5 Naruto & Boruto duos who can beat Isshiki (& 5 who don't stand a chance)

Boruto and Naruto have introduced a huge array of characters during the course of the series. In that time, there were certain characters who made quite the entrance. They stood out owing to their ridiculously high power levels and their overall combat abilities.

One of the strongest characters in Boruto happens to be Isshiki Otsutsuki. While he was defeated, it took a lot of effort and Kurama was killed in the process as well. Let’s take a look at some of the characters and see how they would fare against the Otsutsuki.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the manga.

Naruto and Boruto pairs that might give Isshiki a run for his money

1) Baryon Mode Naruto and Rinnegan Sasuke

It took the collective efforts of multiple shinobis to beat Isshiki Otsutsuki. However, Naruto’s Baryon Mode was ridiculously strong and thoroughly overpowered Isshiki, who could not counter its attacks.

This, along with Sasuke’s help, would be a great counter to Isshiki and his broken abilities such as shrinking inanimate objects using his doujutsus.

2) Timeskip Kawaki and Boruto

While the timeskip hasn’t taken place in the manga yet, it’s hard to predict their true potential. But it is very likely that Boruto and Kawaki after the timeskip will be two of the most powerful characters in the series.

Boruto also has the jougan doujutsu that is supposed to be one of the purest that the Otsutsuki God possesses. Mastering the Karma seal will surely make both Kawaki and Boruto ridiculously strong towards the timeskip and their combined efforts could defeat Isshiki.

3) Code without limiters and Daemon

Code is one of the strongest characters in the series and had limiters in place so his powers wouldn’t exceed that of Jigen's. He was confident enough to take on both Naruto and Sasuke at the same time.

Meanwhile, Daemon has one of the most broken abilities in the series and is even feared by the likes of Eida. When Daemon’s opponent has a killing intent, they die immediately in the same way they set out to kill him.

4) Hagoromo and Kaguya Otsutsuki

Hagoromo was a strong character in the Shippuden series and is also known as the Father of Ninshuu. Prime Hagoromo as Ten Tail Jinchuriki is considered to be one of the strongest characters in the Narutoverse.

He was able to use the Yin release to split the Ten Tails’ chakra and used the Yang release to create nine more Tailed Beasts. Such is his mastery of chakra and the man's reserves are abnormally high as well.

He also has access to Six Paths Sage Mode and interestingly, the chakra inherited by Sasuke and Naruto was not the full amount. Him paired with Kaguya Otsutsuki, who is slightly weaker than Isshiki, would be able to defeat almost anyone in the series.

5) Ten Tail Jinchuriki Madara and Eight Gates Might Guy

Ten Tails Jinchuriki Madara is one of the strongest characters in Shippuden. But he’s nowhere near Isshiki’s level. That being said, if he utilized his full potential and teamed up with Eight Gates Might Guy, they might have a chance of beating Isshiki.

Isshiki has the ability to almost nullify Ninjutsu and in this case, Might Guy’s Taijutsu in his Eighth Gate might just give them the edge.

Characters that do not stand a chance against Isshiki

1) Jiraiya and Tsunade

Jiraiya and Tsunade are great shinobis in their own right, but even if they teamed up against Isshiki, they don’t stand a chance. Jiraiya was unable to defeat Pain which indicates that he’s not strong enough to last against Isshiki.

While Tsunade might have Hundred Healings jutsu, that will only allow her to keep up with him for a short time. Isshiki would beat them with ease.

2) Orochimaru and Kabuto

Orochimaru and Kabuto have great chemistry since they spent many years together doing research about ninjutsu. The former is criminally underrated and is capable of entering Sage Mode. However, that would be useless against someone like Isshiki.

Orochimaru too is a ridiculously strong character, but the opponent in question was able to overwhelm Naruto and Sasuke, which shows the difference in their levels. These two don’t stand a chance against Isshiki.

3) Rock Lee and Neji

Rock Lee and Neji have been on numerous missions and have great team chemistry. Both of them specialize in Taijutsu and are capable of taking down some tough villains in the Naruto series. But the pair cannot last long against the likes of Isshiki.

Rock Lee would be forced to open all Eight Gates, but Neji’s power levels aren’t high enough to challenge someone like Isshiki. He would beat the two Konoha shinobis without breaking a sweat.

4) Kakashi and Obito

Both Kakashi and Obito, in their strongest forms, are quite powerful. However, the former seemed to be struggling quite a bit during the fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Kakashi’s intellect and Obito’s chakra reserves will allow them to put up a fight against Isshiki, but there is no chance they can inflict significant damage on the Otsutsuki.

Isshiki would be able to deal with most of the jutsus that they throw at him. However, Obito in his Ten Tails Jinchuriki mode might not be able to do much since he’s far weaker than Ten Tails Jinchuriki Madara.

5) Minato and Hiruzen

Minato is arguably one of the fastest characters when we compare them in base form. He is innately talented and is capable of sealing the Nine Tailed Beast as well. This shows just how strong he was.

Prime Hiruzen was revered as “God Of Shinobi” which was a title previously given only to Hashirama Senju. Hiruzen was familiar with a ton of forbidden jutsu, but Isshiki would prove to be too much for this duo.

Minato might be able to catch Isshiki off guard with his speed, but the latter can adapt quite quickly while fighting. Isshiki would be able to beat the two shinobis with ease.

