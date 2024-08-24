5 best unexpected character returns in anime (& 5 that were a letdown)

The character returns in anime are some of the most refreshing and highly anticipated scenes; some dear characters finally return after disappearing earlier in the story. Those scenes can become powerful with closure, plot progression, or just plain exciting twists. However, not all of them live up to expectations.

Some comebacks are expertly planned and have a great effect. while others are simply a bummer, ultimately disappointing fans demanding something better for the core character in the story. Be it due to underwhelming storytelling or lack of impact, some returns can tarnish a character's legacy rather than enhance it.

Here are five of the best unexpected character returns in anime that met expectations and five that were a disappointment.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and contains the writer's opinions. Readers' discretion is advised.

Trending

Kite and 4 other best unexpected character returns in anime

1) Madara Uchiha (Naruto Shippuden)

Madara Uchiha as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara Uchiha's return in Naruto Shippuden simply ranks as one of the best surprising character returns in anime. His long-ago departure stunned fans when he appeared once more during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

The only thing more amazing than such a tremendous plot twist was that his revived self provided an unbelievable amount of power and strategic brilliance to turn the tide of the battlefield in its entirety.

Madara did not struggle at all when defeating the Allied Shinobi Forces, proving why he is a legend. His revival further deepened the story, linking him to the greater schemes of the Uchiha clan and the Infinite Tsukuyomi. Such an epic return sealed the deal for Madara as one of anime's most legendary villains.

2) Sabo (One Piece)

Sabo as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Sabo's return in One Piece was one of the best unexpected character returns in anime, considering how it affected both the plot and fan perception. First thought to be dead at the end of the flashback, Sabo returned in the middle of the Dressrosa Arc with the subsequent revelation that he is a second-in-command of the Revolutionary Army.

This return not only reshaped the story but also satisfied fans for quite a long time with its mix of nostalgia and excitement. Sabo's return was in terms of its element of surprise with respect to its importance highly balanced, marking it quite unforgettable.

3) Kite (Hunter x Hunter)

Kite as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

After the tragic death of Kite in Hunter x Hunter, their reappearance as a half-formed Chimera Ant is a surprise fans could never forget in the story. The return adds depth to the storyline of Hunter x Hunter, largely being a thematic exploration of loss, transformation, and the struggle between humanity and monstrosity.

With their altered form and interactions with Gon, raising stakes in emotion and furthering the series' themes of grief and redemption, Kite returns powerfully and is really striking in the anime, making their comeback one of the most unexpected character returns in anime.

4) Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

Goku as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku's return during the Cell Saga in Dragon Ball Z stands as one of the best unexpected character returns in anime. Right after he dies during the battle against Cell, Goku dramatically reappears via Instant Transmission from King Kai's planet and revives the fight against the Androids.

His arrival is a dramatic turn of events during the battle and an example of character development, mastering the use of the Spirit Bomb technique. Full of tension and relief, Goku's comeback proves to be an enormous lift to the Z Fighters by finally turning the scales in their favor, while he takes his rightful place back at the core of being the protagonist of the story.

5) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager as seen in anime (Image via Wit Studio)

Eren Yeager's comeback as the titan is one of the best plot twists in character returns in anime, considering the dramatic effect it had on the storyline. From being an emotionally tear-jerking moment where Eren apparently died, he just showed up transformed and became the key player in pushing the plot of the series.

His return deepens the thematic setting of freedom and conflict. Eren's comeback doesn't represent just a return; it serves to become a game-changer in raising the stakes, emotions, and plot depth for the conclusion of this series.

Frieza and 4 other character returns in anime that were a letdown

1) Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez (Bleach)

Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The return of Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez was rather uneventful in Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War arc. Although fans were excited to see him back, the character scale was way too minor for his previous stature. Grimmjow revived and did not really make any difference; he did not receive proper development, and there were no essential fights to make a difference.

What could have been the case was a grand comeback; instead, he had a very minor role. His contribution was quite not relevant to the main conflicts or storyline of the arc. His return really felt like a missed opportunity to dive deep into his character, making Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez's comeback a character returns in anime that disappointed fans.

2) Frieza (Dragon Ball Super)

Frieza as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Initially, Frieza's return got the fans off their seats in Dragon Ball Super, but it soon became a letdown. His revival and the entire deal with his role in both the Universe 6 tournament and the Tournament of Power did not hold the exact gravity as his original threat held. By then, his constant revivals, through being brought back into the fight in a new form or manipulating allies to do so, had lost their impact.

The final battle against Goku was, in and of itself, very intense; somehow, it carried less meaning as an effect of his overused character. The constant resurrections, coupled with an actual lack of character development or new threats to support it, made Frieza's comeback one of the disappointing character returns in anime.

3) Pell (One Piece)

Pell as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Pell's comeback in One Piece after seemingly sacrificing himself to save Arabasta was a character return with a major letdown. His heroic act of flying a bomb that big clear of the city seemed like a great and noble death, giving emotional weight to that arc's climax. It was totally ruined when he suddenly reappeared without any injuries at all.

It felt like a cop-out, reducing the stakes of the story and making it harder for fans to take future character sacrifices seriously. This return dulled the emotional heft of the arc, and rather than that powerful moment, it became one of missed opportunities and one of the disappointing character returns in anime.

4) Rika Furude (Higurashi: When They Cry–Gou)

Rika Furude as seen in anime (Image via Studio Passione)

Rika Furude's character returns in anime Higurashi: When They Cry–Gou was a letdown because of how repetitive her arc had become. The desperate struggle to find an exit from the tragic time loops was compelling in its own right when she was first shown, but the new series has given little meaningful development to this character.

Instead of solving her trauma, it has made her go through the same cycles of despair, making her return irrelevant. Fans who hoped for something new in her journey were left disappointed by the lack of narrative progression, as Rika's return ultimately dragged the series rather than advancing it.

5) Makoto Itou (School Days)

Makoto Itou as seen in anime (Image via Studio TNK)

Makoto Itou’s return in School Days is a letdown because it happens in the form of a brief hallucination and does not lead to any meaningful continuation of his story.

Adding to the roster of all the wrongs against his character, he dies gruesomely at Sekai's hands, and then his appearance as a haunting vision in Kotonoha's mind at the series' end seemed to be such a cruel and undeserved reminder of that chaotic love triangle, marking his comeback as a disappointing character returns in anime.

Final thoughts

Depending on how they are handled, character returns in anime can either raise a story to new heights or let the fans down. There have been characters, such as Madara Uchiha, Sabo, and Eren Yeager, that made memorable comebacks, ones that added plot twists, emotional depth, and thematic depth to their respective stories.

On the other hand, characters like Frieza, Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, and Makoto Itou simply did not live up to their hype most of the time because of underwhelming storytelling or a lack of meaningful impact. Such disappointing returns can lessen the value vested in a character's arc, which makes the fans long for something more substantial.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback