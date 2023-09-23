5 One Piece Live-Action actors who nailed their roles

When it comes to live-action remakes of renowned anime, the One Piece Live-Action series on Netflix has really changed the game. The series has gained a lot of praise since its August 31, 2023, premiere.

The performances by the actors, storyline, visual effects, and amazing integrity of the original material have all received accolades from both fans and critics. This achievement represents a significant advancement over Netflix's earlier live-action experiments, such as Cowboy Bebop and Death Note.

Each actor has brought well-known characters to life, from Inaki Godoy's portrayal of Monkey D. Luffy to Steven Ward's outstanding portrayal of Dracule Mihawk. In that regard, this article will examine the outstanding performances that have contributed to the success of the One Piece live-action series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece live-action and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Steven Ward, Jeff Ward, and 3 other One Piece Live-Action actors who nailed their roles

1) Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Netflix)

Replicating Luffy's animated gestures and energetic demeanor is no easy feat. However, the creator of One Piece, Oda, discovered the ideal actor and chose Inaki Godoy to play Monkey D. Luffy in the One Piece live-action series. The main character of the One Piece series, Luffy, wants to acquire the One Piece treasure in order to replace the current Pirate King.

Inaki Godoy is a Mexican actor who is known for his performances in Mexican shows as well as the Canadian superhero series The Imperfects. His other acting credits include MexZombies, Who Killed Sara, and La Querida del Centauro, among others. Inaki has made a name for himself as a talented actor, so one can confidently conjecture that he will play the character of Luffy in the future as well.

2) Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro

Zoro in the live-action series, One Piece (Image via Netflix)

Zoro, Luffy's right-hand man, is the second most significant character in the One Piece universe after him. Due to his remarkable performances in past live-action television programs and motion pictures, Mackenyu Maeda was chosen to play Zoro in the One Piece live-action. Zoro is the Straw Hat Pirates' second-strongest member, one of the team's most important players, and a swordsman.

The Japanese-American actor Mackenyu Maeda, also known as Mackenyu Arata, rose to fame for his roles in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter I and Rurouni Kenshin: The Final Series. Additionally, he has acted in American films, including Pacific Rim: Uprising, and is currently working on a number of new projects.

One Piece live-action fans loved to watch the Demon Swordsman's stealthy yet deadly attitude with no sense of direction come to life on screen. Mackenyu's Zoro was heavily appreciated by fans, and they are impatiently awaiting Season 2 to see the swordsman in action again.

3) Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk

Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk (Image via Netflix)

Steven Ward portrays Dracule Mihawk, the finest swordsman in the One Piece universe, in the One Piece live-action series. Dracule Mihawk will make a brief but significant appearance in the Baratie arc. For the Straw Hats' swordsman, Zoro, this will be a vital time.

Fans can't help but notice that Steven resembles Mihawk from the anime series, and they are very ecstatic with this casting. Everything about the production team's work is flawless, from his recognizable eyes and mustache to his clothing and fabled sword.

South African-born actor Steven Ward has played a variety of roles during his career. The fans unquestionably love Steven as Mihawk and are looking forward to his onscreen presence eagerly.

4) Jeff Ward as Buggy

Jeff Ward as “Buggy” (Image via Netflix)

The infamous Buggy the Clown is portrayed by Jeff Ward in the One Piece live-action series. One of the main villains in the Orange Town storyline, the captain of the Buggy Pirates, has been portrayed to perfection by Jeff Ward. The clown makeup was excellent, and the way his Chop-Chop Fruit abilities were animated was incredible.

American actor Jeff Ward is most known for his roles in Hacks, Brand New Cherry Flavour, Channel Zero, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. We eagerly anticipate Ward's portrayal in the upcoming seasons of the series as the eerie-appearing yet hilarious clown Buggy.

5) Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff

Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff in One Piece Live-Action (Image via Netflix)

Craig , another skilled and accomplished actor, portrayed Chef Zeff in the live-action series. Zeff, who first appeared in the Baratie arc, is the head chef at the Baratie Restaurant. Zeff and Sanji have an important relationship, which is one of the shining moments of the series.

Fairbrass is an English actor who has appeared in a variety of films, television series, and video game franchises, including Simon "Ghost" Riley in Call of Duty. He is a well-liked figure in both the gaming and film industries.

Craig's part was already shot, so it's possible that we won't see him in any further seasons of the show, but there's no denying that his character mirrors Zeff from the anime, and viewers would be thrilled to see him again.

Be sure to follow for more anime updates and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.