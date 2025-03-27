4 Pro Hero cameos My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 1 will have (& 4 to look forward to)

The highly anticipated My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime adaptation is set to expand the ever-growing My Hero Academia universe. Acting as a prequel, it delves into the world of vigilantes - individuals who operate outside the law to uphold justice.

Unlike U.A. students training to be Pro Heroes, these vigilantes work in the shadows, often clashing with the system. This darker, street-level take on heroism offers fresh storytelling opportunities and paves the way for well-known Pro Heroes to make appearances.

An exciting part of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, season 1 is seeing some familiar Pro Heroes. The Key, Eraser Head, and Endeavor will connect the prequel to the main series, while Hawks and Fat Gum seem like great options for future seasons.

Be it mentoring, enforcing the law, or confronting the vigilantes, these heroes will add layers to the story. Here’s a rundown of the cameos we know about and the ones we’d like to see down the line.

Pro Heroes who will appear in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 1

1) Midnight (Nemuri Kayama)

Still of Nemuri Kayama (Image via Studio Bones)

R-Rated Hero Midnight is coming to My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 1 with charm, humor, and authority. Her Quirk, "Somnambulist", lets her put enemies into a sleeping state, so she's both an efficient warrior and a compelling presence within the hero society. She has often ended up being involved with the vigilantes, advising but also keeping the more enthusiastic in check.

We will see what led her to U.A. High and a little bit about her growth as a person and a pro! Her vibrant character will offset the seedier elements of the series and promise to bring something exciting to the table.

2) All Might (Toshinori Yagi)

Still of Toshinori Yagi (Image via Studio Bones)

Even in a prequel, the Symbol of Peace cannot be overlooked. Although his role in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is limited, All Might’s presence is felt throughout the series. As the ideal Pro Hero, his existence serves as an inspiration to both heroes and vigilantes alike. His brief but powerful appearances in the anime will remind viewers of his immense influence on society.

Whether offering encouragement or standing as an unattainable ideal, All Might’s cameos will reinforce the stark contrast between legal heroes and those who operate outside the system.

3) Endeavor (Enji Todoroki)

Still of Enji Todoroki (Image via Studio Bones)

The fierce and driven No. 2 Hero, Endeavor, has an imposing presence in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Known for his unmatched fire-based Quirk, Hellflame, and his relentless pursuit of power, he sees vigilantes as nuisances rather than allies. His strict views on heroism create an interesting conflict with those operating outside the law.

His cameo in season 1 will highlight his rigid ideology before the character development he undergoes in My Hero Academia. Fans can expect intense moments between Endeavor and the vigilantes, reinforcing his reputation as an unyielding enforcer of the law.

4) Eraser Head (Shota Aizawa)

Still of Shota Aizawa (Image via Studio Bones)

Considering that Aizawa is a key supporting cast member in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, how else could he show up? Before he was a teacher at U.A. his reputation as a Pro Hero was one of a serious threat to villains and one who was highly effective in a fight. His Quirk, Erasure, enables him to cancel out others, rendering him an unstoppable force.

In My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, he features heavily when it comes to keeping tabs on underground heroics and sometimes lending a helping hand to Koichi Haimawari and his allies. His role in the prequel contributes to his character’s arc, showing us what was once a young hero in the making long before he assumed the role of the discipline-heavy yet nurturing mentor to Class 1-A.

Pro Heroes we hope to see in future seasons

1) Mirko (Rumi Usagiyama)

Still of Rumi Usagiyama (Image via Studio Bones)

Mirko, the fierce and independent Rabbit Hero, would be an exciting addition to future seasons of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. With her powerful leg-based combat and fearless attitude, she embodies the raw strength of a Pro Hero. Her presence could introduce thrilling action sequences, and her straightforward personality would contrast well with the vigilantes’ more secretive nature.

As a hero who values strength and self-reliance, her interactions with Koichi and other vigilantes could bring new perspectives on heroism and personal justice.

2) Best Jeanist (Tsunagu Hakamada)

Still of Tsunagu Hakamada (Image via Studio Bones)

Best Jeanist, known for his refined demeanor and mastery over fiber manipulation, is another hero who would fit well into My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. His strong belief in maintaining appearances and instilling discipline in young heroes would contrast interestingly with the vigilantes’ unconventional methods.

His ability to restrain criminals with his quirk, Fiber Master, makes him a formidable figure. Seeing him interact with the vigilantes, perhaps questioning their methods or attempting to guide them toward legality, would add depth to the series.

3) Fat Gum (Taishiro Toyomitsu)

Still of Taishiro Toyomitsu (Image via Studio Bones)

Fat Gum is a Pro Hero who is the perfect combination of strength and kindness, making him a natural fit to join a future season of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. His Quirk, Fat Absorption, permits the character to absorb attacks and then use power-filled counterstrikes against his enemies.

His entering nature distinguishes him from heroes like Toga - he believes there is merit in redemption and second chances. If My Hero Academia: Vigilantes continues past season 1, Fat Gum could serve as a mentor to Koichi or another vigilante, offering a unique perspective on hero work beyond just enforcing the law.

4) Hawks (Keigo Takami)

Still of Keigo Takami (Image via Studio Bones)

As a Pro Hero with a keen sense of strategy and an easygoing demeanor, Hawks is an ideal candidate for future My Hero Academia: Vigilantes seasons. His Quirk, Fierce Wings, grants him high-speed flight and precision feather control, making him a unique combatant. While he doesn’t appear in the early arcs, introducing a younger Hawks could add depth to his backstory.

His ties to the Hero Public Safety Commission and his experiences growing up under strict surveillance could make for an intriguing subplot, showcasing how he views vigilantes and their impact on hero society.

Final thoughts

With My Hero Academia: Vigilantes expanding the hero society’s lore, Pro Hero cameos will enrich the narrative. Season 1 will feature major appearances like Eraser Head and Midnight, while future seasons could introduce Hawks, Fat Gum, and Best Jeanist, further linking the prequel to My Hero Academia.

These cameos add depth, showcasing different perspectives on law, justice, and heroism. As fans anticipate the anime’s release, the prospect of these Pro Heroes appearing makes it even more thrilling.

