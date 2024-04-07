One Piece, the popular manga and anime series by Eiichiro Oda, is celebrated for its captivating narratives, meticulously crafted fictional world, and unforgettable characters. As this epic saga unfolds, it has witnessed its fair share of character demises.
However, within this intricate world, fans have expressed diverse perspectives concerning character deaths as well. Some felt certain deaths could have been strategically faked to enhance the story's trajectory, while others believe characters who faked their demise should have faced their ultimate fate.
From Pedro to Monet: 4 One Piece deaths that should've been fake
1) Portgas D. Ace
Portgas D. Ace, Luffy's adopted sibling, faced a heartbreaking demise during the Marineford War when he took on Akainu's attack to protect Luffy. This was a pivotal event that deeply affected Luffy and his crew.
However, fans argue that Ace's death seemed rushed, with untapped potential for his character. His survival could have propelled character growth and future plot developments, particularly during the Wano Country arc, making it more impactful. The tragic loss of Ace was a crucial turning point, but some believe faking his death could have opened doors to richer storytelling and character exploration.
2) Whitebeard
The Marineford War witnessed the demise of Edward Newgate, renowned as Whitebeard, an immensely powerful pirate. His ultimate sacrifice, surrendering his life, highlighted his unwavering spirit and loyalty to his crew. However, some fans ponder whether Whitebeard's demise should have been faked.
Fans feel that Whitebeard should have retired as a pirate and mentored the younger pirate generation, enriching the narrative with added complexity. Nonetheless, his heroic end left an indelible mark on the One Piece world.
3) Pedro
Pedro was a brave Mink who joined forces with the Straw Hats, boldly risking everything. He fought alongside them during the Whole Cake Island saga. In a selfless act, he sacrificed his life to secure the Straw Hat Pirates' escape.
While his demise created tension and developed characters, some argue his death should have been faked. Keeping Pedro alive could have allowed deeper exploration of his past, and he could also have played a role as Carrot's mentor.
4) Monet
The former Donquixote Pirates member, Monet, faced her end during the Punk Hazard arc, at the hands of Caesar Clown, who stabbed her heart. Some fans argue her demise should have been staged, allowing for her redemption and an enhanced narrative role.
Her Devil Fruit abilities and Donquixote family ties could have yielded fascinating storylines, enriching the broader tale. However, her ultimate fate remains sealed, dividing fan opinion on whether a revival arc would have benefited the series.
From Pell to Pound: 4 One Piece fakeouts that should've been real
1) Pell
Pell, a member of the Arabasta Royal Guard, appeared to sacrifice himself by detonating a bomb to save the kingdom of Arabasta during the Arabasta arc. Pell's survival after seemingly sacrificing himself was quite a topic of controversy.
His survival diminished the weight of his sacrifice and undermined the tension and consequences of the Arabasta arc. Allowing Pell to stay deceased would have underscored the stakes of the conflict and emphasized the sacrifices made in the pursuit of justice.
2) Igaram
Igaram's supposed demise in the Arabasta arc of the One Piece series intensified the storyline's urgency, intensifying the Straw Hat Pirates' and Princess Vivi's resolve to expose Arabasta's conspiracy. However, Igaram's eventual revival diminished the emotional weight of his self-sacrifice.
Had Igaram truly perished, it could have elevated Vivi's character development, forcing her to confront leadership's harsh realities and the sacrifices required for the greater good. His death would have imbued the narrative with tragedy and grim realism, exemplifying the sacrifices sometimes necessary in the One Piece world while reminding viewers of its harsh truths.
3) Pound
Pound, the father of Charlotte Chiffon and Lola, appeared to protect his daughters during the Whole Cake Island arc but was attacked by Oven of the Big Mom Pirates. However, in the cover page stories, it was later revealed that Pound survived his presumed death.
While his survival brought some heartwarming moments, some fans argue that Pound's fake death should've been real. His sacrifice would have added emotional weight to the story, highlighting the lengths parents are willing to go to for their children.
4) Spandam
In the Enies Lobby arc of One Piece, Spandam, chief of CP9, had a confrontation with Nico Robin, a member of the Straw Hat Pirates. Despite Robin ultimately overpowering Spandam and breaking his spine using her Devil Fruit powers, the former was shown to be alive.
Throughout the arc, Spandam's reprehensible actions, including Robin's capture and mistreatment, painted him as a despicable and power-hungry villain. His demise would have offered a fitting conclusion, providing justice for Robin's suffering and closure for her character arc.
Final thoughts
The use of death in storytelling is powerful, as it evokes emotion and drives the plot. In One Piece, fans felt some deaths should've been faked for development or future stories. Meanwhile, some fake deaths could have been real, as it could have raised the stakes and created stronger emotional responses.
Whether the deaths should've been fake or real is subjective. People are attached to characters and stories. However, it shows One Piece's impact and depth of its world and characters. As it continues captivating audiences, exploring life, death, sacrifice, and redemption will remain integral to the story.