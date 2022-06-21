4 Demon Slayer characters who are completely useless (& 4 who are surprisingly useful)

Demon Slayer is a well-known shonen anime and manga series famous for its characters. This series is an example of good character design and overall writing. Most characters in the series play an important role and contribute to their organization’s final goals.

However, some characters are not as important and didn’t seem to influence the plot as some other characters managed to do.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Murata and three other characters who weren’t as resourceful as others

1) Murata

Murata during the Mt. Natagumo battle (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

Murata is one of those characters who barely received any screen time. He is a side character fans were introduced to during the series’ first season when Tanjiro and his team were in Mt. Natagumo.

Murata was one of the members of the Demon Slayer Corps fighting human-turned puppets. He had a bit of a squabble with Inosuke, and that interaction was quite funny.

However, he didn’t play a significant role in the series and barely managed to keep up against the puppets.

2) Aoi

Aoi is one of the girls present in the Butterfly Mansion who study medicine under the guidance of Shinobu Kocho. She is tasked with preparing food for the demon hunters recuperating from the injuries they sustained from missions.

Aoi has a fierce personality and has the potential to become a demon hunter if she trains. However, her only role was to care for the demon hunters and not be on the battlefield.

While her work is certainly not useless, other characters seemed more prominent and impacted the overall plot more.

3) Kaigaku

Sulma @Sulmas_ I also really liked Zenitsu vs kaigaku, Zenitsu looked pretty badass and genuinely pissed off for the first time. One of my favorite demon slayer fights. I also really liked Zenitsu vs kaigaku, Zenitsu looked pretty badass and genuinely pissed off for the first time. One of my favorite demon slayer fights. https://t.co/alzcxus9Te

Those who have read the manga will agree that Kaigaku is one of the most disliked characters in the series. He is someone who caused trouble for people at every stage of his life.

He was the reason demons entered the temple where Gyomei was present, and many children died because of his actions. Kaigaku was also the reason for Jigoro’s death since he became a demon after losing a battle to Kokushibo.

He even spoke ill of his teacher to Zenitsu when confronting each other. As a demon hunter, Kaigaku didn’t achieve much and caused more problems for others. He was a worthless character in Demon Slayer.

4) Daki

Daki was the one of the demons the heroes fought in the anime’s Entertainment District Arc (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

Daki was one of the main antagonists in the Entertainment District arc of the series. She and Gyutaro were the Upper Moon 6 demons who had to kill the demon hunters in the Yoshiwara district.

Even though Gyutaro was taking on a Hashira and Tanjiro, who were way stronger than Zenitsu and Inosuke, Daki failed to hold the latter two off, which played a significant role in their death.

Gyutaro felt that he constantly had to clean up after her mess and compensate for her lack of strength. While she wasn’t particularly useless, she could not hold off two demon hunters and repeatedly relied on Gyutaro during the fight.

Tanjiro and three other resourceful people in Demon Slayer

1) Tanjiro

Tanjiro is the series’ protagonist and influenced the plot to a large extent. He was the only one in the Demon Slayer Corps who could use the Breath of the Sun at that time.

He played an essential role in defeating Muzan and certainly contributed a lot to eradicate the existence of demons. Despite facing adversity on numerous occasions, Tanjiro never gave up and always persevered.

He also helped Tamayo by defeating challenging Upper Moon and Lower Moon demons and supplied samples of their blood to her.

2) Tamayo

Tamayo hugging Nezuko (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

Tamayo might not have received as much screen time as some main characters in the series, but she is one of the biggest reasons Muzan is dead. She played the most crucial role in the series by developing a multi-stage drug that caused significant damage to the Demon King.

Tamayo was also vital in reverting Nezuko to a human. Her medicines not only helped defeat Muzan but helped the Kamado sibling become human again. She is one of the most important characters in the series.

3) Gyomei

Gyomei is one of the most valued demon hunters in the series, which is not surprising owing to his immense strength and endurance. He is someone who played a crucial role in defeating some of the most formidable demons like Kokushibo and Muzan.

Gyomei not only kept up with the Upper Moon 1 but also saved Sanemi numerous times during this fight. He sacrificed his life to bring down Muzan.

The Stone Hashira also provided members of the demon hunters training to improve their endurance, which might have also improved their chances of survival.

4) Kagaya and Kiriya Ubuyashiki

tricia 🌺 @todokugou Happy Father’s Day to my two precious dads, Kiriya and Kagaya!



Wherever your father is, he would be so proud of what you have accomplished, Kiriya. ;; Happy Father’s Day to my two precious dads, Kiriya and Kagaya! Wherever your father is, he would be so proud of what you have accomplished, Kiriya. ;; https://t.co/HdWwDcDK72

Kagaya Ubuyashiki is one of the most underrated characters in the series. His physical abilities are subpar, but his guidance was necessary during the series.

He had the foresight to assign the right amount of demon hunters for any mission. This is crucial because sending an overqualified demon hunter might pose a risk because a stronger demon would be attacking another area.

On the other hand, if a demon hunter is not equipped to deal with a strong demon, the former dies. Kagaya played an essential role in minimizing the death of humans and demon hunters.

His son, Kiriya, too, played an important role because he was able to guide the members of the Demon Slayer Corps in the Infinity Castle and helped them locate the demons and their comrades. He helped immensely during the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs.

