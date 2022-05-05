5 Naruto characters who went too far with their revenge (& 5 who always forgave their enemies)

Characters in Naruto are often put through harrowing ordeals. Trauma affects many anime characters, whether it's the loss of a loved one, a position of power, or the abandonment or ostracization of others. Some people are out for vengeance. Others, on the other hand, take a more compassionate approach, eschewing violence altogether.

The path of vengeance is inexorably pulled to those characters who are inclined to pursue the shadows. A tragic occurrence may cause even the kindest and most well-intentioned individuals to reach their breaking point, resulting in a desire for retribution. This list ranks the Naruto characters who are revengeful and some who chose forgiveness.

Top 5 Naruto characters who chose revenge as their last resort

5) The Fourth Raikage

The battle between Sasuke and the Fourth Raikage took place in a matter of minutes, and yet it was brutal, to say the least. As a result of his belief that the ninja was accountable for his brother's disappearance, the Cloud's commander blasted through a vicious Amaterasu to harm him.

In the end, he was ready to sacrifice his limb in order to kill Sasuke. Gaara, on the other hand, stepped in, giving Sasuke the chance to sneak away and focus on Danzo Shimura.

4) Orochimaru

After the loss of his parents, Orochimaru, according to Jiraiya, changed dramatically. After witnessing a white snake beside his parents' grave, he became obsessed with the notion of immortality or eternality.

Orochimaru's cruel experiments and intentions were finally halted by the Third Hokage, who exiled him out of town. The fact that Orochimaru's research was severely impeded by this enraged him.

His animosity for the Third Hokage may have also been fueled by the fact that the Third Hokage picked Minato as the fourth Kage. Out of vengeance, Orochimaru attacked Konoha, yet he opted not to completely destroy Konoha. Even so, he did fulfill his principal objective, which was probably to inflict revenge on Hiruzen.

3) Nagato

Obito manipulated Nagato in the same way Madara channeled Obito into a cycle of vengeance and hate. To keep Yahiko alive, Nagato declared that his pain was greater than everyone else's. Without the drive to exact retribution, the feeble attempt at keeping Yahiko's Pain alive would likewise end. Upon Yahiko's death, Nagato possibly felt that Jiraiya had some of the blame.

Nagato was inflamed with rage after seeing the murder of his parents at the hands of Leaf ninjas, further felled by the knowledge that Jiraiya had abandoned them. By that point, it had gone too far. After Yahiko's death, Nagato was under Tobi's influence . He became a heartless, unfeeling person who no longer cared about anybody. He had hence been reduced to the status of a pawn.

2) Obito

Obito Uchiha, as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

By using Yagura as his puppet, Obito remade Kirigakure as the Village of Bloody Mist after learning that the Kiragakure nin were to blame for Rin's demise. To test their mettle as ninjas, the people of Kirigakure would frequently turn against one another, murdering one another in the process.

When Kirigakure became notoriously infamous, the world shied away from it. Obito's desire for vengeance was reasonable, but his actions went too far.

1) Sasuke

As a whole, Sasuke Uchiha's narrative was knit around his desire for vengeance. Sasuke declared, during his first appearance, that his life's goal was to assassinate Uchiha Itachi, his elder brother. As soon as Itachi was killed, Sasuke learned the truth about his brother and declared war on Konoha.

This man's rage drove him to the point where he almost murdered Naruto, Karin. and Sakura. He exhibited no regrets for his actions at the time, however. Aside from being part of the anti-organization known as Akatsuki, he also infiltrated and made enemies of five of the world's greatest leaders.

And top 5 who forgave others (and at times, themselves)

5) Zabuza

Though he thought of Haku as nothing more than a means to an end in the beginning, Zabuza's true intentions were much more nuanced. In the wake of Haku's death, as well as the words of Kakashi and Naruto, Zabuza finally broke down in grief, mourning the loss of his companion.

However, in the few moments of his death, he expressed his true sentiments for Haku that he had never shown him while he was still alive. Zabuza had no desire to harm anybody after his rebirth, and he begged Kakashi to kill him swiftly.

4) Kakashi

Kakashi Hatake, as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

On one assignment, Sakumo was given the choice to either abort the mission and leave his buddies behind, or he could accomplish the task and thus leave them behind. He chose the latter. He was shamed for this action, and he eventually took his own life.

Kakashi had to thus endure a childhood of isolation and shame. But finally, Kakashi came to terms with Sakumo's sacrifice for the benefit of the whole community and was even proud of him.

3) Gaara

Gaara, as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

Initially, Gaara's appearance made him seem like an enemy. Like Naruto, Gaara was despised by the inhabitants of his homeland because of his Jinchuriki status.

Naruto's cutting words offered Gaara a new outlook on life, and that was the single factor in his change of heart. As a result, Gaara was able to forgive his father despite everything he had done to harm him.

2) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha ( Image via Studio Pierrot)

Aside from Sasuke, Itachi was the most complex character in Naruto. When it came to seeking forgiveness, Itachi realized that he could only do it through the help of others. Through Sasuke, he learnt that the only chance he had to genuinely succeed at it was to assist Naruto.

It's no surprise that Naruto was among the first to greet Itachi upon his return, thanks to Edo Tensei. Sasuke's life was in Uzumaki's hands, and he had complete faith in him. Sasuke's forgiveness was finally within reach for Itachi when he helped Naruto.

Itachi had to face what he'd done for the sake of peace to his family. Sasuke was initially Itachi's means of reconciliation, but Itachi soon understood that he'd fallen short. Although he realized that he had to strive, he forgave himself while facing Sasuke.

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Sasuke Uchiha was destined to become entwined with Uzumaki, even though their rivalry caused a huge amount of unintentional harm and bloodshed.

Naruto was determined to bring Sasuke back to being good, and he would not relent in his efforts. His closest companion was going to have another battle with him before this could happen. The Seventh Hokage pardoned Sasuke despite everything he had done to him, Sakura, and his village.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan