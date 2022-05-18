10 Naruto mysteries that still need an answer

With an endearing plotline, a huge cast of characters, and a plethora of arcs, Naruto has won the hearts of millions of fans around the world. The series garnered a lot of praise from both fans and critics. The only thing that fans were baffled about was some of the perplexing aspects of the storyline.

At the end of the Naruto saga, everything that seemed puzzling to the fans became apparent and obvious, but some questions remain unanswered to date. However, this article will answer ten prominent questions in Naruto that are unresolved in the series.

Mysteries in Naruto that need to be answered

10) What happened to the Namikaze clan?

Minato Namikaze as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Namikaze clan was regarded as one of the most prominent clans among the four noble clans of Konoha. Most of the Namikaze clan members were killed by other nations as they deemed them to be more powerful and threatening to other shinobis' existence. Some of them went into hiding and some even changed their affiliations.

Minato Namikaze is the only member of the Namikaze clan that has been showcased in the series and the only descendants of the clan are Naruto and his children.

9) Why was only Kakashi put in charge of Team 7?

Team 7 as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Konoha, many Jonins are powerful and possess unique feats that can overshadow others' capabilities. However, with Kakashi Hatake's past, where he lost members of his team and his teacher Minato, he was chosen as the most eligible candidate to keep tabs on an Uchiha kid suffering from trauma and an Uzumaki kid who is a Jinchuriki of the Nine-Tails.

Kakashi was personally assigned as the leader of Team 7 by the Third Hokage: Hiruzen Sarutobi. Leaving both the kids under the tutelage of Kakashi, Hiruzen was sure that if anything went sideways, the former would be proficient enough to handle it. However, there was no way Hiruzen could have known that a shinobi like Kakashi could forget the grief of his past and take care of some of the strongest prodigies the village had ever seen.

8) Who is Lord Jashin in Naruto?

Hidan as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Lord Jashin is a wicked deity worshiped in Jashinism and his followers are known as Jashinists. Even his name “Jashin,” means wicked heart. Unlike other gods, Jashin, through his followers, demands nothing but chaos and death.

Jashin has many followers around the Shinobi world, but the most highlighted one is Hidan, who seems to be his physical manifestation due to his evil traits. Lord Jashin needs human sacrifice in a brutal way every now and then, after which he lends his powers to his followers.

7) Where are the other Senju clan members?

Senju clan members as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There have been many rumors regarding the Senju clan, claiming that all the members are extinct. However, there is no way that the most powerful clan, who was the only clan to outclass the Uchiha, can go extinct like that easily.

After the death of Hashirama and Tobirama, the members of the clans disbanded and it can be assumed that they have married into other clans. The only known descendants of the Senju clan are Tsunade and her late brother Nawaki.

6) How strong was Hiruzen Sarutobi in his prime?

Young Hiruzen as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being in his old age, where one could hardly maintain their ability to think straight, Hiruzen fought Orochimaru as well as the incomplete reincarnated first and second Hokage on equal grounds. This is why Hiruzen is regarded as the God of Shinobis after Hashirama Senju, an honor not everyone is worthy of.

In his prime, Hiruzen was a force to be reckoned with, as he even surpassed the likes of Hashirama and Tobirama. During the Third Great Ninja War, he was instantly promoted to be the Third Hokage by Tobirama due to his strength and his intellect.

5) Why was Akatsuki mandated to wear the signature costumes and rings?

Akatsuki members as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Although Akatsuki was famous for their unique attire and their signature rings, no one questioned the significance behind it up until now. The dark cloak they wear with the red clouds represents the rain of blood that fell in Amegakure during the warring states period, which was viewed as a symbol of justice by its original members.

The rings were the medium through which Nagato could communicate with all the members of Akatsuki in real-time. Some fan-made theories even suggest that the rings are made of the same dark receivers that Nagato used. Moreover, with their complete clothing, anyone can identify them as the Akatsuki members.

4) Why did Itachi never try to reach Sasuke?

Itachi's farewell as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After annihilating the entire Uchiha clan as well as his own parents, Itachi spared the life of his younger brother. The reasons behind Itachi's actions were later revealed to Sasuke, which made the latter’s world upside down. But if Itachi would have revealed everything to Sasuke, the latter would not have gone through all that trauma.

Itachi, being a rogue ninja, never wanted to put Sasuke’s life at risk. So Itachi broke all ties with Sasuke and also wanted the latter to hate his elder brother to the core so that he could become stronger than him. Moreover, Itachi wanted to die at the hands of Sasuke to make amends for everything.

3) How can no one else naturally learn Wood Release?

Sage Art Wood Release: True Several Thousand Hands as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite having a strong affiliation with a particular release, some shinobis have tried to learn another nature transformation Kekkei Genkai and have even attained mastery over them with ease. However, the only nature transformation Kekkei Genkai that no one inherited to its greatest extent is the Wood Release technique.

The only known user who reached unbelievable heights in Wood Release in the entirety of Naruto is the legendary God of Shinobis, Hashirama Senju. The only reason Yamato was able to use Wood Style is the Hashirama Cells present in his body. Wood Release naturally occurs in the shinobi's body, which is why no one can learn it.

2) How did Itachi get sick?

Itachi Uchiha as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As an Akatsuki member, Itachi came across several powerful individuals that he resorted to using his Mangekyo Sharingan on a continuum. Overusing Dojutsu can have negative effects on a user's body, which can also lead to death.

Some fans also theorized that Itachi might have been suffering from Microscopic Polyangiitis or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Although this has not been proven yet by the author Masashi Kishimoto, one can assume the effects would be directly linked to his Mangeyo Sharingan's overexertion.

1) Why Nagato didn’t revive Yahiko?

Yahiko's death as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After Nagato awakened his powers of Six Paths, he became invincible with the newfound godly feats, as seen in the series, he completely destroyed Konoha single-handedly and, in the aftermath, brought every single person he killed back to life by using the Outer Path technique Samsara of Heavenly life.

He would have revived Yahiko without even losing his life, but he chose not to. Nagato didn’t want to bring Yahiko back to the world he despised to his core for the atrocities he had been through.

Moreover, when Yahiko died, his last words were, “You are the savior of the world,” Nagato resorted to bringing peace to the world, even if it came at the cost of his own life. After forming the Akatsuki, the original members were ready to give away their lives for the central goal, and if Nagato had revived Yahiko, it could have been an insult to their sacrifice.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

