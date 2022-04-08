5 Naruto characters who ruined their likeability (& 5 who redeemed themselves)

Naruto is filled with many iconic characters who have made a mark in the hearts of every fan with their exceptional capabilities and distinctive personalities. However, some of these characters got off track and lost their way with nothing much to contribute to the storyline.

On the other hand, there are others whose likeability got resurrected with their unprecedented revelation of the plot and their character development. This article features Naruto characters who have ruined their likeability, and others who redeemed themselves.

Note: This article is subjective and features the author's opinions.

Naruto characters who ruined their likeability

5) Zabuza Momochi

𝘽𝙤𝙧𝙪𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧 🥷 @BoruParker Naruto series is known best for its Emotional moments.Naruto succeeding in reaching Zabuza and convincing him to mend his ways was perfectly executed cuz it fits the story’s emphasis on how even the most hardened shinobi still has the heart of a human being with his own feelings! Naruto series is known best for its Emotional moments.Naruto succeeding in reaching Zabuza and convincing him to mend his ways was perfectly executed cuz it fits the story’s emphasis on how even the most hardened shinobi still has the heart of a human being with his own feelings! https://t.co/j4XjryoeOV

Renowned as Demon of the Mist, Zabuza Momochi is one of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen who gained immense popularity for his breathtaking duel with Kakashi. As he was a mercenary who would kill anyone for money, it didn’t bother most fans of Naruto.

However, he destroyed his likeability after treating Haku as a tool.

Zabuza had previously asked Haku to become his weapon, and the latter accepted the proposal without a question. However, it was expected that Zabuza would show some concern about Haku, which he only showed when he was on the verge of death, and the latter was not alive to witness the former's authentic emotions.

4) Nagato

IG|Ayush Sher @ayush_sher The moment when Nagato lost his best friend The moment when Nagato lost his best friend💔 https://t.co/CSO3Qu7qBH

Nagato’s real motive for peace was revealed when he was on the verge of death. The flashback of him alongside Yahiko and Konan amidst the warring-states period showed his determination to bring peace to the Shinobi World. Even Jiraiya believed Nagato was indeed the child of prophecy.

Yahiko's death took a toll on him and turned him into someone he did not want to become. Nagato not only waged war against the Great Nations but also changed the meaning of peace by asserting his own philosophy of letting innocents endure the pain he carried.

Although he revived everyone he killed, his actions were deemed to be unlikable.

3) Hashirama Senju

Shadowkage.123 @Shadowkage123 Hashirama had the chance to stop this show called Naruto Hashirama had the chance to stop this show called Naruto https://t.co/sPqvbM0tMf

Well, it doesn’t feel good to add the likes of Hashirama Senju, who is regarded as the legendary Shinobi, to this list, but somehow, in a way, he certainly ruined his likeability. Madara Uchiha was not only a rival of Hashirama, but also a good friend.

To prove his friendship, Hashirama even offered his life to Madara, which showed his determination to maintain good relations between The Senjus and The Uchihas. Despite being the greatest of all time, he never saw Madara’s true intentions.

Hashirama indeed defeated Madara, but he spared his life, which turned out to be a huge debt that future generations had to pay with their lives.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Dee @ThePokeStriker So they aint gonna talk about Sasuke tryna kill Sakura cuz thats the last time they talked So they aint gonna talk about Sasuke tryna kill Sakura cuz thats the last time they talked https://t.co/HVZBRx4AYy

Sasuke has become the sole survivor of the most powerful Uchiha clan. He started as someone who detached himself from the world around him because of his grudge against his brother. However, in his path of redemption, he hurt many people, especially Naruto and Sakura.

Sakura cared a lot for him and in return, Sasuke insulted her feelings and tried to kill her on multiple occasions. Even after knowing the entire truth, the toxicity within him took a long time to dissipate.

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Hina452825 @hina452825 When you realize that Hinata's slap no jutsu actually saved Naruto from Obito't talk no jutsu When you realize that Hinata's slap no jutsu actually saved Naruto from Obito't talk no jutsu https://t.co/dFmJBd6W6h

Although Naruto Uzumaki is said to be the reincarnation of Ashura Otsutsuki, he mostly resembles Hashirama Senju. For starters, he tries to befriend those who are evil to their core and would trust anyone, thereby putting others’ lives at stake.

Even getting beaten up by Karui to defend Sasuke was no big deal to him. Although he turned out to be the hero of the entire Shinobi world, most of his actions were naïve and reckless.

Naruto characters who had major redemptions

5) Neji Hyuga

Neji was despised by everyone because of his bad start. He came up as a rude individual who was filled with nothing but hatred. His interaction with his cousin Hinata, too, was cold as he fought the latter with an intent to kill in the Chunin Exams.

However, after Naruto’s words struck Neji like a sword, he had a change of heart and tried to be more caring towards Hinata. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he sacrificed his life by saving Naruto and Hinata.

4) Orochimaru

Hammerleo @Hammerleo_ "The body ages, but the mind is immortal" ~ Orochimaru "The body ages, but the mind is immortal" ~ Orochimaru https://t.co/gmoKCEIHa3

Orochimaru has been one of the most despised characters in Naruto. He killed the Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi, who was once his teacher, shocking fans. His goal of perfectionism eradicated the good within him.

With his major contribution in reincarnating all four Hokage of Konoha during the Fourth Great Ninja War, Orochimaru in a way saved everyone.

3) Gaara

Gaara was one of the most misunderstood characters in Naruto. Although he debuted as an antagonist, he certainly was not a bad person. Gaara was always haunted by memories that made him a person who carried a cold and harsh disposition, with an unconstrained bloodlust.

However, after Naruto used his infectious convincing skills on Gaara, the latter became another person. He became one of the greatest Kazekage in the history of Hidden Sand and also showcased his leadership attributes in the Fourth Great Ninja War.

2) Obito Uchiha

Sasuke @Ich_geh_viral Rin helps Kakashi and Obito and saves

Sasuke and Naruto Rin helps Kakashi and Obito and saves Sasuke and Naruto https://t.co/HWA5b9JuVX

Obito Uchiha was the infamous late bloomer who transitioned from a nobody to a powerful Uchiha who single-handedly led everyone to the Infinite Tsukuyomi. After he became the Jinchuriki of Ten-Tails, he turned into an unstoppable force.

Caught by Naruto’s words, Obito had a change of heart, where instead of wreaking havoc upon other Shinobis, he helped them bring down Kaguya Otsutsuki.

1) Itachi Uchiha

Perxッ @Perxxcy 🤞🏽 Itachi’s Childhood is actually kinda Sad he’s been through a lot …🤞🏽 Itachi’s Childhood is actually kinda Sad he’s been through a lot … 😞🤞🏽 https://t.co/6syXNIuwx6

Itachi Uchiha unquestionably had one of the major redemptions in Naruto. With Itachi's first appearance and the crimes he committed, it made everyone believe that he's the real antagonist.

Eventually, he emerged as the unsung hero of Konoha. He annihilated his entire clan, along with his family, to prevent another war from happening.

The only person he spared the life of was his younger brother Sasuke, whom he loved more than his life. Itachi wanted to be despised by Sasuke so that one fated day the former would die at the hands of his little brother as a redemption for the crime he committed.

Edited by Saman