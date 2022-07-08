10 most savage Naruto moments, ranked

Naruto is one of the most watched anime series worldwide. Not only is its entire character list quite popular and well-liked, a number of the series' moments are nothing short of outstanding. These moments can give one the chills even when they watch it again. While many fans complain about the filler episodes in the series, the main episodes that focus on the storyline are action-packed, and have never failed to amaze the entire fanbase.

Naruto manages to capture the individual growth of many characters. Barring a few, the growth arcs of many characters are extremely well written and almost every villain in the series has their own backstory that justifies their actions to a great extent. That said, here are ten such moments in the series that left fans astounded.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Team 7 reunion and 9 other jaw-dropping Naruto moments

10) Naruto's return to Konoha

Naruto wasn't present in the village when Pain attacked. When he returned, most of Konoha was destroyed, and many people, including Kakashi, had died. The protagonist of the series' entry at this juncture in the plot was nothing short of grand.

Konoha's future Hokage entered on top of two toads. He used the Sage mode technique that he was working on at Mount Myoboku. To add to that, the camera angles and the music were very dramatic, adding to the overall atmospheric tension that the scene managed to create.

9) Minato's Rasengan on Obito

Obito tried to steal the Kyuubi while Kushina was giving birth. He kidnapped the newborn Naruto and then unleashed Kurama on the entire village. However, to his bad luck, Minato was present in the village at that time.

The teacher and student got into a fight, and Minato eventually outdueled Obito with his Flying Rajin kunais and a perfectly timed Rasengan. This scene further demonstrated that students shouldn't be overconfident while fighting their teachers.

8) Sasori and his puppets

It's difficult to find a Shinobi who is as skilled as Sasori when it comes to handling puppets. Despite being an impatient individual, Sasori displayed an unusual calmness while using his puppets.

The most savage scene involving Sasori and his puppets unfolds during his fight against Sakura and Chiyo. It is nothing short of astonishing that he brought forth his full army of puppets. Furthermore, the fact that his entire puppet army completely obscured the sky should be reason enough for anyone to panic.

7) Sasuke nullfies the Nine-Tails chakra

Till date, other than Kushina, no one has been able to enter the room where Naruto and Kurama converse. Using his Sharingan, Sasuke was the first one to gain access to that room.

Not only did he gain access to the room, he also managed to nullify the chakra of the great Kyuubi with a single strike. This is the first time Sasuke catches a glimpse of the Nine-Tailed Fox in the series as well, making the scene overall an evocative one.

6) Team 7 Reunion

This is probably the most popular reunion in the entire series. Team 7 comprises three of the major characters of the series. Over the course of the entire manga, the three young kids go their separate ways after completing a few missions together.

Although each of these people had their own reasons for leaving, they all learned a lot under the tutelage of their respective teachers. Team 7 reassembles during the Fourth Great Ninja War, armed with newer and more powerful jutsus, and quickly changes the course of the conflict.

5) Madara vs the Shinobi Alliance

Madara Uchiha was one of the main antagonists of the Fourth Great Ninja War in Naruto. Although he had been dead for a while, he was reanimated using the Edo Tensei. Despite being reanimated, Madara still possessed a lot of power and took on the entire Shinobi Alliance himself.

Despite having an upperhand in terms of numbers, they were no match for the great Madara Uchiha. He managed to defeat the most of the Shinobi Alliance singlehandedly.

4) Hashirama lifts a finger

In Naruto, Hashirama Senju served as Konohagakure's first Hokage. He has been deceased for some time. However, by employing the forbidden jutsu Edo Tensei, Orochimaru was able to restore life to the village's first four Hokages.

Upon being revived, Tobirama was eager to destroy Sasuke since the latter had promised to exact revenge on the village for using his brother Itachi. With Tobirama's intent to destroy Sasuke taking centre stage, Hashirama's lifting just one finger was enough to silence the room. This was one of the most awe-invoking scenes to behold.

3) Hidan's death

Hidan was one of the main reasons behind Asuma Sarutobi’s death. The fact that he played such a major role in the death of the latter made it clear that Team 10 would seek vengeance.

Team 10 member Shikamaru Nara played a crucial role in Hidan's downfall. Fans finally got to see how meticulous his planning was and how deadly he could be in combat. Hidan was blown to bits and then buried. To add to the satisfaction, Shikamaru looked absolutely stunning while destroying Hidan in Naruto.

2) Madara vs Might Guy

Madara Uchiha was one of the strongest Uchihas during his lifetime. As a reincarnation of Indra, Madara had a lot of chakra and was an extremely skilled Shinobi. To be able to take the entire Shinobi Alliance head on is a feat that is nothing short of spectacular. However, the only one who managed to steal the show was Might Guy.

This Taijutsu master took the battle to Madara, who hailed the green jumpsuit wearing Shinobi as one of the best Taijutsu users ever. In this sequence, Might Guy shows his true prowess as a Taijutsu user. He opens the Eighth Gate as well, a feat that only a few before him had achieved.

1) Naruto's Rasengan

It was pretty impressive when Naruto used his Rasengan against Sasuke for the first time. Both of these individuals had learnt a range of really powerful techniques. The Rasengan, as all fans know, is one of the most difficult techniques to master. Sasuke, on the other hand, learned the Chidori, a weapon that Kakashi would also employ in combat.

When Naruto and Sasuke first employed these techniques against each other, Kakashi was present to put a stop to it, while Sakura behaved like a proper bystander. Kakashi directed both his students towards two different tanks. While Sasuke's Chidori destroyed a tank head on, Naruto's Rasengan made a dent in it. However, a closer look at the tanks revealed that the Rasengan had done more than just leave a dent in the tank, demonstrating how powerful this jutsu was.

