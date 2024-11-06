10 One Piece swordsmen who deserve a Breathing Style

In the world of One Piece, swordsmanship is a key element of combat, with each swordsman possessing unique abilities and styles that make them formidable. If the swordsmen of One Piece were to adopt Breathing Styles from Demon Slayer, their combat prowess would be taken to a whole new level.

From Shanks’ rhythmic precision to Mihawk’s fluid, adaptable strikes, each swordsman has the potential to master a Breathing Style that aligns with their fighting techniques.

In this article, we explore 10 iconic One Piece swordsmen and pair them with a fitting Breathing Style, enhancing their already impressive skills.

Shanks and nine other One Piece swordsmen who deserve a Breathing Style from the Demon Slayer series

1) Shanks - Sound Breathing Style

Trending

Shanks (Image via Shueisha)

The Sound Breathing Style would complement Shanks’ fighting prowess, especially given his mastery of Observation Haki, which aligns with Sound Breathing's rhythm-focused techniques. This synergy would allow him to time explosive attacks with precision, disrupting foes with techniques like Constant Resounding Slashes.

Shanks’ elegant yet powerful combat style mirrors Sound Breathing’s flashy techniques, like String Performance, which combines force and spectacle. Additionally, the dual-wielding aspect of Sound Breathing suits Shanks' swordsmanship, letting him use moves like Roar for swift, disorienting strikes.

With Haki-infused, sound-based attacks, Shanks could intensify his blows to incapacitate even the mightiest of opponents.

2) Kin'emon - Flame Breathing Style

Kin'emon (Image via Toei Animation)

Kin'emon from One Piece is uniquely suited to the Flame Breathing Style from Demon Slayer due to his mastery of fire techniques and samurai background. As Foxfire Kin'emon, he wields flames with his sword, aligning perfectly with the fire-based attacks of Flame Breathing.

His samurai spirit, rooted in honor, loyalty and precision, mirrors the disciplined nature of Flame Breathing, which values skill and artistry in battle. Additionally, Kin'emon's aggressive combat style, characterized by powerful slashes and fiery strikes, complements the offensive nature of Flame Breathing techniques like Flame Tiger and Rengoku, making it an ideal fit for his fighting approach.

3) Vista - Flower Breathing Style

The Flower Breathing Style in Demon Slayer is an ideal fit for Vista, the 5th Commander of the Whitebeard Pirates in One Piece, due to its synergy with his elegant and agile combat style. Known for fluid movements and precise dual-wielding techniques, Vista displays a grace that parallels Flower Breathing's agile, impactful forms, like the Crimson Hanagoromo.

This breathing style’s defensive and offensive versatility suits Vista’s expertise in handling multiple foes. Additionally, his use of Haki enhances his perception, aligning with the Equinoctial Vermilion Eye technique. His "Flower Sword" moniker and petal-filled slashes further embody the style’s aesthetic.

4) Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro - Moon Breathing Style

Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro (Image via Toei Animation)

The Moon Breathing Style suits Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro from One Piece due to its versatile, wide-ranging attacks and defensive capabilities. With his powerful cursed blade, Shodai Kitetsu and Yokai transformation into a skeletal horse, Nusjuro gains both agility and enhanced strength, ideal for executing Moon Breathing’s fluid, crescent-shaped slashes.

His ice manipulation further complements the technique, allowing him to immobilize or damage foes while maintaining area control. This combination of Moon Breathing’s adaptability, sweeping attacks and Nusjuro's supernatural abilities creates an unpredictable and deadly combat style that overwhelms multiple opponents.

5) McGuy - Thunder Breathing Style

McGuy (Image via Toei Animation)

The Thunder Breathing Style from Demon Slayer complements McGuy, also known as "Thunder Lord" McGuy from One Piece, due to shared traits in speed, power, and elemental attacks. Thunder Breathing’s lightning-fast techniques, like Thunderclap and Flash, align with McGuy’s agility and electric sword skills, allowing him to strike with greater precision and impact.

By channeling power into his legs, as Thunder Breathing requires, McGuy could amplify his strength and speed, enhancing his combat capabilities. Additionally, Thunder Breathing’s electric-based attacks synergize well with his sword’s electrification, making his strikes even more potent and disorienting in battle.

6) Brook - Mist Breathing Style

Brook (Image via Toei Animation)

The Mist Breathing Style from Demon Slayer aligns perfectly with Brook's ghostly nature as the "Soul King" from One Piece, enhancing his elusive combat style. With swift, obscuring movements, Mist Breathing techniques mirror Brook’s ethereal soul powers, making his attacks unpredictable.

For example, the Seventh Form, Obscuring Clouds, would amplify Brook’s agility, confusing foes with sudden speed shifts. Techniques like Sea of Clouds and Haze could turn his swordsmanship into a rapid, disorienting barrage. The psychological effect of Mist Breathing would pair well with Brook’s character, creating a daunting presence that overwhelms and unsettles his opponents.

7) Shimotsuki Ryuma - Sun Breathing Style

Shimotsuki Ryuma (Image via Shueisha)

The Sun Breathing Style from Demon Slayer aligns seamlessly with Shimotsuki Ryuma's character in One Piece due to their shared themes of mastery, strength and protection. As the original and most powerful breathing form, Sun Breathing’s twelve versatile techniques, including defensive and offensive forms would complement Ryuma’s legendary swordsmanship.

His swift, precise strikes and strong sense of honor mirror the radiant, elegant artistry of Sun Breathing. The technique’s symbolic link to sunlight resonates with Ryuma’s role as a protector, while its endurance-boosting qualities suit his incredible stamina, reinforcing his role as a guardian against darkness.

8) Kozuki Oden - Beast Breathing Style

Kozuki Oden (Image via Toei Animation)

The Beast Breathing Style from Demon Slayer complements Kozuki Oden's skills in One Piece by enhancing his unpredictability, dual-wielding swordsmanship and spatial awareness. With techniques like the Eighth Form: Explosive Rush, Oden could close distances with wild ferocity, intensifying his powerful Tougen Totsuka strikes.

His renowned dual-wielding style would gain versatility through the First Form: Pierce, aligning with his swift, forceful attacks using Enma and Ame no Habakiri. Finally, the Seventh Form: Spatial Awareness would amplify Oden’s Kenbunshoku Haki, enabling even sharper combat intuition and elevating his prowess in reading opponents and delivering devastating blows.

9) Dracule Mihawk - Water Breathing Style

Dracule Mihawk (Image via Toei Animation)

Dracule Mihawk, the "Strongest Swordsman in the World" from One Piece, embodies qualities that align perfectly with the Water Breathing Style from Demon Slayer. His combat style emphasizes fluidity, precision and adaptability, akin to Water Breathing techniques like the Water Surface Slash and Drop Ripple Thrust.

Mihawk’s mastery of momentum and force mirrors moves like Waterfall Basin and Whirlpool, which rely on body movement to enhance power. His calm demeanor and analytical approach to battle align with the graceful, strategic depth of Water Breathing, making this fighting style an ideal match for his exceptional swordsmanship.

10) Issho Fujitora - Stone Breathing Style

Issho Fujitora (Image via Toei Animation)

Issho Fujitora from One Piece is well-suited to the Stone Breathing Style from Demon Slayer due to their shared focus on strength, resilience and environmental manipulation. Stone Breathing emphasizes powerful, earth-based techniques, which aligns with Fujitora's gravitational abilities to bring down meteors.

Both styles offer versatility in combat, with offensive and defensive capabilities. The grounded power of Stone Breathing mirrors Fujitora's control over his surroundings, turning the environment into a weapon. The thematic resonance of justice and burden in both characters further enhances the synergy, making Stone Breathing a perfect match for Fujitora’s combat style.

Final thoughts

The unique swordsmanship and personalities of these 10 One Piece swordsmen make them perfect candidates for adopting a Demon Slayer Breathing Style. Their individual strengths and combat styles align seamlessly with the elemental and thematic qualities of these techniques, creating exciting possibilities for their battles in both universes.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback