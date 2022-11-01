10 Naruto characters who would lose to Muzan in seconds

Muzan Kibutsuji was the original demon in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba series. He was the first of his kind to become a demon as a result of trying to find a cure for his illness. As a demon, he gained incredible abilities and powers as well as the ability to turn other humans into demons. However, he only had one weakness - Sunlight.

In his universe, he was the all-powerful Demon King. Only a small handful of swordsmen who could truly match up to him, but, what happens when the Demon King comes up against characters from Naruto?

10 Naruto characters who do not stand a chance against Muzan Kibutsuji

1) Kankuro

Cassandra @transcucumber @TransSalamander - in Naruto, 2 of 3 of Kankuro's main puppets are "Crow" and "Salamander" and I just think that's nice @TransSalamander - in Naruto, 2 of 3 of Kankuro's main puppets are "Crow" and "Salamander" and I just think that's nice https://t.co/1DPkwVVLEC

Kankuro was a highly skilled shinobi and a talented puppeteer. Starting out with being able to use a single puppet, he later honed his abilities to control more at once. His go-to puppets were Crow and Salamander, and he used them often in the series.

Puppeteers were normally long range fighters, relying on their puppets in combat. They were weak at close range. This is one fact that Muzan could very well exploit. Given the demon's abilities, he could easily win in a battle against the Sand shinobi.

2) Karui

Karui was a kunoichi from the Hidden Sand Village. She was a shinobi trained in Kenjutsu by Killer B and could wield a blade effortlessly. She was seen using a long katana in battle in Naruto.

However, her abilities would fall short against Muzan. Given the speed he possesses and the powerful healing factor, he would outdo Karui in no time.

3) Chojuro

Anwar @Anwarali900 Samehada is too powerful of a weapon to not be used, someone should be running around with this thing in every era. What is Chojuro doing with that Walmart samehada. Samehada is too powerful of a weapon to not be used, someone should be running around with this thing in every era. What is Chojuro doing with that Walmart samehada. https://t.co/ti5gmUAk3k

Chojuro served as the retainer of the Fifth Mizukage before becoming the Sixth himself. He was one of the last generation of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist. Here we compare Chojuro to Muzan before he came to the Mizukage. He was skilled enough to be accepted into the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist. He was a master swordsman and wielded a dual-handled blade.

Against Muzan, Chojuro would not go down without a fight. However, it is likely he will lose. Again, the demon's healing ability and his numerous other accolades, he would eventually overpower Chojuro.

4) Tenten

Tenten was part of Team Guy alongside Neji and Rock Lee. By no means weak, Tenten was a long-range fighter who relied on her tools in battle. She stored a variety of ninja tools in scrolls that she carried and summoned them when necessary.

Since Tenten fights at long-range, her close combat abilities might not be up to the mark when it comes to facing Muzan. The demon king possesses immense speed and physical strength along with other powers. Truly, Tenten would be at a major disadvantage when facing him.

5) Kiba Inuzuka

Kiba was a member of Team Kurenai alongside Hinata and Shino. His fighting style was majorly based on teaming up with his companion, Akamaru. Members of the Inuzuka Clan each had a companion like Akamaru. As time passed, Kiba and Akamaru got better at synchronizing their moves and learnt new ones as well.

However, against Muzan, the pair would unfortunately falter. The latter's speed and reflexes are on another level. Not to mention, the demon king possesses some powerful Blood Demon Arts along with various physical upgrades he receives when transformed for a fight. No doubt, he would brush Kiba aside with ease.

6) Ino Yamanaka

Ino Yamanaka hails from the Yamanaka Clan who were known for their Mind Transfer Jutsu. She was one of the famed Ino-Shika-Cho trio. Together, the trio formed a formidable team. However, by themselves, they could do a bit less.

A capable kunoichi with a sharp intellect, Ino against Muzan Kibutsuji would be downright unfair. Muzan wouldn't even need to transform to fight her. Even so, assuming she pulls off her Mind Transfer, she would face heavy resistance as Muzan is also capable of telepathy and mind control.

7) Shino Aburame

Bur @Batarangrang @Miu_ryy Too bad he's on the mission with his dad, because can counter kidomaru, tayuya & sakon alone. @Miu_ryy Too bad he's on the mission with his dad, because can counter kidomaru, tayuya & sakon alone. https://t.co/t5uVn3Ge00

Shino was also on Team Kurenai. From an early age, he showed great potential and was considerably powerful. As an Aburame Clan member, he was an insect user. He was infused with a special breed of insect at birth which nested in his body and fed on his chakra in exchange for doing as he commanded. Analytical and observant, he has shown shrewdness in battle.

Shino against Muzan would be an interesting match. While the fight could be long-drawn, Muzan might be the one to come out on top. One major factor would be stamina. While Shino would eventually run out of chakra, Muzan's near unlimited stamina might help him prevail.

8) Kurenai Yuhi

Kurenai Yuhi was the leader of Team 8. A highly skilled kunoichi, Kurenai was adept at Genjutsu. She was considered a prodigy at a young age. Her illusions centered mostly around flora - primarily using large trees to bind opponents.

Nonetheless, against the demon king, Kurenai's abilities would really fall short. Needless to say, given the demon's vast skillset, Kurenai would struggle quite a lot.

9) Choji Akimichi

Issun_Ōtsutsuki ⚾️ @PrinceVegeta126 ChoCho is so far ahead of Choji that it isn’t even funny. At this age ChoCho can casually enter butterfly mode while it almost killed Choji! We’ve seen her slowly train it and make it better. Plus a 100x increase isn’t bad either! It’s why she was able to punch the Chidori. ChoCho is so far ahead of Choji that it isn’t even funny. At this age ChoCho can casually enter butterfly mode while it almost killed Choji! We’ve seen her slowly train it and make it better. Plus a 100x increase isn’t bad either! It’s why she was able to punch the Chidori. https://t.co/gIcFP7cnHJ

Choji Akimichi was another part of the Ino-Shika-Cho trio. His lack of confidence and consciousness about his weight is what drove him to get stronger. He proved his strength a number of times throughout the show, even taking down one of the Sound Ninja Four by himself. He could expand parts of his body for battle and use the Akimichi Clan's 3 Colored Pills to awaken Butterfly Mode.

Muzan, however, would be more than a fair match for him. The demon king's strength far surpasses Choji's and even in Butterfly Mode, he would struggle to keep up with him.

10) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru Nara completed the Ino-Shika-Cho trio. He was probably the smartest character in the series, using his keen intellect and sharp analytical skills to fell any opponent he faced. He was also adept at the Nara Clan's Shadow Possession Jutsu, being able to use it in unique ways.

Shikamaru vs Muzan would be one to watch. No doubt the shinobi would eventually devise a way to beat the demon king. However, in a straight one-on-one brawl, he would stand close to no chance. Also, considering that the fight would happen at night, his Shadow Possession could prove ineffective.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes