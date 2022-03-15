10 reasons why One Piece fans cannot miss these next few chapters

One Piece manga readers have never been more excited for upcoming chapters than they are right now.

As a forewarning, the rest of this article will contain major spoilers. Ever since One Piece Chapter 1043, readers have been patiently waiting for that cliffhanger to be resolved. Although Luffy was soundly defeated by Kaido, Zunesha revealed that Joy Boy is making his return.

The chapter ended with Luffy smiling from ear to ear, right as he was about to transform. With so much excitement from the last chapter, manga readers had a difficult time not getting spoiled. While they will have to wait two more weeks, they definitely shouldn't skip out on these next few chapters.

Note: This article will contain major spoilers from the manga.

Ten reasons why One Piece manga readers shouldn't miss out the upcoming chapters

10) It's the final stretch in the Onigashima Raid

Kaido is the last remaining threat from the Beasts Pirates. However, the world's strongest creature is also the most dangerous. Without a doubt, the next few chapters will be critical for the war.

The Onigashima Raid is finally drawing to a close. All the alliance needs to do is put down Kaido for good. Luffy may give them a very small glimmer of that hope.

9) One Piece has been on a roll lately

The latest chapters have been very hype inducing. Whether it's Big Mom's defeat or Zunesha providing backup, there are too many noteworthy events to list. The One Piece manga has been anything but slow lately. One can only imagine what's in store after the Joy Boy reveal.

8) Marco may get another chance to shine

At the end of One Piece Chapter 1043, Marco had to defend Nami from Kaido's Boro Breath. Luffy has yet to fully wake up, so Kaido will likely fight all the remaining forces.

Marco doesn't have much left in the tank, yet he can prove why he is such a hypeworthy commander. He is among the very few characters that can hold off Kaido until Luffy makes his dramatic return.

7) Several years of foreshadowing went into these moments

#ONEPIECE1043



bink's sake been telling the story for us this whole time bink's sake been telling the story for us this whole time #ONEPIECE1043bink's sake been telling the story for us this whole time https://t.co/LnP5gfXxVM

More than a few One Piece readers have noticed that Binks' Sake has some very relevant lyrics to recent events. Specifically, it talks about last breaths, marching drums, and the morning sun.

At the end of the last chapter, Zunesha mentions that he can hear the "drums of liberation." Luffy appears to be dead before he is seemingly resurrected. On a related note, the sun is about to rise in Wano Country. Perhaps he is going to bring a new dawn when he finally defeats Kaido.

Whatever Oda has planned for the future, he's been waiting more than a decade to tell his story. The full lyrics were first revealed in the Thriller Bark saga, courtesy of Brook. This is long-term storytelling with a major payoff.

6) Luffy's fate will be revealed

Dazai - reread arc☕☕ @opdazaih #ONEPIECE1043

Now l know that Luffy being dead this chapter is still up in the air, but... if he truly did die, then this could be the moment that leads to the Grand Fleet coming together, since they all have Luffy's vivre card Now l know that Luffy being dead this chapter is still up in the air, but... if he truly did die, then this could be the moment that leads to the Grand Fleet coming together, since they all have Luffy's vivre card #ONEPIECE1043 Now l know that Luffy being dead this chapter is still up in the air, but... if he truly did die, then this could be the moment that leads to the Grand Fleet coming together, since they all have Luffy's vivre card

One Piece readers want to know whether or not Luffy was actually killed by Kaido, at least temporarily. Towards the end of the last chapter, Luffy's eyes are completely blackened out. Momonosuke also revealed that he can no longer hear the Straw Hat's voice, which is worrisome.

The next few chapters might reveal his current status. Even if he died for a brief moment, that could have major ramifications for the One Piece series. The concept of resurrection may come into play here.

5) Readers want to see how Oda handles these revelations

CPTSaid @SaidK_FCB

#ONEPIECE1043 The Luffy/Joyboy stuff is Oda finally tackling the concept of free will vs destiny. We can’t observe this stuff in real life so not everyone will agree with what he has to say. However, Oda’s been planning this for a long time, I trust he knows what he’s doing The Luffy/Joyboy stuff is Oda finally tackling the concept of free will vs destiny. We can’t observe this stuff in real life so not everyone will agree with what he has to say. However, Oda’s been planning this for a long time, I trust he knows what he’s doing#ONEPIECE1043 https://t.co/9chTKqYAK2

The "chosen one" concept can be rather tricky to pull off. However, One Piece readers should place some trust in the series creator. Eiichiro Oda has spent years mastering the craft of foreshadowing. It's clear that he intends to provide his readers with a major payoff.

4) There may be potential flashbacks

At some point in the story, Kaido's flashback will be revealed. There needs to be a full explanation on why he wants to become Joy Boy. These next few One Piece chapters could provide that big reveal.

Now is a good time for a flashback sequence. Readers have been waiting for it for a very long time now. It would certainly flesh out Kaido's motivations in life.

3) Luffy might fully awakening his power

God of Ratio @AnimeShitTaker

.

.

we can see some kind of honey dripping from Luffy... that honey represents offering to awaken his devil fruit, this is a festival celebrated with the Buddhist community (1/?) #ONEPIECE1043 THEORYwe can see some kind of honey dripping from Luffy... that honey represents offering to awaken his devil fruit, this is a festival celebrated with the Buddhist community (1/?) #ONEPIECE1043 THEORY..we can see some kind of honey dripping from Luffy... that honey represents offering to awaken his devil fruit, this is a festival celebrated with the Buddhist community (1/?) https://t.co/JjjFeIXNzI

Readers will have a few weeks to debate whether or not Luffy is activating a new power. By the end of One Piece Chapter 1043, Luffy seems to be melting. Many readers speculate that he could be awakening his Devil Fruit powers. This may be what he needs to put down Kaido once and for all.

2) This might be the last round between Luffy and Kaido

Still so crazy how kaido is constantly on smoke after just beating 15+ commander level fighters and luffy while having fun and carrying an entire island and still wants to take out the whole alliance and now has to fight JOYBOY, he lived up to the hype in every way #ONEPIECE1043

The monstrous brute made it clear that he needs to be defeated right here and now. Kaido let everyone know that he plans on enslaving the entire country, including women and children. The question is how does he finally go down.

Luffy will likely have one final round with Kaido, which should determine the fate of Wano Country. Both competitors are running on fumes at this point.

Readers cannot miss this epic showdown, especially since Luffy bears a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. For the sake of Wano Country, the world's strongest creature must be taken out.

1) Big reveals concerning Joy Boy

Joy Boy is the most important historical figure in One Piece history. This mysterious character seems to know everything about the Void Century. Joy Boy even left behind a great treasure in Laugh Tale.

It seems as though Joy Boy is making a reappearance for the first time in over 800 years. Readers want to know if Luffy is simply inheriting his willpower, or if Joy Boy is resurrected from the grave.

They will have to wait a few weeks to resolve this cliffhanger, but it will be worth the wait. Joy Boy may provide answers to several mysteries in the One Piece series. Right now is a pivotal moment in the series' history.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

