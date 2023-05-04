10 most thought-provoking quotes in Naruto

As one of the most popular and memorable shonen series, Naruto has a plethora of heart-wrenching moments and epic scenes. These sequences stay with readers and viewers for a long time after their direct experience of the media has ceased, partially because of the memorable quotes which litter the franchise, leading us to not only feel but also think deeply.

These quotes from Naruto range from motivational to grievous, funny to grave, simple to complex, and some combine all of the above. Whether it be Nagato's ideas of world peace and its paradoxical relationship with pain or Naruto's simple shonen philosophy, these quotes are here to say.

From Kakashi Hatake's to Rock Lee's, list of most thought-provoking quotes in Naruto

1) Jiraya-sensei: "The true measure of a Shinobi is not how he lives, but how he dies"

Uttered by the legendary Sannin and Naruto's mentor, this quote won every heart that heard it. Jiraya has a moving internal thought as he contemplates his student and protégé Naruto in his dying moments when he is brutally killed by the Six Paths of Pain.

We interpret this remark to suggest that, via their choices in the present, everyone may overcome their history. As long as one is eager to change and develop into the finest version of themselves that they possibly can be, there's always a chance to do the right thing or make up for a mistake.

2) Kakashi Hatake: "Those who break the rules are scum... but, those who abandon their friends are worse than scum"

This quote from Kakashi appears early in the original Naruto series yet holds true all the way through Shippuden's closing credits. Kakashi reminds us all that it is dishonorable and shameful to desert your friends when they are in need. This is also a key moment for the bond to be formed between Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura.

We consider this to be the most significant lesson someone can ever learn from the program, making it one of our favorite quotes from Naruto to live by. It is also one that applies to life the most practically.

3) Nagato/Pain: "Those who do not understand true pain can never understand true peace"

Although this line from the movie Pain seems to have a depressing message about pain, we prefer to view it positively. It means that any difficulties you are currently experiencing will only make you stronger in the future; loss is a necessary part of life's growth.

However, the original intent is no less thought-provoking or heart-wrenching. The idea of finding peace through suffering is at the core of Pain's entire aim. He thinks that people hurt each other because they are unaware of the effects of their acts. They won't comprehend it until they have really experienced pain.

4) Nagato/Pain: "We are just ordinary people driven to revenge in the name of justice"

Given that he aims to exact revenge on humanity as a whole by creating widespread turmoil and death, Pain has made some fairly smart judgements regarding the nature of vengeance. Pain has a lot to say about how societies work.

Pain specifically once criticized humanity's duplicity in claiming that they are seeking to get revenge on their loved ones and make the "bad guys" answerable. "Justice would only breed even more revenge," said Pain. There will always be someone who believes they have been wronged, and if they take revenge, those who were hurt will also seek retribution — the circle is unending.

5) Pain/Nagato: "We act according to our own sense of justice"

Considering the impact of Pain, his philosophy, and his arc, especially with regard to the main character's growth in Naruto: Shippuden, it is not difficult to believe that three of his quotes have ended up on this list. Pain stopped to have a conversation when he momentarily prevailed over Naruto in their battle. He informed the latter that the Hidden Leaf community long ago wiped out his family, friends, and community.

His country was used as a battleground in the war of the Great Nation. Naruto learnt from this insight that Pain endured at least as much suffering as he did. Through this quote, Pain wanted Naruto to recognize that they are similar and ultimately have the same goals. The quote, if rephrased in simple words, declared, "You have your justice, and I have mine."

6) Rock Lee: "So I was not born with a whole lot of natural talent... But I work hard and I never give up"

CHRIS SAMNEE @ChrisSamnee

Okay, who is your favorite Naruto character?And why is it ROCK LEE?

Few figures in Naruto put forth as much effort or are as motivating as Rock Lee. He is a cherished supporting figure, and for a good cause. Rock Lee overcame his inability to perform genjutsu or ninjutsu by using his sheer willpower and confidence in addition to his dedication to the practice of taijutsu.

While his fate is less than wholesome, his philosophy stays with us. His feats during the Chunin exam against the seemingly invincible Gaara and his resolve to fight on despite all he has suffered is truly inspirational, although his failure to reach his goal is heart-breaking.

7) Orochimaru: "It's human nature that people won't realize the true value of something unless they lose it"

Of all the Anime Villains, #orochimaru is different. From the jumpscare entry in #Naruto , he is a totally wicked, dark, chill dude who likes to pet snakes. The dub artist elevates this character to the next level. The design, the attitude, the forbidden jutsus he is Incredible.

Beginning with the Chunin Exams storyline, where he entered the Forest of Death secretly using a new identity and appearance, devastated the Village Hidden in the Leaves, and killed the Third Hokage and his sensei Hiruzen Sarutobi, Orochimaru emerged as the most deadly foe in Naruto.

Flashbacks provide viewers a peek at how emotionally disturbed Orochimaru was as a youngster; being an orphan, he was consistently depicted as being more twisted than other kids. Despite this, his cruel tendencies and hunger for knowledge about life and death grew after the death of his parents.

8) Zetsu: "When you’re sad and alone, the only one you can count on is yourself"

they made him extra pretty thank u very much also he looks like a toy boy in a sado maso gear/muzzle thanks to black zetsu

Zetsu is a very intriguing member of the Akatsuki clan because he is made up of two halves, White Zetsu and Black Zetsu, rather than being one complete character. One of the initial few victims of Kaguya Otsutsuki's Infinite Tsukuyomi Genjutsu was White Zetsu.

White Zetsu was forced to waste away hopelessly while imprisoned inside the Infinite Tsukuyomi until Black Zetsu eventually dragged him out of the Genjutsu. This is what Zetsu is referring to in his statements. In order to form the Akatsuki antagonist portrayed throughout the episode, Black Zetsu would later be merged into the right side of White Zetsu's body.

9) Itachi Uchiha: "I am always going to be there for you, even if it is only as an obstacle for you to overcome. You and I must live together, even if it means hating each other. That... is what big brothers are for"

Itachi's seeming genocide of the Uchiha clan and Sasuke's desire for vengeance against his older brother served as a major part of early Naruto. However, Itachi truly redeemed himself before his brother and audience members during the revelation he brought regarding his backstory.

Given that he was his elder brother, whom Sasuke adored until he forced the concept that he should have massacred the Uchiha Clan, this did, in fact, pervert Sasuke in many ways, but it also served as a source of direction for him.

Itachi's painfully expressed comment revealed how much he loved Sasuke. Fortunately, the former's was given a third and final opportunity to express his feelings towards Sasuke.

10) Naruto Uzumaki: "Believe it!"

Despite its simplicity, the value of this quote never wears off. Although Naruto has repeated his life's catchphrase "Believe it!" many times, it still has meaning and significance. Finding a goal you're passionate about and sticking with it through to completion might be challenging at times in life.

"Believe it!" serves as a reminder to us all that it is of utmost importance to maintain a good attitude as well as to support and pursue our own aspirations.

