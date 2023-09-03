The popularity of Naruto is back at an all-time high as four brand-new episodes are set to air this year. The popularity of the anime can be attributed to a variety of reasons, but because of its large cast of characters, it is somewhat special. Furthermore, the characters in the anime feature a diverse range of personalities and abilities that give the show a unique feel.

Another element that adds to the enjoyment of the series is the fact that each character has a unique role to play in the storyline. However, as viewers followed the series as it progressed over the years, some noticed that there were some characters who didn't really add anything to the plot. Moreover, these characters were merely there to feature in a diverse cast. Consequently, some characters become unworthy of any screen time.

Thus, even though Naruto has a large number of unworthy characters, this article will only list the ten that managed to outlast the others and prove they are not worthy of any screen time.

Kin, Tenten, Rasa, and 7 other Naruto characters who are not worth any screentime

10) Kin Tsuchi

The character Kin Tsuchi from Naruto won't be well remembered by many fans. To refresh your memory, Kin was a Team Dosu member who made her debut in Naruto episode number 21.

Under the direction of Orochimaru, Kin participated in the Chunin Exams to test Sasuke Uchiha's abilities; however, when confronted by Team 7, she was unable to control Sakura, who hadn't yet begun her training with Tsunade. Additionally, she had been considering herself to be more powerful, but in reality, she was just a game piece used as a sacrifice by Orochimaru.

9) Ebisu

10 Naruto characters who were not worth any screentime (Image via Pierrot)

Ebisu is one of the supporting characters in the Naruto series. Ebisu specializes in training the elite ninja and is known for being strict and bookish. But despite everything, Ebisu is one of the characters who is not worth any screen time.

Ebisu, despite belonging to the jonin class, primarily serves as a comic relief character with forced jokes that fall flat because they focus on s*xual hints. He was also a character that was poorly created. Furthermore, despite being a jonin, it was not shown in the series that Ebisu exhibits any strength or special skills. Even when Pain attacked Konoha village and Ebisu faced Naraka Path, it was Konohamaru who attacked with Rasengan to save Ebisu's life.

8) Karin

Despite belonging to the Uzumaki clan and having unique healing powers, Karin played no significant role in the series. Her main purpose in Naruto was simply to fall deeply in love with Sasuke, and fans only saw a small amount of her onscreen and her character growth. As a result, her only purpose in the show seemed to be her love for the male lead and her desire to get married, rendering her unworthy of screen time.

7) Shizune

10 Naruto characters who were not worth any screentime (Image via Pierrot)

Despite being Dan Kato's niece, Shizune wouldn't have had a name in the Naruto series if it weren't for Tsunade. After Tsunade left the village, Shizumne also followed her. However, despite having been under Tsunade's tutelage for a very long time, Shizune was not a character deserving of the screen time that she received, as she was also unable to use the Strength of a Hundred Technique, which Sakura did in a short amount of time.

In addition, Shizune is portrayed as a weak shinobi who only favors and relies more on poison, which is a complete contrast to her master. Furthermore, since Shizune's main role was simply to serve as Tsuname's secretary, it can be said that she has poor character development and is unworthy of any screenplay.

6) Kurenai

Kurenai was portrayed as an excellent instructor when the Naruto series first began. However, on the other hand, her screen time decreased over time.

The fact that Kurenai was regarded as the best genjutsu user but appeared pale in front of Itachi caused a significant backlash among the fans. Additionally, Kurenai did not take part in any major battles throughout the series and only displayed a limited amount of strength. Thus, no matter how much Kurenai was featured, it was not worth it.

5) Dosu Kinuta

10 Naruto characters who were not worth any screentime (Image via Pierrot)

Like Kin, Dosu Kinuta won't be remembered by many fans either. He was the captain of Team Dosu, which included Kin, Dosu, and Zaku. Moreover, Dosu, like Kin, served as a pawn in Orochimaru's scheme. In the series, Dosu was also shown to be getting ahead of himself and thinking of himself as a strong character.

Not only that, but when Dosu discovered Orochimaru's plan, he resolved to murder Sasuke. Before that, though, he had intended to remove Gaara from the way, as he considered him an obstacle. However, when he challenged Gaara, it cost him his life. As a result, Dosu's screentime in the series was insignificant, and it can be assumed that he was only there to fill a gap in the plot.

4) Tenten

10 Naruto characters who were not worth any screentime (Image via Pierrot)

Tenten is an easy candidate to be added to this list of characters who aren't worth any screen time. In fact, she would not even come close to her teammates, Rock Lee and Neji, in comparison. In addition, Tenten also has a limited amount of strength. Despite having a wide variety of weapons at her disposal, she would lose right away if pitted against characters like Sakura, Hinata, Temari, and others.

Furthermore, Tenten does not exhibit any additional power enhancements or character development throughout the series. For instance, while other characters picked up new tricks and skills, she only stuck with her scrolls. One should not, however, rush things because Tenten, who might have been useful, was also unable to receive much screen time.

3) Rasa

Rasa is one of the most despised characters in Naruto, while also being completely unworthy of any screen time. Despite being a Kazekage, he experimented on his wife and unborn son, Gaara, by sealing Shukaku inside Gaara, which caused his wife's death, and left Gaara emotionally unstable.

Furthermore, as Gaara grew and became unable to control his powers, Rasa only saw him as a failed experiment and sent assassins after him. Furthermore, even though he was a kage, Orochimaru easily defeated him, suggesting that Rasa was not a particularly exceptional person.

2) Kiba Inuzuka

10 Naruto characters who were not worth any screentime (Image via Pierrot)

Even though Kiba was capable of becoming a character deserving of screen time, this did not happen. Kiba, despite his desire to be a Hokage, did not acquire the necessary power to become one and did not exhibit the scholarly discipline needed.

In addition, Kiba lacked both ninjutsu and genjutsu, forcing him to depend on his dog, Akamaru. Without his dog, Kiba would be unable to complete any mission. Moreover, Kiba's character never developed in the anime, and he primarily serves as comic relief despite having a lofty dream that many other competent characters could have adopted.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

10 Naruto characters who were not worth any screentime (Image via Pierrot)

Kaguya Otsutsuki is at the very top of the list and is unworthy of any screen time in the Naruto series. Kaguya's reputation as a useless character stems primarily from the fact that Madara was portrayed as the main antagonist throughout the entire Naruto series. But when Kaguya finally appeared, the entire plot was turned on its head. The anticipation and buildup that Madara and Obito experienced over the years, as well as the connection that was forged, were abruptly quashed.

Not only that, but despite being referred to as the mother of chakra, Kaguya Otsutsuki's fighting style was not that impressive. In fact, at times, it seemed as though she were a robot devoid of any emotions. Thus, it ran counter to the series' premise, as Kaguya did not exhibit a range of emotions as the other characters did. Therefore, Kaguya can be viewed as one of the characters in the Naruto universe who is least deserving of any screen time.

In summation

Despite the fact that the Naruto universe contains a large number of characters who are unworthy of any screen time, the aforementioned are some of the most important ones. Furthermore, deciding whether a character is valuable enough to merit screen time is subjective, and every character—regardless of how much influence they may have—contributes to the expansive and diverse Naruto universe.

