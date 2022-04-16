5 Demon Slayer characters Nezuko can beat (and 5 she cannot)

Nezuko Kamado is one of the most popular characters in the Demon Slayer series and is loved by the entire fanbase. She is Tanjiro Kamado’s younger sibling who was turned into a demon by Muzan. Since then, the latter has been trying to find a way to bring her humanity back.

Because of the transformation, Nezuko’s physical abilities were enhanced, and she is capable of defeating some strong characters introduced in the series.

Five Demon Slayer characters Nezuko can overcome

1) Murata

Murata from Demon Slayer (image via Ufotable)

Murata was a character introduced during the first season of Demon Slayer. While he didn’t receive much screen time, it was implied that he wasn’t someone really strong despite being on a rank higher than Tanjiro and Inosuke at that time.

While he could hold off the human puppets, he would not be able to beat someone like Nezuko, who has enhanced physical abilities.

2) Susamaru

Susamaru ambushed Tamayo and the others (Image via Ufotable)

Susamaru was introduced in the Asakusa arc when fans witnessed Muzan for the first time. She ambushed Tamayo and the rest but was soon defeated by their collective efforts.

Nezuko, at that stage, was able to go toe-to-toe with her, and now that she had transformed, she could easily defeat Susamaru. Her Blood Demon Art only affects demons and not humans.

Therefore, she could use that to stop Susamaru from regenerating. In theory, she could use this to defeat any demon.

3) Swamp Demon

The Swamp Demon kidnapped young girls (Image via Ufotable)

The Swamp Demon was relatively weak and Tanjiro, who barely had any experience, was able to kill it in the end. The Swamp Demon proved to be a challenging foe initially, but with Nezuko’s assistance, the protagonist could beat it.

Given that Nezuko gained immunity from sunlight, she could kill it if she could force the fight till sunrise and expose them to the rays. She certainly has the tools to physically overwhelm the Swamp Demon.

4) Kyogai

Kyogai had quite the power (Image via Ufotable)

Kyogai is the demon that has drums embedded into his body, and the room shifts directions based on the drum he strikes. Nezuko has the intelligence to determine the correlation between the directions and the drums.

Her physical abilities are far superior compared to Kyogai, which means she has the ability to counter his attacks. If she succeeds in taking the fight outside the mansion during daylight, she can defeat this demon.

5) Aoi

Not much is known about Aoi, but fans know that she has a good amount of knowledge in medicine. She is tasked with helping the members of the Demon Slayer Corps to recover from the injuries that they sustain from various missions.

Given that she survived the Final Selection, she has excellent combat abilities. But Nezuko single-handedly overwhelmed Daki, showing just how strong she is as a demon. Therefore, it can be assumed that Nezuko would be able to beat Aoi if the two engaged in combat.

Characters that Nezuko cannot beat

1) Muzan

The Demon King, Muzan, is the only demon capable of killing other demons without having to utilize sunlight. He was able to kill every Lower Moon demon after Rui’s death, but he decided to spare Enmu.

It took the combined efforts of every single member of the Demon Slayer Corps, including the medical team, to defeat him. There’s no way Nezuko could even inflict damage on someone as strong as him.

2) Sanemi

Shinazugawa Sanemi @_GaleSlash



➢lit / detail

➢RP ENG/TH

➢Multi-timeline

➢Rude



"I'm the wind that'll ripped your head off!"



#knyrp WIND PILLAR ❖ SHINAZUGAWA SANEMI➢lit / detail➢RP ENG/TH➢Multi-timeline➢Rude"I'm the wind that'll ripped your head off!" WIND PILLAR ❖ SHINAZUGAWA SANEMI➢lit / detail➢RP ENG/TH➢Multi-timeline➢Rude"I'm the wind that'll ripped your head off!"#knyrp https://t.co/xzoyXrnCm9

The Wind Hashira is one of the strongest Hashiras in the Demon Slayer series. He played a significant role in defeating Kokushibo and was able to inflict damage on Muzan.

Sanemi’s sheer power and speed will be able to overwhelm Nezuko even in her final form. Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art would not work against Sanemi since he’s a human, and he has the ability to decapitate her head if he wanted to.

3) Gyomei

shi @gojoism KNY RANKING RESULTS



#20 Gyomei Himejima - 11 votes KNY RANKING RESULTS #20 Gyomei Himejima - 11 votes https://t.co/Mlhisc8mfr

Gyomei is the strongest Hashira in the Demon Slayer series. Even Kokushibo complimented him by saying that Gyomei was the strongest fighter he had come across in a few hundred years.

Gyomei’s raw power and his long-range weapon would be more than enough to keep Nezuko at bay, and he could defeat her without struggling too much. Even if things go south, Gyomei can activate the Demon Slayer Mark and utilize the See Through World that would allow him to beat her with ease.

4) Kokushibo

Kokushibo is one of the most powerful demons in the entire series, and it took the combined efforts of Genya, Muichiro, Sanemi, and Gyomei to defeat him. The Upper Moon 1 is a swordsman and is capable of causing a ton of destruction from any range.

Nezuko will have to give her all to just keep up with someone like him. Kokushibo would easily be able to defeat her in a 1v1 combat.

5) Tanjiro

There is no doubt that Nezuko is faster and stronger than the base form of Tanjiro. However, he can activate his Demon Slayer Mark and happens to be a user of the Breath of the Sun. This gives him an edge because it is one of the series’ strongest and most efficient breathing techniques.

He also has the versatility that other demon hunters don’t since he can switch between Breath of the Sun and Water Breathing or combine the two mid-fight. Tanjiro would be able to beat Nezuko if the two engaged in combat.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer