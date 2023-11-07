Naruto: 10 strongest Taijutsu techniques

Throughout the Naruto series, Taijutsu has played an incredibly important role. They have acted as perfect alternatives when neither Ninjutsu nor Genjutsu will work on an opponent and can be incredibly difficult to counter. The greatest Taijutsu specialist in the series, Might Guy, was praised by Madara Uchiha to be the strongest Taijutsu user he faced during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

This shows that although many of the Ninjutsu techniques shown throughout the series outshine the different Taijutsu techniques, Taijutsu can be just as powerful, if not even more so.

This article will cover the 10 strongest Taijutsu techniques displayed throughout the Naruto series.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto series.

Disclaimer: The techniques mentioned in the article are not ranked in any particular order and may contain the writer's opinions.

10 powerful Taijutsu techniques from the Naruto anime that are almost unmatched

1) Eighty Gods Vacuum Attack

Kaguya using Eighty Gods Vacuum Attack in the 'Shippuden' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A kekkei mora taijutsu technique used only by Kaguya Otsutsuki towards the end of Naruto Shippuden. Kaguya used this technique to easily fight off Naruto's massive barrage of shadow clones and defend against powerful attacks.

Using her unparalleled mastery in chakra control, Kaguya concentrates chakra in her fists and outputs it as large gauntlets, which empower any physical attack she throws out.

Although the technique by itself is incredibly powerful, combining it with her Byakugan, Kaguya easily wields the most powerful offensive ability in the series. She can also create shockwaves upon making an impact with her target, which allows her to greatly damage large areas at once.

However, Kaguya's most iconic moment while using this technique was when she obliterated Sasuke's powerful Six Paths Chakra Complete Body - Susanoo with no trouble at all.

2) Night Guy

Might Guy's chakra was shaped into a dragon (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Night Guy is the result of opening all Eight Inner Gates and pushing the overwhelming power gained to its absolute limit. Might Guy is the only character shown so far to have used this technique.

To perform this technique, Might Guy emits red steam from his body and shapes his chakra into a dragon. In a single kick, he releases all of his stored power to obliterate his opponent. Acknowledged by Madara as the pinnacle of taijutsu techniques, Night Guy is easily the most powerful, and dangerous, taijutsu technique in the Naruto series.

During the Might Guy vs. Madara fight, the former was capable of warping the space around him when charging up Night Guy. He also came closer to killing Madara than almost anyone else in the Shinobi Armed Forces at this point in the war. However, if it was not for the special Yang abilities Naruto gained from Hagoromo, Might Guy would have met his end on the battlefield.

3) Gentle Step Spiralling Twin Lion Fists

Hinata and Naruto were able to create one of the strongest Taijutsu techniques in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Gentle Step Spiralling Twin Lion Fists technique is a combination of Naruto's mastery of Ninjutsu and Hinata's mastery of Taijutsu. This unique nature of mixing two separate types of attacks makes this the most unique taijutsu technique on the list.

Naruto and Hinata used this attack to destroy the Tenseigan created by Toneri Otsutsuki, crippling him. This prevented Toneri Otsutsuki from creating a counter-attack, forcing him to retreat back to the shadows of the moon.

To perform this attack, Hinata and Naruto combined their chakra to create a golden rasengan covered by a large purple lion's head. The purple chakra provided by Hinata is a result of Hamura Otsutsuki amplifying her chakra reserves. Although a temporary boon, Hamura's chakra made Hinata more powerful than ever before.

4) Evening Elephant

Evening Elephant as it appears in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Evening Elephant technique is one of Might Guy's most powerful offensive abilities. He is only able to use this attack once he has opened the Gate of Death, unleashing the monstrous power of the Eight Inner Gates Formation.

As a result, the evening elephant can be seen as a precursor to the Night Guy technique. Might Guy only makes the drastic jump to Night Guy upon realizing that the Evening Elephant isn't strong enough to take down the opponent he is facing.

In the Naruto Shippuden anime, Might Guy used the Evening Elephant technique against Madara Uchiha. To perform the attack, Guy would use his "feet" to punch Madara, creating high-speed cannons of pressurized air reminiscent of an elephant's leg.

As the attack continued, each punch became faster and stronger than the last, which was shown as Madara began having trouble keeping up. He was easily pinned down, despite wielding the power of the the Ten-Tails.

In fact, Might Guy was able to completely shatter a Truth-Seeking Ball with his fifth punch, which had never been done before in the show.

5) Eight Trigrams Twin Lions Crumbling Attack

The Eight Trigrams Twin Lions Crumbling Attack used by Hinata in 'The Last: Naruto the Movie' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This technique is derived from the Gentle Step Twin Lion Fists technique. She first created the technique in Naruto Shippuden and most notably used it against Pain to try and free Naruto when he was pinned to the ground. The Eight Trigrams Twin Lions Crumbling Attack is an improved version of the original Gentle Step technique after Hinata received Hamura Otsutsuki's chakra.

Hinata used this technique to try and destroy the Tenseigan, and in her fight against Toneri Otsutsuki. She was able to match him in strength and ability, but unfortunately, Toneri was able to quickly overpower her using the Tenseigan Chakra Mode. However, once Naruto arrived, he was able to further power up the Eight Trigrams Twin Lions Crumbling Attack to take down Toneri.

6) Crane Wing Formation (Eight Gates)

Rock Lee and various other Taijutsu specialists combining their power of the Sixth Gates to destroy a meteor (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Towards the end of The Last: Naruto the Movie, a meteorite came barreling towards the Land of Fire. Rock Lee and six other members of the Suicide Corps were sent to destroy this meteorite and prevent it from decimating the Hidden Villages.

To do this, the users lined up side by side together and all opened the Sixth Inner Gate, the Gate of View, simultaneously. They quickly leaped high into the air, gaining the illusion of wings from the chakra they were emitting. As the fighters get closer to the meteorite, they come closer together, their attacks acting like the blade of a sword, and destroy the meteorite into small pieces.

7) Boil Release: Unrivalled Strength

Kokuo and Son Goku using Boil Release: Unrivalled Strength in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boil Release: Unrivalled Strength is the signature technique of Kokuo, the five-tails, and was used most prominently by its jinchurikki, Son Goku, and Naruto Uzumaki. This technique grants the user the ability to amplify their speed and strength, allowing them to overpower almost all of their opponents. Naruto often applied this technique to his Rasenshuriken, to make them even more powerful.

To perform this technique, the user brings their chakra to the boiling point, which produces immense amounts of burning hot steam from their body. The steam also creates a change in pressure, allowing the user to increase their physical strength by magnitudes. At the same time, the increase in strength depends on how much steam is produced, so the more steam that is emitted, the more powerful the user's attacks will be.

8) Strength of a Hundred Seal

It was most notably used to activate the powerful healing ability Ninja Art Creation Rebirth. However, the Strength of a Hundred Technique, the Strength of a Hundred Seal was also used by Sakura Haruno and Tsunade Senju to passively increase their physical strength. Utilizing their perfectly precise chakra control, Sakura and Tsunade are able to use the efficiency of the seal to cause massive damage to anything they punch or kick.

Sakura has been seen destroying hundreds of Ten-Tails clones by striking the ground with an incredibly powerful punch during the war. Tsunade, on the other hand, has been shown to be able to effortlessly destroy Madara's Ribcage Susanoo with a single kick.

9) Frog Kata

Naruto using Frog Kata on the Preta Path of Pain in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Frog Kata is one of the trickiest techniques on this list since it allows the user to hit their opponent without actually making physical contact with the enemy. With Toad Sage Mode, the user gains senjutsu chakra, which strengthens their speed, power, stamina, and much more.

When using Frog Kata, the natural energy generated covers the user like an invisible aura. With this aura, the user is able to purposely miss their target, but continue to hit them before they try and counter-attack. This is the perfect way to throw the enemy off their game as they most likely cannot see the invisible aura.

Both Naruto Uzumaki and Jiraiya are capable of using Frog Kata. Naruto first used it against the Preta Path of Pain during the fight to save what remained of Konohagakure from Pain's attack on the village. Despite wielding the Rinnegan, the Path of Pain was not able to see the aura since only Sage Mode practitioners can see natural energy.

10) Front Lotus: Eight Trigrams Palms Revolving Heaven

Like the Gentle Step Spiralling Twin Lion Fists and Eight Gates Crane Wing Formation, the Front Lotus: Eight Trigrams Palms Revolving Heaven is a collaboration technique. It utilizes the Front Lotus technique from Rock Lee and the Eight Triagrams Palms Revolving Heaven technique from Neji Hyuga.

To perform this powerful technique, Neji and Rock Lee first leaped high into the air. Rock Lee then wrapped himself and Neji Hyuga in his bandages. At the same time, Rock Lee opened the First Gate, the Gate of Opening, and performed the Front Lotus. Neji then emits chakra from all over his body, increasing the power of the attack. The pair slam down onto their enemy with incredible force, quickly taking them out.

Final thoughts

Although Taijutsu techniques are often outclassed by powerful Ninjutsu techniques such as Indra's Arrow the Six Paths: Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken, their usefulness and power cannot be overlooked. Some of the most iconic moments in Naruto history have come from the use of the Taijutsu technique such as the fight between Madara and Might Guy and the destruction of the meteor in The Last: Naruto the Movie.

