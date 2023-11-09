15 Attack on Titan characters, ranked tallest to shortest

Attack on Titan characters can come in all shapes and sizes, whether it's from their ideologies, their points of view, the way they fight, or, in this case, the way they look. The series has recently concluded but people are still talking about every single detail about the ending, which makes sense, so talking about the characters' height can be a fun detour.

It's also worth pointing out that the Attack on Titan characters featured here are based on how important and popular they are. The height information was taken from the manga and the post-time skip heights were the ones selected for this list.

Disclaimer: This article contains Attack on Titan spoilers.

Levi Ackerman and 14 other Attack on Titan characters, ranked from tallest to shortest

15. Jean Kirstein (1.90 meters)

The tallest among the most popular Attack on Titan characters (Image via MAPPA).

Jean is one of the tallest among the Attack on Titan characters and certainly the tallest on this list. He is also the Commander Officer of the Survey Corps and is often regarded as a natural leader because of his sincere and straightforward personality.

His character also got into some controversies in the fandom towards the end of the series because he ended up with Mikasa, much to Eren's dismay.

14. Erwin Smith (1.88 meters)

The 13th commander of the Survey Corps is fairly tall (Image via MAPPA).

It makes sense that, among the Attack on Titan characters, the 13th commander of the Survey Corps would have such a commanding stature. And considering Erwin's personality, that makes even more sense, given his role and the things he does throughout the series.

Erwin could be a solid reflection of the series as a whole: a man who is leading the lives of several young men and women but has no qualms about sacrificing them if push comes to shove.

13. Reiner Braun (1.88 meters)

Another tall one among Attack on Titan characters (Image via MAPPA).

The illegitimate son of the Eldians and the Marley, Reiner always wanted to be a fighter and he was seen as one throughout the series, even if it came with a cost for him. He is also one of the tallest Attack on Titan characters, which definitely helps in battle situations.

Reiner had a massive character arc throughout the series, getting to understand himself and what drives him, which proved to be pivotal during the story's conclusion.

12. Eren Yeager (1.83 meters)

The main character in the series (Image via MAPPA).

No list of Attack on Titan characters could be completed without the main character, Eren Yeager. And clocking at 1.83, he is a fairly decent tall man, even if it doesn't compare to the previous characters on the list.

Eren's journey throughout the series is very well-documented in the anime community: he started as a child with a deep hatred of Titans for killing his mother to a genocidal tyrant who wanted to hurt the world. While his actions are obviously wrong, his character arc is quite fascinating to analyze.

11. Zeke Yeager (1.83 meters)

One of the most prominent Attack on Titan characters (Image via MAPPA).

There is no denying that very few Attack on Titan characters are as important as Eren's half-brother, Zeke Yeager. He was a master manipulator for most of the series, trying to implement his philosophy of total human extermination, which was insane.

He is also just as tall as Eren after the time skip and is a very capable fighter, which was often contrasted to Levi's title of "humanity's strongest soldier".

10. Connie Springer (1.80 meters)

Another relatively tall character (Image via MAPPA).

Connie's place on this list would have been very different if it wasn't based on the post-time skip heights. Before the time skip, he was a fairly short guy, similar to Levi in that regard, but after a few years, he grew significantly, going a bit above average height.

His character is fairly straightforward: he wanted to join the Survey Corps in order to help his family and his town.

9. Mikasa Ackerman (1.76 meters)

One of the most popular Attack on Titan characters (Image via MAPPA).

The most prominent female character in the series and the most popular, Mikasa is also fairly tall which is also emphasized by her athletic build. She had to go through a lot of trauma in her early years and developed a strong connection with Eren since the latter took her in with his parents when she was an orphan.

Mikasa has also proven to be a very capable fighter and one of the best of her generation, which goes to show where she stands in the series.

8. Sasha Blouse (1.73 meters)

Sasha was taken way too soon (Image via MAPPA).

Sasha was one of the more tragic characters in the series, considering her conclusion in the story. She is also one of the most beloved Attack on Titan characters because of her positive personality and her comedic moments connected to food.

She might not be as tall as Mikasa but she is definitely somewhat tall when compared to most female characters in the series.

7. Hange Zoë (1.70 meters)

An underrated character (Image via MAPPA).

Hange became the leader of the Survey Corps after Erwin's death and her leadership qualities, along with her deep caring for others, made her a wonderful character. She also proved to be quite strong when it mattered, which was a major theme of the series.

In terms of height, it could be argued that she is fairly tall by women's standards or at least average height.

6. Armin Arlert (1.69 meters)

One of the series' main characters (Image via MAPPA).

Armin is one of the Attack on Titan characters who grew the most, from a shy and reserved teenager to a young man capable of defending what he believed in. He also proved to have a greater moral compass than many of his friends, including the likes of Eren.

Ironically, Armin's height is probably the department he developed the least, maintaining that short stature that has become synonymous with the character.

5. Levi Ackerman (1.60 meters)

One of the most popular Attack on Titan characters in the anime community (Image via MAPPA).

Levi is one of the most popular anime characters of the last decade and also one that is heavily associated with his height. A lot of people have mentioned over the years how small Levi is, although that hasn't stopped him from being a fairly beloved character in the series' fandom.

In terms of his character, Levi is considered the Corps' strongest soldier and has proven it time and again with his supreme battle skills.

4. Pieck Finger (1.55 meters)

Another popular character (Image via MAPPA).

Pieck didn't have the longest of runs in the series but she still managed to become one of the most beloved Attack on Titan characters. Her personality, along with her set of values, made her a very endearing addition to the cast, especially with her conflict with the Marley and the Eldians.

In terms of height, she is one of the smallest characters in the series.

3. Annie Leonhart (1.53 meters)

Underrated among Attack on Titan characters (Image via MAPPA).

Annie was one of the strongest Attack on Titan characters when it came to hand-to-hand combat and the use of swords, which is something that made her stand out from the crowd. On the other hand, her role as the Female Titan was also quite interesting when she was first introduced.

On the other hand, her combat abilities make a stark contrast to her short stature, which goes to show that people shouldn't judge a book by its cover.

2. Falco Grice (1.40 meters)

The Eldian Warrior Cadet (Image via MAPPA).

Considering that Falco is a kid, it makes a lot of sense that he is one of the shortest characters in the series. However, this doesn't make him lesser since he has proven to be quite brave at different points of the story, which makes his role as Warrior Cadet all the more logical.

1. Gabi Braun (1.38 meters)

Falco's lifelong friend and love interest (Image via MAPPA).

Considering Gabi being just a teenager after the time skip and how she was already shorter than the average woman in the series, it makes a lot of sense that she would be the shortest among the most prominent Attack on Titan characters.

She was also a candidate for the Armored Titan, although Falco would eventually take the role for her sake.

Final thoughts

Attack on Titan has a ton of interesting concepts, themes, and characters that can be discussed for hours without exploring every single area. In that regard, ranking the most prominent characters by stature might not be the most interesting part but it can be a fun experiment from time to time.

