10 strongest Taijutsu users in Naruto, ranked

Amongst all the combat disciplines in Naruto, Taijutsu is the most demanding exercise because it requires complete physical dedication and relentlessness from its practitioners.

The engaging moments in Naruto stem mainly from close combat specialists who deal with life-threatening combat experiences. The ninja world greatly depends on Taijutsu users because they come from genetically elite families and homegrown martial artists who forge their paths.

Whether through the disciplined precision of the Gentle Fist or the explosive brutality of the Eight Gates, these fighters have turned physical prowess into an art form. The following list analyzes the 10 toughest Taijutsu users appearing in Naruto according to their fighting techniques and battle supremacy.

Might Guy, Madara Uchiha, and eight other strongest Taijutsu masters in Naruto

1) Might Guy (Peak: Battle against Madara - Episode 421, Shippuden)

The undisputed king of Taijutsu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Might Guy remains recognized as the ultimate master of Taijutsu skills because he mastered the Eight Inner Gates. The Fourth Great Ninja War battle between Guy and Six Paths Madara Uchiha showcases the most jaw-dropping displays of power in the series.

The Eighth Gate activation made Madara Uchiha acknowledge him as the fastest and most destructive Taijutsu fighter he had ever encountered. Guy's strong dedication to training and indomitable spirit establishes him as one of Naruto's most admired combatants among all warriors.

2) Madara Uchiha (Peak: Fourth Great Ninja War - Episode 322)

One of the most feared Shinobi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Throughout the history of Naruto, Madara Uchiha earns his status as one of the most feared ninja by mastering Ninjutsu and Taijutsu at an exceptional level.

In his clash against the Five Kage, he demonstrates his unrivaled physical fighting ability by defeating every leader. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Madara Uchiha displays the maximum extent of his Taijutsu capabilities by slaughtering huge groups of shinobi without showing any signs of fatigue.

Fusion between his overwhelming robustness and tactical combat intuition makes him a nearly impervious threat to the opposition.

3) Kaguya Otsutsuki (Peak: Final Battle - Episode 473)

A progenitor of chakra (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The founding line between chakra and human existence ends with Kaguya Otsutsuki, who surpasses all ordinary ninja in power. She possesses powerful chakra-based abilities. Her quickness, remarkable strength, and responsive moves make her the most formidable in hand-to-hand combat.

During her battle against Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha, she crushes the battlefield with her unmatched agility and incredible physical strength. Her ability to move through multiple dimensions and brutal Taijutsu attacks earns her the status of the final warrior of "Naruto."

4) Might Duy (Peak: Battle against the Seven Ninja Swordsmen - Episode 469)

Master of eight inner gates (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Might Duy, often dismissed as a mere "Eternal Genin," is secretly a master of the Eight Inner Gates in Naruto. The long years of ridicule for his lack of rank promotion fail to distract Duy from his dedication to developing Taijutsu. His focus eventually makes him capable of opening the complete set of Eight Gates.

His most defining moment is when he confronts the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist to protect his comrades, unleashing the Eighth Gate of Death in a battle of sheer willpower. Though he ultimately perishes, he leaves a legacy of perseverance and hard work, proving that pure Taijutsu mastery could rival even the most advanced Ninjutsu users.

5) A (Fourth Raikage) (Peak: Five Kage Summit - Episode 202)

A brute-force powerhouse (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Fourth Raikage, A, rose to fame for his brute assault powers, which gave him unmatched speed and incredible physical strength. A activates his Lightning Release Chakra Mode, giving him superhuman reflexes to evade Amaterasu while maintaining a speed equivalent to Minato Namikaze.

He displays terrifying fighting power through his explosive punches and his extraordinary strength. This compels Sasuke Uchiha to battle him at the Five Kage Summit Arc. His physical strength, which defeats opponents, positions him as one of the top Taijutsu users in the Naruto series.

6) Asuma Sarutobi (Peak: Battle against Hidan - Episode 79)

A seasoned Jonin (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A seasoned Jonin and the son of the Third Hokage in Naruto, Asuma Sarutobi is a deadly hand-to-hand combatant known for his chakra-infused trench knives. Asuma enhances his Wind Release abilities to transform his weapons into lethal cutting instruments penetrating all kinds of barriers.

Throughout the Twelve Guardian Ninja Arc, Asuma proves his exceptional Taijutsu abilities against multiple combatants, solidifying his position as a top-class fighter. He demonstrates outstanding fighting capabilities when he fights Hidan from the Akatsuki, even though his immortal opponent presents a significant challenge.

7) Rock Lee (Peak: Battle against Kimimaro - Episode 125)

A devoted disciple of Might Guy (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Among all disciples of Might Guy, the hardworking Rock Lee gained abilities equal to those of skilled natural-born fighters. During the Sasuke Retrieval Arc against Kimimaro, he showcases his Taijutsu mastery by fighting with the Drunken Fist.

Through his unmatched competence in using the Eight Gates and astounding Taijutsu velocity, he establishes himself as one of Naruto's most potent Taijutsu fighters. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Lee succeeds in hitting Madara Uchiha with a knockout kick by activating the Sixth Gate technique.

8) Neji Hyuga (Peak: Fourth Great Ninja War - Episode 364)

Prodigy of Hyuga clan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Hyuga Clan prodigy, Neji Hyuga, masters the chakra-controlling Gentle Fist Taijutsu style through which he can precisely block opponents' chakra streams. The Byakugan vision gives Neji an almost complete panoramic view, allowing him to excel in offense and defense.

During the Chunin Exams arc, Neji showcases his devastating Eight Trigrams Sixty-Four Palms against Naruto while demonstrating his essential role in the contest. His later battles, especially in the Fourth Great Ninja War, solidified his status as a top-tier Taijutsu user before his tragic sacrifice to protect his comrades.

9) Tsunade Senju (Peak: Sannin showdown - Episode 94)

The fifth Hokage (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Fifth Hokage, Tsunade Senju, earned her fame for her terrifying strength, enabling her to kill opponents with one mighty fist. She achieves perfect chakra control, which makes her physical attacks devastating.

Tsunade showcases her killing potential through her combat with Orochimaru during the Sannin Showdown Arc. Her incredible tolerance for strong blows and her recovery from almost fatal injuries make her an indomitable force in Taijutsu combat in Naruto.

10) Kakashi Hatake (Peak: Battle against Obito - Episode 375)

Master of Sharingan and Ninjutsu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake earned fame for his Sharingan and Ninjutsu talents, demonstrating top-level Taijutsu proficiency. Kakashi displays his combat expertise during the Land of Waves Arc by fighting Zabuza Momochi in a personal battle.

He dedicated years to enhancing his hand-to-hand combat abilities until he developed superior skills to match the strength of various powerful adversaries, including Obito Uchiha. His speed, agility, and adaptability make him one of the most well-rounded fighters in Naruto.

Final Thoughts

The martial technique of Taijutsu presents one of the most brutal fighting styles in Naruto, through which shinobi members showcase their natural physical abilities with extraordinary determination.

Each fighter displays a perfect command of hand-to-hand combat skills, which makes a lasting impression on the entire series, starting with Might Guy's crushing power and ending with Neji Hyuga's refined maneuvers. Their battles define key moments in Naruto, proving that sheer willpower and physical training can rival even the most powerful Jutsu.

