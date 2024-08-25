3 manga sequels that shouldn't have been made (& 3 series that deserve one)

Manga sequels of popular manga are becoming quite sought-after nowadays. Many popular manga companies are creating sequels to keep their fanbase engaged.

However, this strategy doesn’t work well all the time. Most of the time, the creators fail to produce a unique and original plot in a sequel, given that manga sequels are the continuation of the main anime.

While Naruto’s sequel Naruto Shippuden is regarded as a masterpiece, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation was equally criticized by fans and critics. Many manga sequels like Boruto couldn’t live up to the gravity of the main manga. This listicle enlists examples of 3 manga sequels that shouldn't have been made and 3 masterpieces that deserve manga sequels.

Trending

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

3 manga sequels that shouldn't have been made

1) Fruits Basket Another

Fruits Basket Another (Image via Hakusensha)

After the huge success of Fruits Basket, the creator toiled her way towards a sequel. However, the manga sequel of Fruits Basket manga wasn’t well received by fans. The sequel Fruits Basket Another, follows new characters, including the kids of the characters from the original manga and a new girl, Sawa.

Among multiple issues, the main problem with the plot is that it fails to produce original content. It has many repetitive themes and scenes from the original manga. Therefore, it could not offer something unique and was unable to charm the readers.

Fruits Basket needed a better sequel than Fruits Basket Another.

2) Tokyo Ghoul: re

Haise Sasaki (as shown in the Tokyo Ghoul: re anime adaptation (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tokyo Ghoul: re is another example of a not-so-popular manga sequel. The original manga- Tokyo Ghoul was a huge success. However, the sequel faced various criticisms from the fanbase.

It follows the life of Kaneki Ken, who is then identified as Haise Sasaki and becomes a member of CCG. The sequel couldn’t connect the loose ends between the original manga and the manga sequel and baffled the readers with many queries.

The incoherence between the two manga series is the main reason it didn’t get appreciated. And the ending of Tokyo Ghoul: re was rushed as well, failing to give it a proper ending.

3) Boruto

Boruto(as shown in the Boruto anime adaptation (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto’s sequel Naruto Shippuden was a masterpiece that was well-received by fans and critics. However, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations couldn’t live up to the heights of its predecessors.

Boruto unnecessarily stretches the plot and tries to introduce too many themes and fails to connect them with the original anime. It introduces too many overpowered characters without exploring them well enough.

Moreover, the readers cannot connect with overpowered characters and the manga seems unrelatable. Boruto is a manga sequel that shouldn't have been made.

3 manga series that deserve sequels

1) Nana

Nana (as shown in the anime adaptation of Nana (image via Madhouse)

Ai Yazawa’s Nana is a timeless classic manga. Nana follows the lives of two young women, who met during their journey to Tokyo and later became flatmates.

The manga is named after both the protagonists- Nana Osaki, and Nana Komatsu. The manga starts with Nana Komatsu’s reminiscence of her early 20s with Nana Osaki and her acquaintances. The manga has an in-depth exploration of each character and expressive storyline.

However, the ending leaves readers with a few questions, e.g. how exactly Ren died, what happened to Nana O, and the reasons for Takumi and Nana K’s separation.

Nana should have had a sequel, explaining or stretching the story further. Considering the fanbase and immense success of the main manga, it would have definitely been a success.

2) Death Note

Light Yagami (as shown in the anime adaptation of Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Death Note is one of the classic manga, that popularized manga internationally to a lot of non-manga readers. It’s a psychological thriller and follows the life of a genius sociopath Light Yagami.

Death Note combines psychological themes with folklore and theological beliefs. The anime ends with the protagonist Light’s death, but it somehow leaves some unexplored cards.

Although, the manga gave a perfect ending to Light, a sequel to the main manga can help a lot in explaining the mysterious ending. A manga sequel to Death Note would definitely be a huge success and fan-favorite.

3) Attack on Titan

Levi Ackerman (as shown in the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan is undoubtedly one of the most popular manga and anime ever created. Attack on Titan’s intriguing storyline and exciting action scenes kept the readers hooked.

Attack on Titan builds an alternate world with an alternative evolution theory. It touches on the themes of social alienation, racial hatred, political struggle, colonialism, and wars. The manga does explain all the plots however in the ending it leaves some loose threads.

A sequel manga explaining what happened in Paradis island after the war, and how the world changed or repeated the same cycle can be a huge success. Also, the after-stories of the main characters are not shown at the ending, mainly the relationship between Mikasa and Jean was unexplored.

Therefore, not only does Attack on Titan deserve a sequel, but it also needs one.

Final Thoughts

Manga sequels are a good way to keep the fanbase alive. And, in a lot of cases, a sequel is needed to explore the story of the original manga.

However, unnecessarily stretching a plot might have a negative impact on the manga. Manga sequels, expanding and elaborating the loose threads of the original manga have the potential to become a huge success as well.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback