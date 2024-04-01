10 weak Dragon Ball characters who can beat Sukuna instantly

When it comes to ranking the most beloved series, Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen usually stand at the top. Renowned for their awe-inspiring battles and the introduction of formidable characters, these anime worlds are teeming with extraordinary characters, each possessing unique abilities that captivate audiences worldwide.
While Sukuna, the malevolent force from Jujutsu Kaisen, is revered as a villain whose power strikes fear into the hearts of many, the Dragon Ball universe is replete with characters who, despite their unassuming appearances, harbor immense strength capable of defeating even the mightiest of foes, including the King of Curses, in the blink of an eye.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.
From Yamcha to Videl: 10 weak characters from Dragon Ball series who can potentially defeat Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna
1) Yamcha
Yamcha, viewed as a weak character in Dragon Ball, holds a surprising capability to win over Ryomen Sukuna. Though weaker than the Saiyans and other mighty warriors, Yamcha wields remarkable attack power and a sharp intellect.
His battles against formidable opponents like Tien Shinhan, Shen, Saibaimen, and others, have honed his combat experience, rendering him a formidable opponent. With his Wolf Fang Fist technique and strategic capability, Yamcha can exploit Sukuna's vulnerabilities, delivering decisive strikes, ultimately overcoming the cursed spirit's might.
2) Tien Shinhan
Tien Shinhan demonstrates remarkable skills that could potentially overcome Sukuna's abilities, despite often being underestimated. While his raw physical strength may not match Goku's or Vegeta's, Tien's mastery of the Tri-Beam grants him immense destructive capabilities.
Moreover, his third eye bestows him with exceptional perceptive abilities, allowing him to sense and exploit Sukuna's cursed energy. By unleashing a barrage of Tri-Beams and employing strategic tactics, this Dragon Ball character can outmaneuver and potentially defeat Sukuna.
3) Krillin
Krillin, Goku's long-time friend, may seem inferior compared to other Dragon Ball fighters, yet his remarkable combat abilities and sharp intellect render him a formidable adversary for Sukuna. Strategically wielding his Destructo Discs, Krillin can slice through nearly any obstacle, penetrating Sukuna's defenses.
Furthermore, with his acute energy-sensing capabilities and profound martial arts mastery, Krillin gains opportunities to capitalize on Sukuna's vulnerabilities, landing decisive strikes that could ultimately lead to victory.
4) Android 17
Android 17's evolution from a villain to a formidable ally throughout the Dragon Ball series is remarkable. His incredible stamina, fueled by infinite energy reserves, presents a significant challenge for Sukuna, whose cursed energy is limited. With the capacity to generate sturdy energy barriers and unleash powerful energy attacks, Android 17 can overpower Sukuna.
Furthermore, his strategic mind and adaptability in battle allow him to identify and exploit Sukuna's weaknesses, ultimately helping him emerge victorious in their confrontation.
5) Piccolo
Piccolo, a skilled Namekian warrior in the Dragon Ball world, wields impressive abilities that could overpower Sukuna. Although not as formidable as Goku or Vegeta, Piccolo's regenerative powers and unique techniques like the Special Beam Cannon give him an edge.
Further, his exceptional intelligence allows him to study Sukuna's abilities, aiding him in devising strategic plans to emerge victorious. With tactical expertise and a varied skillset, Piccolo presents a formidable challenge to Sukuna.
6) Gohan
Gohan, the son of Goku with both human and Saiyan heritage, does not always exhibit his full capabilities in the Dragon Ball series. However, his innate strength is truly extraordinary. Under dire circumstances, Gohan can unleash his hidden reserves of power, which temporarily grant him immense might that can surpass Sukuna's abilities.
By accessing his Mystic Form and tapping into his true potential, Gohan wields devastating attacks capable of overwhelming Sukuna. Additionally, Gohan's strategic mindset and compassionate nature give him an advantage, allowing him to exploit Sukuna's vulnerabilities and ultimately emerge victorious.
7) Future Trunks
Future Trunks, a fighter from a future Dragon Ball world torn by strife, commands immense power that could surpass Sukuna's might. Transforming into a mighty Super Saiyan and wielding the legendary Sword of Hope, Trunks unleashes devastating strikes against Sukuna.
His vast combat experience and strategic brain enable him to anticipate and counter Sukuna's assaults with precision. Driven by an unyielding spirit, the time-traveling warrior emerges as a formidable adversary, possessing the potential to overcome Sukuna's strength.
8) Majin Buu
Majin Buu, an ancient and unpredictable force from the Dragon Ball world, boasts immense abilities comparable to Sukuna's might. Despite his childlike persona, this shape-shifting entity commands energy manipulation, regeneration, and the power to absorb adversaries, acquiring their strengths.
Buu's unpredictable nature and diverse techniques give him an edge, potentially overwhelming and vanquishing the cursed spirit. His formidable skills, coupled with his ability to adapt and evolve, make Majin Buu a formidable opponent against Sukuna's malevolence.
9) Master Roshi
Master Roshi, the venerable martial artist in the Dragon Ball series, may seem frail when pitted against Saiyans and formidable warriors due to his old age. Nevertheless, his profound understanding and years of training arm him with potent combat abilities.
Wielding his expansive collection, including the formidable Kamehameha wave, Master Roshi can unleash a barrage of techniques capable of subduing Sukuna. Furthermore, by tapping into his "Max Power" state, he temporarily amplifies his strength and agility, transforming into a powerful adversary.
10) Videl
Videl, the daughter of Mr. Satan, initially seemed an ordinary young woman without exceptional abilities. Yet, her unwavering commitment and rigorous training transformed her into a formidable martial artist. With remarkable agility, swiftness, and combat expertise, Videl emerged as an adversary to look out for.
Furthermore, her mastery of the Flying Kick technique enabled her to unleash devastating strikes. Combining her formidable fighting prowess and resourcefulness, Videl possesses the capability to capitalize on Sukuna's vulnerabilities, potentially emerging victorious in their encounter.
Final thoughts
Although considered less powerful, these Dragon Ball characters possess distinct abilities, techniques, and strategic prowess that could potentially give them an edge over Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen.
Each fighter brings their own unique strengths and tactics, allowing them to potentially overcome Sukuna's formidable power and emerge victorious. These hypothetical crossover battles showcase the diverse and captivating nature of anime, where unexpected matchups can lead to exhilarating confrontations.