5 Naruto characters fans simp for the most (& 5 whom nobody wants to see)

Throughout the Naruto series, many characters were introduced, since the show has been going on for a few decades now. While some of these characters were important to the plot, others played minor supporting roles.

Some of these characters are loved by the entire fanbase for many reasons such as appearance, behavior, and the overall writing for the character itself.

Naturally, a few characters are hated by fans to a great extent because of their annoying character traits.

Naruto characters fans love

1) Tsunade

Tsunade Senju (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

There is no doubt that a good chunk of the fanbase certainly loves Tsunade and a big reason for that is her appearance. She is extremely pretty and isn’t a character that is just about looking.

She is an exceptional kunoichi whose raw power can rarely be matched by those around her. She is also one of the best medical ninjas in the entire shinobi world. Tsunade is a gifted individual who worked hard to get where she is.

2) Itachi

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Itachi is another character that the entire fanbase loves. He is calm and composed, and the mysterious aura makes him quite appealing. He is also very good-looking and has a profound thought process about life.

He has some of the best lines in the series and is also ridiculously powerful. He has one of the most effective genjutsu techniques in his arsenal, making him a tough opponent.

3) Hinata

Hinata Hyuga (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Hinata is a character that a good chunk of the fanbase loves, mainly due to her appearance. She is a beautiful kunoichi who is compassionate towards her comrades and loved ones.

Her gentle demeanor is something that fans adore as well. She is a strong kunoichi capable of taking on strong opponents since she has the Byakugan and has also mastered the Gentle Fist. Hinata is a character that many fans are obsessed with in the series.

4) Kakashi

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

There isn’t anything annoying about Kakashi as a character. He is someone who values the lives of his comrades more than his own and is quite kind towards others despite the traumatic events he has witnessed.

Kakashi is a patient teacher and there was an element of mystery since his face was not revealed for most of the series. He is good-looking and is quite flashy while fighting his opponents as well. It is no surprise that fans simp for Kakashi in the Naruto series.

5) Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Sasuke was a typically edgy teenager who was quite rebellious, which certainly seemed to have appealed to a good chunk of the fanbase. Sasuke was good-looking, strong, and certainly had strong beliefs about everything. He came from the Uchiha clan, with the coolest-looking doujutsu and fighting abilities.

Sasuke was confident in his abilities, which was another reason fans seemed to be head over heels for this character. Despite the atrocities he committed, he still seems to be quite popular even in the Boruto series.

It is noteworthy to add that characters like Ino, Minato, Hashirama, Tobirama, and Karin would be honorable mentions on this list.

Naruto characters fans hate

1) Danzo

It’s safe to say that Danzo was probably the most hated character in the entire Naruto series. He was always plotting things against a group of people and would never shy away from assassinating or killing people for the benefit of the village.

He is someone who always chose violent methods to deal with any problem and, in some way, was responsible for the death of the entire Uchiha clan. While Danzo might not have killed Shisui, he was responsible for his death.

2) Sakura

Towards the end of Naruto Shippuden, Sakura becomes a decent character and quite powerful. However, during the earlier stages, she constantly yelled at the protagonist and would constantly complain about the slightest of inconveniences.

She even complained about having parents to Naruto, who only longed for a family and nothing else. Sakura received a lot of hate during that time, and she often relied on the protagonist to save her from trouble. While this might be a result of poor writing, Sakura certainly was a hated character.

3) Orochimaru

Orochimaru struck fear into the hearts of every fan who grew up watching the series. Especially during the chunin exams, his presence would instill fear in those standing before him.

Later, fans started to realize that he was a character who would stop at nothing to achieve his goals and sacrifice the lives of countless people. Humans were nothing more than specimens to conduct experiments, which enraged the entire fanbase.

4) Shizune

Shizune (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Masashi Kishimoto is infamous for the poor handling of female characters, and Shizune is one of them. Given that she was Tsunade’s disciple, one would assume that she was strong or that she would be training under Tsunade’s guidance.

However, there were barely any events that showcased her talents, and the only thing she did for most of the series was remind Tsunade to do her work and hand over files on time. Shizune could have been introduced as a strong medical ninja, but that wasn’t the case.

5) Kaguya Otsutsuki

There isn’t any redeeming quality for Kaguya Otsutsuki, simply because she was introduced as the final protagonist who threatened humanity's very existence. She was solid and caused a ton of problems to everyone who were fighting her.

A lot of people got hurt and there isn’t any reason for fans to simp her or like her because that’s just how the character was written. While emperor Tenji might have betrayed her, she ended up hurting many people after consuming the God Tree fruit.

