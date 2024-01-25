10 One Piece characters who deserve to get Conqueror's Haki

One Piece characters rely on various mechanics like Devil fruits and Haki to fight. Currently, nearly 18 individuals, including notable figures like Luffy and Zoro, have been confirmed as Conqueror's Haki users. This unique form of Haki distinguishes itself by being innate and impossible to unlock through training alone.

It acts as a marker of king-like qualities, a regal qualification. Intriguingly, Conqueror's Haki can remain dormant in characters, unbeknownst to them. This revelation suggests that numerous characters in the One Piece universe might possess this latent power, waiting to be unearthed, adding an element of unpredictability to the unfolding epic crafted by Eiichiro Oda.

Blackbeard, Jinbe, Kuma, and 7 other One Piece characters that deserve Conqueror's Haki

1) Blackbeard

Blackbeard is one of the few One Piece characters that belong to the D clan. Exhibiting unwavering will and determination, though, for dubious purposes, he has evolved into the series' endgame villain.

The speculation that Blackbeard possesses Conqueror's Haki aligns with his narrative trajectory, solidifying his role as a pivotal antagonist in the grand scheme of One Piece. As a member of the enigmatic D lineage, Blackbeard's ominous presence adds layers to the intricate and captivating storyline crafted by Eiichiro Oda.

2) Jinbe

Jinbe, a distinguished member of the Fishman tribe, formerly held a coveted position among the Seven Warlords of the Sea and was once associated with the Big Mom Pirates.

Undoubtedly one of the Straw Hat crew's most loyal and determined members, Jinbe's commitment shines. His potential possession of Conqueror's Haki, symbolizing his kingly qualities, is evident in his defiance against Big Mom to aid Luffy. This attests to Jinbe's remarkable strength, loyalty, and his pivotal role in the unfolding saga of One Piece.

3) Kuma

Kuma emerges as the prime candidate for Conqueror's Haki in this roster. In his backstory, it's revealed that Kuma was once an actual king and defied the World Government and Marines to safeguard his people and foster daughter, Bonney. His self-sacrifice, sense of justice, kindness, and willingness to face formidable adversaries embody kingly qualities.

Among the other One Piece characters, Kuma stands out as the one most likely to possess Conqueror's Haki. The anticipation for revelations in subsequent chapters, especially after chapter 1104, heightens as fans speculate on the untapped depths of Kuma's abilities in the evolving epic of One Piece.

4) Issho/Fujitora

Fujitora, a Marine Admiral, holds a rare position among benevolent Marines, akin to Smoker, Aokiji, and Garp. His display of kingly virtues—kindness and a staunch commitment to justice—is evident in his defiance of the World Government, supporting Dressrosa against Doflamingo. These regal qualities make Fujitora a compelling contender for possessing Conqueror's Haki, an intriguing prospect that adds layers to his character.

5) Momonosuke

Momonosuke, now Wano's new ruler post-Kaido's defeat, holds immense potential as an ally in the upcoming One Piece finale. While he's yet to unveil his overwhelming will, Momonosuke has displayed unwavering determination, standing against Ryokugyu for his people. As a direct descendant of Kozuki Oden, he is a convincing candidate for Conqueror's Haki.

Momonosuke's role as both a king and an ally of the Straw Hats suggests that he will play a pivotal part, showcasing his latent power during the series' anticipated final battle, further cementing his significance in One Piece.

6) Imu

Imu, the enigmatic ruler atop the world's throne in Marijoa, emerges as a compelling candidate for Conqueror's Haki in One Piece. Possessing distinctive eyes linked to advanced Observation Haki users, Imu's potential mastery of Conqueror's Haki is plausible, especially considering his speculated rivalry with Joyboy.

Positioned as the possible final boss in the One Piece saga, the inclusion of Conqueror's Haki in Imu's arsenal aligns seamlessly with the narrative's trajectory, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the mysterious and overarching plot.

7) Akainu

Akainu stands as a plausible candidate for Conqueror's Haki in One Piece. Despite his antagonist role, recent developments hint at an emerging anti-hero persona as his discord with the World Government deepens. Akainu's relentless pursuit of justice and unyielding ruthlessness somewhat mirror king-like qualities.

This complexity in his character makes the inclusion of Conqueror's Haki a fitting prospect, adding depth to the narrative and potentially reshaping Akainu's role in the series.

8) Mihawk

Mihawk, the apex swordsman in the One Piece world, stands out as a compelling candidate for Conqueror's Haki. Renowned for his expertise in Armament and Observation Haki, his role as Zoro's master, who has already displayed Conqueror's Haki, suggests Mihawk's potential possession of this rare ability.

Additionally, Mihawk's past rivalry with Shanks, a confirmed Conqueror's Haki user, further strengthens the speculation. While not officially confirmed, the narrative hints at Mihawk potentially wielding Conqueror's Haki, aligning with his status as a paramount figure among the huge array of One Piece characters.

9) Coby

Coby, the rising star in the Marines and Garp's disciple emerges as a prime candidate for Conqueror's Haki. Garp, often considered the greatest Haki user, hints at the mastery of this ability. Having a speculated rivalry with Gol D. Roger adds weight to the theory. Moreover, Garp personally training Coby as a successor makes it narratively fitting for the latter to wield Conqueror's Haki.

As the upcoming hero in the Marines, Coby's potential possession of this rare and powerful Haki aligns with the evolving dynamics in the One Piece world.

10) Brook

Brook, the oldest Straw Hat member, presents a compelling case for possessing Conqueror's Haki in One Piece. Despite being a somewhat comedic character, he exhibits wisdom and fearlessness. Brook's recollection of Gol D. Roger from his past, coupled with his insightful nature, suggests a deeper connection to the essence of Haki.

Brook's audacious infiltration of Big Mom's lair for Poneglyph blueprints underscores his courage. While not the crew's physically strongest, Brook's potential for Conqueror's Haki aligns with the multifaceted qualities that define the Straw Hat Pirates.

Final thoughts

As One Piece enters its final saga with 1104 chapters released, anticipation builds for chapter 1105 on January 28, 2024. The ongoing Saturn vs. Kuma battle suggests a potential revelation of Conqueror's Haki for Kuma, adding suspense to the epic tale crafted by Eiichiro Oda.