5 Naruto characters who turned good (& 5 who remained crooked till the end)

The Naruto franchise, being one of the Big 3 Shonen anime, has never lacked in featuring remarkable characters with unparalleled feats. It is crystal clear that people will always take the side of that individual who fights for righteousness. However, there are characters in Naruto who, despite being evil, have garnered so much praise from the fans.

Although the ghastly crimes these villains have committed in their life can’t be overlooked, at some point they started walking down the path of redemption and reclaimed their inner humanity. However, there are a few who stayed evil until their last breath.

5 villains who turned good in Naruto

5) Gaara

Gaara, with his arrival in Konoha to take the Chunin Exams, had initially made an impression of being an antagonist. Gaara's life shared a resemblance with that of Naruto, as both were shunned by the people of their nation for their Jinchuriki status.

However, Naruto never acted out of anger and made an iron-clad resolve to become a Hokage and prove his real worth. The only reason for Gaara’s change of heart was Naruto’s severing words that gave him a new perspective on life. Gaara even forgave his father for all the pain he caused him.

4) Zabuza Momochi

The Demon of the Hidden Mist is the first notable villain to be introduced first in the Naruto franchise. He was one of the acclaimed Seven Ninja Swordsmen, who inflicted fear onto enemies with just his moniker. After defecting from his village, he turned into a mercenary who killed people for money.

Although he never really showed how much he cared about Haku while he was alive, on the verge of death he confessed his real feelings. After his reincarnation in the Four Great Ninja War, Zabuza showed no interest in killing anyone and asked Kakashi to finish him quickly.

3) Kabuto

Kabuto worked as a spy all his life and somewhere at one point, he forgot who he really was. He was one of the most prominent individuals who worked behind the scenes of the Fourth Great Ninja War and resurrected several dead shinobis from the dead to wreak havoc upon the Allied Shinobis.

After getting trapped in Itachi's Izanami, the only way he could manage to escape was by altering his ideology and acknowledging his crimes. In the new era, Kabuto works in an orphanage.

2) Obito Uchiha

Obito was the goofiest kid in his childhood who despite being an Uchiha was inept. After the Third Great Ninja War, Obito was presumed dead, as Kakashi witnessed the former being crushed by a boulder. However, Madara Uchiha rescued him and brought him to life.

Obito was brainwashed by Madara and carried the latter’s Eye of the Moon plan forward in his name. After getting unshackled from his misery with Naruto’s magical persuading skills, Obito managed to change himself and did the right thing. He had a great contribution in the defeat of Kaguya Otsutsuki.

1) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi is regarded as the most unique character in the Naruto franchise, who even with minimal screentime, managed to make a huge impact on the hearts of every fan. He was one of the victims of wars and atrocities, who made a greater sacrifice by annihilating his entire clan and his family to prevent another war from sparking in Konoha, excluding his younger brother Sasuke.

He became the unsung hero in Naruto who just wanted to protect his nation as well as his younger brother. Seeking redemption for his crimes, Itachi wanted to die at the hands of Sasuke.

5 Naruto characters who remained crooked till the end

5) Hidan

Hidan was a maniac who just lived for the thrill of killing others with no definite purpose. He just wanted to please his evil god Jashin, who in a way granted him immortality. For Hidan, peace was just jibberish as he acted like a wild animal that was set loose.

Hidan is also the least intelligent member of Akatsuki who, without giving it a thought, engaged in a fight recklessly due to the immortality he possessed. Even after being blown to bits and about to be buried by Shikamaru, Hidan showed no sign of remorse for the things he did. Instead, he threatened Shikamaru that he would return for him.

4) Deidara

Deidara defected from his village because no one ever admired his “Art” as he did. As he was an S-Rank rogue ninja, Akatsuki set its eyes on him and eventually sent Itachi and Sasori to recruit him. Although he was a menace, he was regarded as very intelligent, as he showed greater proficiency in mastering his Kinjutsu.

Although he died after blowing himself up to kill Sasuke with the C4 technique, after getting reincarnated, he still remained as wicked as he was while alive.

3) Danzo Shimura

Danzo held the position of an elder in Konoha, a designation that is taken in high regard as of a Hokage in Naruto. He committed several horrendous crimes in his life just to protect Konoha, which are not considered ethical or humane. He was the reason Itachi had to kill his entire clan along with his family.

He even tried to assassinate the Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi. Even though Danzo belonged to Konoha, he is still regarded as the greatest enemy of the nation. Danzo had nothing within his sleeve to redeem himself.

2) Madara Uchiha

Madara was the only individual capable enough to fight Hashirama Senju on equal grounds. As an Uchiha member, he was consumed by the Curse of Hatred and even being one of the most intelligent shinobi, he blindly went with the instructions of the Uchiha Stone Tablet.

Madara wanted to achieve peace at the cost of waging war with bloodshed, which is ironic and absurd. Madara remained evil till his last breath.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Despite Kaguya being regarded as the goddess of Chakra, she is the cause of every great calamity that has occurred in the Naruto universe ever. Kaguya wanted to spread peace and harmony among humans. However, in the process, she attained a god complex and turned evil.

Even her two sons, Hagoromo and Hamura, were not able to persuade her to withdraw her anger and bitterness against humans.

Although she can’t be killed due to her immortality, she has been sealed again after her resurrection in the Fourth Great Ninja War by Naruto and Sasuke. No matter how many times she gets resurrected, Kaguya will remain evil for eternity due to the omnipresent rage within her.

Edited by Somava Das