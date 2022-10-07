10 One Piece bounties, rewritten to make more sense

According to the leaks, One Piece chapter 1062 emphasized Roronoa Zoro, the second most prominent member of the Strawhat Pirates. Among the elements that were highlighted was his bounty, which was recently updated. After achieving a fantastic victory against Kaido, Big Mom, and their subordinates, the members of the triumphing alliance got their bounties updated.

The new bounties left many One Piece fans disappointed. However, this discontent comes from the incorrect perception of what this system really stands for. Contrary to what some might think, bounties aren't power levels. They don't measure the strength of a character. Rather, they quantify the level of threat the World Government assumes the individual could pose.

Strength is not the only factor that comes into play in relation to bounties. The reward amount also depends on the criminal acts committed against the World Government. Also, the leader of a group will always have a bounty far higher than his subordinates.

Characters may receive a reward lower, or occasionally even higher, compared to what they would deserve. As a result of the many flaws in the system, some One Piece fans tried to rewrite a few of the most inconsistent bounties. Follow this thread to find out more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1062 and reflects the writer's personal views

The correct bounties for Luffy, Zoro, and other One Piece characters

1) Monkey D. Luffy, with a bounty of 4.560.000.000 Berries

Luffy's immense accomplishments deserved a far higher bounty (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

A part of the D. clan, Luffy is the founder and captain of Strawhat Pirates. He aims to find the One Piece and become the King of Pirates. After defeating Kaido in a fierce battle, Luffy achieved the status of Emperor. A prize of 3.000.000.000. Berries was put on his head. Despite being such a large sum, the amount still doesn't seem to be enough consideration for his incredible accomplishments.

Luffy received the same bounty as Kid and Law, which doesn't make much sense. From any point of view, the Strawhat Pirates' captain is on an entirely different level than them. His previous bounty was much greater than the latter two's, more than three times higher. He leads a far stronger crew than theirs, with members such as Zoro, who are more than a match for Kid and Law.

He unlocked both the Awakening of Nika-Nika Fruit and the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror's Haki. He beat Kaido in a one-on-one fight, while they needed a two vs one battle plus further external involvement to defeat Big Mom. Luffy was declared a Yonko while they weren't. Given all his achievements, his bounty should have exceeded the four billion digits.

2) Roronoa Zoro, with a bounty of 2.011.110.000 Berries

With the feats and the strength he showed in Wano, there's no doubt Zoro deserved a much greater bounty (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Zoro is Luffy's right-hand man and the second strongest individual in the Strawhat Pirates. Hence, he usually acts as the vice-captain of the crew. His goal is to become the World's Strongest Swordsman, surpassing Dracule Mihawk. Zoro was awarded a bounty of 1.111.000.000 Berries, which might be a large amount, but it doesn't give proper value to the feats he showed.

Despite Zoro's strength being often emphasized to be close to Luffy's, it's obvious that he can't have a bounty as high as his captain. However, he would still deserve more than he got. In the first part of the Wano arc, he overwhelmed Hawkins, Killer, and Apoo - the three Supernovas. Later, Zoro fought against Big Mom and Kaido. He was able to block their combined attack.

He attacked Kaido in one vs one, and severely injured him. Later, Zoro unlocked the very rare Advanced Conqueror's Haki. This maximized his strength, allowing him to outclass King, Kaido's right-hand man. It doesn't make any sense for him to have a lower bounty than the opponent he beat. With his outstanding feats, a bounty of at least two billion should be placed on Zoro's head.

3) Eustass Kid, with a bounty of 2.755.000.000 Berries

Eustass Kid is a powerful pirate, but he can't be compared with Luffy (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Eustass Kid is the captain of Kid Pirates. Being arrogant and hot-headed, he is very competitive with Luffy in his pursuit of the One Piece. As the leader of one of the crews that composed the Wano alliance, Kid was awarded a bounty of 3.000.000.000. Berries. Despite being a mighty pirate, Kid's bounty seems to be a bit too high, as it is the same amount as Luffy's.

While Luffy was able to defeat Kaido in a one-on-one fight, Kid needed to join forces with Law to win against Big Mom barely. Despite the advantage in numbers, they weren't able to beat her as Luffy did with his opponent. Their attacks weren't enough to defeat Big Mom. She lost because she was falling into the void, and some bombs dropped on her, putting her down for good.

Kid achieved the Awakening of his Magnet-Magnet Fruit, but, despite possessing the Conqueror's Haki, he wasn't strong enough to evolve it in its advanced stage. Thus, Kid would deserve a bounty slightly lower than the one he was awarded.

4) Trafalgar D. Water Law, with a bounty of 2.815.000.000 Berries

Despite his refined Devil Fruit powers, Law is not at Luffy's level (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Trafalgar Law is the captain of the Heart Pirates. Since Punk Hazard arc, he has been an ally of the Strawhats. He is not only a cautious and scheming man but also a determined individual who possesses the Will of the D and aims to discover its meaning and purpose. Being the leader of one of the components of the Wano alliance, Law's bounty was raised to 3.000.000.000. Berries.

Thanks to his tactical skills and the power of the Ope-Ope Fruit, which allows him to manipulate anything within his range of effect, Law is a dangerous pirate. After obtaining the awakened stage of his Devil Fruit abilities, he is even more threatening. However, it doesn't seem fair for him to have the same bounty as Luffy, who is stronger than him and has greater accomplishments.

Law was able to deal significant damage to Big Mom, but he was only able to do that because he teamed up with Eustass Kid. He doesn't compare to Luffy, who surpasses him in every way. Hence, he should have a bounty lower than the captain of Strawhat Pirates.

5) Sanji Vinsmoke, with a bounty of 1.432.000.000 Berries

After defeating Queen, Sanji can't have a lower bounty than the former (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Sanji is the cook of the Strawhat Pirates. He dreams of finding the All Blue, a legendary place where all the seas join in a single one. Sanji is usually a smart individual, but when in the presence of women, he loses all of his usual coolness to the point of becoming rather annoying. After the Wano arc, he was awarded a bounty of 1.032.000.000. Berries.

The blond pirate typically challenges the third most powerful combatant from the enemy's side. After awakening his family's genetic enhancements, Sanji noticeably improved his body. He also unlocked the Ifrit Jambe, a further stage of his previous Diable Jambe. Thanks to this power-up, he defeated Queen, the third strongest warrior in the Beasts Pirates.

Sanji is one of the most prominent Strawhat Pirates, ranked only below Luffy and Zoro. According to some fans, he is also inferior to the crew's newcomer Jinbe. In any case, Sanji's bounty seems low for someone who was able to defeat the third strongest member of a Yonko crew. His head should be worth a greater sum.

6) Portuguese D. Ace, with a bounty of 1.055.000.000 Berries

As the son of the Pirate King, Ace had a remarkable potential, which shouldn't have been understimated (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Due to being a user of the Flame-Flame Fruit, Portuguese D. Ace was famous as "Fire Fist". That rare Logia-class Devil Fruit allowed him to transform his body into the fire and unleash powerful fire attacks. Despite his young age, Ace was an influential pirate in the New World, as one of the most prominent commanders in the Whitebeard Pirates. He had a bounty of 550.000.000. Berries.

Ace had enormous potential. Unfortunately, it could never be fulfilled. After a fierce battle on Banaro Island, he was captured by Blackbeard. Trying to save Luffy from Admiral Akainu, "Fire Fist" sacrificed his life during the Paramount War in one of One Piece's most touching moments. Ace's death at a young age was a shame, as he most likely had great latent power.

Ace carried the Will of D. and was the son of Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King. Monkey D. Garp adopted him as his grandson, making him the adoptive brother of Luffy and Sabo. Possessing the Conqueror's Haki and a Logia-class Devil Fruit, from a future perspective, Ace could have been an immense threat to the World Government. His bounty should amount to no less than a billion.

7) Queen, with a bounty of 1.032.000.000 Berries

Queen is a great scientist, but a bad fighter (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Queen is the third strongest member of the Beasts Pirates, and one of the All Stars of the crew. He is a scientist known as "The Plague" for his deadly viruses and sadistic attitude. Being a former member of MADS, one of the most advanced research teams in the One Piece world, a prize of 1.320.000.000. Berries is placed on his head.

Queen modified his body with several high-tech mechanisms and weapons, such as laser beams and extendable limbs. He also ate the Dragon-Dragon Fruit Model: Brachiosaurus, earning increased durability and physical strength. Overall, Queen is a powerful foe, but he is clumsy, hitting himself with his own attacks and losing his composure even during heated fights.

Acting more like a mad scientist than a seasoned fighter, Queen seems unable to exploit his own abilities fully. A lower bounty would have made sense for him. However, the reward for his head should have still been high, due to the potential threat his viruses could be if he somehow manages to spread them.

8) Jack, with a bounty of 850.000.000 Berries

Most fans were disappointed at Jack's performance in the Wano Arc (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

One of the All Stars, Jack is the fourth strongest member of the Beasts Pirates after Kaido, King and Queen. One of the most ruthless characters in the One Piece world, Jack aptly deserves the nickname "The Drought." This is the main reason for his bounty reaching the remarkable digits of 1.000.000.000. Berries.

Jack is a physical fighter whose best traits are strength and endurance, significantly boosted by the power of an Ancient Zoan, the Elephant-Elephant Fruit Model: Mammoth. In Zou, he fought the Inuarashi and Nekomamushi, the two Dukes of the Minks, for five days and five nights without taking a break while they took turns of twelve hours each.

In Wano, Jack was overwhelmed by the two Dukes, who were in their Sulong forms. After partially recovering from his wounds, he confronted Inuarashi in a death match. Once the latter managed to regain access to his Sulong form, Jack ended up defeated. Many One Piece fans criticized his bounty as too high compared to his strength, which was disappointing.

9) Franky, with a bounty of 644.000.000 Berries

Franky can't have much lower than the opponent he defeated in Wano (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Franky is a shipwright for the Strawhat Pirates and a rather powerful individual within the crew. Due to his cyborg body and the many opponents he defeated, One Piece fans widely consider him to be the fifth strongest member of the Strawhats. After the Wano arc, where he defeated Sasaki, one of the Beasts Pirates' Flying Six, Franky was awarded a bounty of 394.000.000. Berries.

Franky has superhuman strength. His body has bionic enhancements, giving him noticeable durability and allowing him to use many different attacks, such as the Radical Beam, a highly destructive laser beam. If needed, Franky can operate from inside the General, an enormous mecha with devastating abilities.

He is a good fighter, and in Wano he further proved his strength. His current bounty seems really disrespectful to him. He would deserve a much higher prize to be put on his head.

10) Chopper, with a bounty of 401.000.000 Berries

The World Government mistakes Chopper for the pet of the Strawhat Pirates, but he is actually a decent combatant (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Chopper is the doctor of the Strawhat Pirates. Although he is considered a part of the crew's Weak Trio, which also includes Nami and Usopp, he is a good fighter. Chopper is not at all weak, but naive. After all, he is a reindeer who ate the Human-Human Fruit, allowing him to transform into a human or a reindeer-human hybrid.

Using his Rumble Balls, Chopper can access additional transformations, changing his form depending on the need. His strongest form is Monster Point, which increases his physical power by turning him into a monstrous creature. In the Wano arc, Chopper showed an improved version of this form, with lengthened duration time.

Unfortunately, Chopper gets mistaken for the crew's pet. As a result, he never received a serious bounty. This underestimation doesn't seem fair, as he deserves a bounty proportionate to his capabilities.

Final thoughts

As a matter of fact, bounties are not meant to be power levels. They don't equate to strength, and they may not even necessarily reflect the true threat of a person, possibly overstating or understating it. Throughout the One Piece series, there are countless examples of this.

The bounties system has many flaws and inconsistencies. At this point, bounties seem like a way to tease One Piece fans rather than a reliable tool to compare different characters.

wanda @blondemarimo im sure zoro's bounty being all 1111 is just oda's wordplay on swords 🤣 even his birthday is 11/11 im sure zoro's bounty being all 1111 is just oda's wordplay on swords 🤣 even his birthday is 11/11 https://t.co/yOwHUUl33H

A testament to this, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda often creates bounties basing on various puns and jokes rather than taking into account feats and abilities. For example, in Zoro's latest bounty, he defined the digits of the prize on the basis of the character's birthdate (11/11).

