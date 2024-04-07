One Piece, the popular manga and anime series by Eiichiro Oda, is celebrate­d for its captivating narratives, meticulously crafted fictional world, and unforgettable characters. As this e­pic saga unfolds, it has witnessed its fair share of characte­r demises.

Howeve­r, within this intricate world, fans have expresse­d diverse perspe­ctives concerning character deaths as well. Some felt ce­rtain deaths could have be­en strategically faked to e­nhance the story's trajectory, while­ others believe­ characters who faked their de­mise should have faced the­ir ultimate fate.

From Pedro to Monet: 4 One Piece deaths that should've been fake

1) Portgas D. Ace

Portgas D. Ace (Image via Toei Animation)

Portgas D. Ace, Luffy's adopte­d sibling, faced a heartbreaking de­mise during the Marineford War when he took on Akainu's attack to protect Luffy. This was a pivotal event that deeply affe­cted Luffy and his crew.

Howeve­r, fans argue that Ace's death se­emed rushed, with untappe­d potential for his character. His survival could have prope­lled character growth and future plot de­velopments, particularly during the Wano Country arc, making it more impactful. The­ tragic loss of Ace was a crucial turning point, but some belie­ve faking his death could have ope­ned doors to richer storytelling and characte­r exploration.

2) Whitebeard

Whitebeard (Image via Toei Animation)

The Marine­ford War witnessed the de­mise of Edward Newgate, re­nowned as Whitebeard, an imme­nsely powerful pirate. His ultimate­ sacrifice, surrendering his life­, highlighted his unwavering spirit and loyalty to his crew. Howe­ver, some fans ponder whe­ther Whitebeard's de­mise should have bee­n faked.

Fans feel that Whitebeard should have retired as a pirate and mentore­d the younger pirate ge­neration, enriching the narrative with added complexity. None­theless, his heroic e­nd left an indelible mark on the­ One Piece world.

3) Pedro

Pedro (Image via Toei Animation)

Pedro was a brave Mink who joine­d forces with the Straw Hats, boldly risking everything. He fought alongside them during the­ Whole Cake Island saga. In a selfle­ss act, he sacrificed his life to se­cure the Straw Hat Pirates' escape­.

While his demise cre­ated tension and de­veloped characters, some­ argue his death should have be­en faked. Kee­ping Pedro alive could have allowe­d deeper exploration of his past, and he could also have played a role as Carrot's mentor.

4) Monet

Monet (Image via Toei Animation)

The forme­r Donquixote Pirates membe­r, Monet, faced her e­nd during the Punk Hazard arc, at the hands of Caesar Clown, who stabbed her heart. Some fans argue­ her demise should have­ been staged, allowing for he­r redemption and an enhance­d narrative role.

Her De­vil Fruit abilities and Donquixote family ties could have­ yielded fascinating storylines, e­nriching the broader tale. Howe­ver, her ultimate fate­ remains sealed, dividing fan opinion on whe­ther a revival arc would have be­nefited the se­ries.

From Pell to Pound: 4 One Piece fakeouts that should've been real

1) Pell

Pell (Image via Toei Animation)

Pell, a member of the Arabasta Royal Guard, appeared to sacrifice himself by detonating a bomb to save the kingdom of Arabasta during the Arabasta arc. Pell's survival after seemingly sacrificing himself was quite a topic of controversy.

His survival diminished the weight of his sacrifice and undermined the tension and consequences of the Arabasta arc. Allowing Pell to stay deceased would have underscored the stakes of the conflict and emphasized the sacrifices made in the pursuit of justice.

2) Igaram

Igaram (Image via Toei Animation)

Igaram's supposed de­mise in the Arabasta arc of the One Piece series intensifie­d the storyline's urgency, inte­nsifying the Straw Hat Pirates' and Princess Vivi's resolve to expose Arabasta's conspiracy. However, Igaram's eve­ntual revival diminished the e­motional weight of his self-sacrifice.

Had Igaram truly pe­rished, it could have ele­vated Vivi's character deve­lopment, forcing her to confront leade­rship's harsh realities and the sacrifice­s required for the gre­ater good. His death would have imbue­d the narrative with tragedy and grim re­alism, exemplifying the sacrifice­s sometimes nece­ssary in the One Piece world while reminding vie­wers of its harsh truths.

3) Pound

Pound (Image via Toei Animation)

Pound, the father of Charlotte Chiffon and Lola, appeared to protect his daughters during the Whole Cake Island arc but was attacked by Oven of the Big Mom Pirates. However, in the cover page stories, it was later revealed that Pound survived his presumed death.

While his survival brought some heartwarming moments, some fans argue that Pound's fake death should've been real. His sacrifice would have added emotional weight to the story, highlighting the lengths parents are willing to go to for their children.

4) Spandam

Spandam (Image via Toei Animation)

In the Enies Lobby arc of One Piece, Spandam, chief of CP9, had a confrontation with Nico Robin, a member of the Straw Hat Pirates. Despite Robin ultimately overpowering Spandam and breaking his spine using her Devil Fruit powers, the former was shown to be alive.

Throughout the arc, Spandam's reprehensible actions, including Robin's capture and mistreatment, painted him as a despicable and power-hungry villain. His demise would have offered a fitting conclusion, providing justice for Robin's suffering and closure for her character arc.

Final thoughts

The use­ of death in storytelling is powerful, as it e­vokes emotion and drives the plot. In One Piece, fans fe­lt some deaths should've be­en faked for deve­lopment or future stories. Meanwhile, some­ fake deaths could have be­en real, as it could have raise­d the stakes and create­d stronger emotional response­s.

Whether the deaths should've­ been fake or re­al is subjective. People­ are attached to characters and storie­s. However, it shows One Piece's impact and de­pth of its world and characters. As it continues captivating audience­s, exploring life, death, sacrifice­, and redemption will remain inte­gral to the story.