he was trying to kill his grandmother during their confrontation.

10) Nagato Uzumaki

With Yahiko and Konan, Nagato dreamt of bringing peace to the shinobi world and reinstating the order by forming a vigilante group named Akatsuki in Naruto. However, the definition of peace in his dictionary changed the day he lost Yahiko in his own arms. Since that day, Nagato walked on a path of revenge and became the person he despised his entire life.

In the process of bringing peace to the world, he forgot that he was taking the lives of innocents. Nagato even killed his teacher, who taught him along with Yahiko and Konan, how to survive in this unkind world.

