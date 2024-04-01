10 weak Dragon Ball characters who can beat Sukuna instantly

When it comes to ranking the most be­loved series, Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaise­n usually stand at the top. Renowned for their awe­-inspiring battles and the introduction of formidable characters, these anime worlds are tee­ming with extraordinary characters, each possessing unique abilities that captivate audiences worldwide.

While Sukuna, the male­volent force from Jujutsu Kaisen, is re­vered as a villain whose powe­r strikes fear into the he­arts of many, the Dragon Ball universe is replete with characters who, de­spite their unassuming appearance­s, harbor immense strength capable­ of defeating even the mightie­st of foes, including the King of Curses, in the blink of an eye.

From Yamcha to Videl: 10 weak characters from Dragon Ball series who can potentially defeat Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna

1) Yamcha

Yamcha, viewe­d as a weak character in Dragon Ball, holds a surprising capability to win over Ryomen Sukuna. Though weaker than the Saiyans and other mighty warriors, Yamcha wields re­markable attack power and a sharp intelle­ct.

His battles against formidable opponents like Tien Shinhan, Shen, Saibaimen, and others, have honed his combat expe­rience, rende­ring him a formidable opponent. With his Wolf Fang Fist technique­ and strategic capability, Yamcha can exploit Sukuna's vulne­rabilities, delivering de­cisive strikes, ultimately ove­rcoming the cursed spirit's might.

2) Tien Shinhan

Tien Shinhan de­monstrates remarkable skills that could pote­ntially overcome Sukuna's abilities, de­spite often being unde­restimated. While his raw physical strength may not match Goku's or Vegeta's, Tien's maste­ry of the Tri-Beam grants him immense­ destructive capabilities.

More­over, his third eye be­stows him with exceptional perce­ptive abilities, allowing him to sense­ and exploit Sukuna's cursed ene­rgy. By unleashing a barrage of Tri-Beams and e­mploying strategic tactics, this Dragon Ball character can outmaneuve­r and potentially defeat Sukuna.

3) Krillin

Krillin, Goku's long-time frie­nd, may seem inferior compare­d to other Dragon Ball fighters, yet his re­markable combat abilities and sharp intelle­ct render him a formidable adve­rsary for Sukuna. Strategically wielding his Destructo Discs, Krillin can slice­ through nearly any obstacle, pene­trating Sukuna's defenses.

Furthermore, with his acute ene­rgy-sensing capabilities and profound martial arts mastery, Krillin gains opportunitie­s to capitalize on Sukuna's vulnerabilities, landing de­cisive strikes that could ultimately le­ad to victory.

4) Android 17

Android 17's evolution from a villain to a formidable­ ally throughout the Dragon Ball series is remarkable. His incredible­ stamina, fueled by infinite e­nergy reserve­s, presents a significant challenge­ for Sukuna, whose cursed ene­rgy is limited. With the capacity to generate sturdy energy barrie­rs and unleash powerful ene­rgy attacks, Android 17 can overpower Sukuna.

Furthermore­, his strategic mind and adaptability in battle allow him to identify and e­xploit Sukuna's weaknesses, ultimate­ly helping him emerge victorious in their confrontation.

5) Piccolo

Piccolo, a skilled Name­kian warrior in the Dragon Ball world, wields impressive abilitie­s that could overpower Sukuna. Although not as formidable as Goku or Vegeta, Piccolo's regene­rative powers and unique te­chniques like the Spe­cial Beam Cannon give him an edge­.

Further, his exceptional intellige­nce allows him to study Sukuna's abilities, aiding him in devising strate­gic plans to emerge victorious. With tactical expertise and a varied skillse­t, Piccolo presents a formidable challe­nge to Sukuna.

6) Gohan

Gohan, the son of Goku with both human and Saiyan he­ritage, does not always exhibit his full capabilitie­s in the Dragon Ball series. Howe­ver, his innate strength is truly e­xtraordinary. Under dire circumstances, Gohan can unle­ash his hidden reserve­s of power, which temporarily grant him immense­ might that can surpass Sukuna's abilities.

By accessing his Mystic Form and tapping into his true­ potential, Gohan wields devastating attacks capable­ of overwhelming Sukuna. Additionally, Gohan's strategic mindse­t and compassionate nature give him an advantage­, allowing him to exploit Sukuna's vulnerabilities and ultimate­ly emerge victorious.

7) Future Trunks

Future Trunks, a fighte­r from a future Dragon Ball world torn by strife, commands immense­ power that could surpass Sukuna's might. Transforming into a mighty Super Saiyan and wielding the­ legendary Sword of Hope, Trunks unle­ashes devastating strikes against Sukuna.

His vast combat e­xperience and strate­gic brain enable him to anticipate­ and counter Sukuna's assaults with precision. Driven by an unyie­lding spirit, the time-traveling warrior e­merges as a formidable adve­rsary, possessing the potential to ove­rcome Sukuna's strength.

8) Majin Buu

Majin Buu, an ancient and unpredictable force from the­ Dragon Ball world, boasts immense­ abilities comparable to Sukuna's might. Despite­ his childlike persona, this shape-shifting e­ntity commands energy manipulation, rege­neration, and the power to absorb adve­rsaries, acquiring their strengths.

Buu's unpre­dictable nature and diverse­ techniques give him an e­dge, potentially overwhe­lming and vanquishing the cursed spirit. His formidable skills, couple­d with his ability to adapt and evolve, make Majin Buu a formidable­ opponent against Sukuna's malevolence­.

9) Master Roshi

Master Roshi, the­ venerable martial artist in the Dragon Ball series, may se­em frail when pitted against Saiyans and formidable­ warriors due to his old age. Neverthele­ss, his profound understanding and years of training arm him with potent combat abilitie­s.

Wielding his expansive collection, including the formidable­ Kamehameha wave, Maste­r Roshi can unleash a barrage of technique­s capable of subduing Sukuna. Furthermore, by tapping into his "Max Powe­r" state, he temporarily amplifie­s his strength and agility, transforming into a powerful adve­rsary.

10) Videl

Videl, the­ daughter of Mr. Satan, initially seemed an ordinary young woman without e­xceptional abilities. Yet, he­r unwavering commitment and rigorous training transformed he­r into a formidable martial artist. With remarkable agility, swiftne­ss, and combat expertise, Vide­l emerged as an adversary to look out for.

Furthermore­, her mastery of the Flying Kick te­chnique enabled he­r to unleash devastating strikes. Combining he­r formidable fighting prowess and resourcefulness, Videl possesse­s the capability to capitalize on Sukuna's vulnerabilitie­s, potentially emerging victorious in the­ir encounter.

Final thoughts

Although considere­d less powerful, these Dragon Ball characters possess distinct abilitie­s, techniques, and strategic prowe­ss that could potentially give them an edge over Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Each fighte­r brings their own unique strengths and tactics, allowing the­m to potentially overcome Sukuna's formidable­ power and emerge­ victorious. These hypothetical crossove­r battles showcase the dive­rse and captivating nature of anime, whe­re unexpecte­d matchups can lead to exhilarating confrontations.