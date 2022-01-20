4 strongest demons in Demon Slayer (and 4 who are weak)

In Demon Slayer, there are a variety of demons that differ quite a bit in various aspects such as personality, appearance, strength, combat abilities and intellect. That’s what makes the show refreshing, because each and every demon is unique in their own way.

Fans have had active discussions in an attempt to understand some of the strongest and weakest demons this show has to offer. It is important to understand that the demons mentioned on the list have been ranked based on strength, durability and overall combat prowess.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga and reflects the writer's opinions.

Some of the strongest demons in Demon Slayer

4) Akaza

Akaza was first introduced in the Mugen Train arc and was up against the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. Akaza is a demon who has ridiculous physical strength and his fighting style is very similar to that of a martial artist. He was able to beat Rengoku and managed to escape into the forest just before sunlight. His Blood Demon Art, Destructive Death, creates extremely high-pressure shockwaves capable of destroying one’s body.

3) Doma

The Upper Moon 2 demon, Doma, is an extremely powerful demon in Demon Slayer whose combat abilities are among the best on this list. That, combined with his cryokinetic Blood Demon Art, makes him one of the hardest demons to kill. He is so strong that he is able to beat the Insect Hashira with ease. There are very few demons who could match his regenerative ability or his intellect while engaging in combat. His martial art skills are considered to be far superior when compared to Akaza.

2) Kokushibo

This character in Demon Slayer was Yoriichi’s older brother, Michikatsu Tsukiguni. He took Muzan’s blood and achieved the position of Upper Moon 1. He is also a wielder of Moon Breathing, which is used only by Kokushibo. Additionally, he is responsible for turning Kaigaku into a demon. Just like his brother, he can use Transparent World, since he can awaken his Demon Slayer Mark. He is one of the strongest demons on this list.

1) Muzan

Muzan, the Demon King, was the first ever demon to come into existence. This was the result of an incomplete treatment which turned him into a human-consuming savage. It took almost all the Hashiras and a few more members of the Demon Slayer Corps to defeat this character. He has a special ability that allows him to turn other humans into demons.

His regeneration rate was far superior to any other demon in existence and therefore he proved to be a difficult opponent while trying to kill him. He was extremely close to being invincible, since he could not develop immunity to the effects of the sun.

It is worth mentioning that the demon Tanjiro would be the strongest, since he could perform techniques from the Breath of the Sun and was immune to sunlight. However, he was brought back to his human form before he could cause irreparable damage.

Some of the weakest demons in the series

4) Susamaru

While Susamaru proved to be a formidable opponent, she is one of the weakest demons in Demon Slayer. She is definitely not someone who has as keen of an intellect as Tamayo, who was able to outsmart her and made her utter Muzan’s name. This triggered a curse, killing her within a few seconds after committing a grave error.

3) Hand Demon

This demon made an appearance during the Final Selection in Demon Slayer. The demon was responsible for killing and consuming 13 students who trained under Sakonji Urokodaki. While this demon boasted great strength, Tanjiro single-handedly took down this demon during the exam. Following this, he along with Inosuke, Genya, Zenitsu and Kanao successfully passed the examination and became members of the Demon Slayer Corps.

2) Kyogai

This demon proved to be tricky to deal with when Tanjiro first encountered him. His body had drums embedded into it. Upon striking the drums, the rooms would either flip or create claw-like slashes that could cut a human body with ease. Tanjiro was able to figure out the effects of the drum and successfully beheaded the demon in the end.

1) Temple Demon

Temple Demon (image via Ufotable)

This is the first demon Tanjiro encounters while he was on his way to meet Sakonji Urokodaki. This demon snuck up on him when he was close to a shrine. But owing to Tanjiro’s quick reflexes, he was able to keep up against the demon. The demon was pinned against the tree until sunrise, which killed it immediately.

