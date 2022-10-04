5 reasons why a Naruto remake wouldn't work (and 4 reasons why it's a good idea)

Naruto's 20th-anniversary celebration brought a fresh set of surprises for fans all across the globe. The fandom was excited to see the new artwork and visuals. However, their delight increased when they saw a certain message by Kishimoto published on the official site.

The message thanked fans for supporting the series for 20 years and also promised many new projects in the works. But what got the fans excited was the possibility of a Naruto remake.

While a remake does sound exciting, will it be an actual hit like the original series or be a flop? Here's a look at the ups and downsides of a possible Naruto remake.

5 reasons a Naruto remake wouldn't work

1) A large number of episodes

The most glaring drawback of a Naruto remake would be the sheer volume of the series, as the anime has aired over 700 episodes. While being an anime classic, sitting through 264 hours once again is not ideal.

Binge watching the series is easier now given that it's complete. Even then, fans simply wouldn't have time for that.

2) No feeling of newness

Gomu Gomu G-Pa Zzzz @Z_Speaks Killer Bee really had work for everybody in Naruto 🤯 Killer Bee really had work for everybody in Naruto 🤯 https://t.co/4fssEX9h8P

A Naruto remake carries another pitfall with it. The same excitement and thrill of watching it for the first time will be absent in a rewatch. There will be no anticipation as the episodes roll on.

Fans are already aware of major events and twists in the story. The experience of watching Naruto can only happen once. However, it will always be enjoyable to experience the best moments once again.

3) Inconsistent storytelling with plotholes

Undoubtedly, the series has a brilliant story with great characters, but at times, something that was not stated earlier in the series later proves to exist to increase the plot's complexity. For instance, the Five Kage are meant to be the strongest in the land, but against Madara, they failed to put up an exceptional fight.

Additionally, there are more questions about the plotholes in the anime than their justifications. Some characters, such as such as Kushina, Sukumo Hatake, Dan Kato, Team Kurenai, Team Minato, and Team Guy, among others, remain under-used throughout despite their impressive strength. On the other hand, concepts and historical facts like various kinds of Sage Modes, First and Second Ninja Wars, remain unexplored.

4) Poorly written female characters

A longstanding issue with Kishimoto's series is the poor writing of female characters. This fact becomes visible upon completing and reflecting on the show. For instance, Sakura Haruno was not motivated to get stronger, unlike her teammates, for a long period in the series.

Other supporting characters like Temari and Tenten displayed bouts of strength but were always considered unimportant to the plot. This could make the remake tougher to sit through.

5) Slow Pacing

Present day anime series are fast-paced and give viewers a sort of rush and excitement with each episode. That is another aspect Naruto lacks in. The show runs at a relatively slow pace.

It is common for nothing to happen in certain episodes of a series. However, this can get especially difficult for someone who is used to quicker progression of events. Hence, another reason why the remake might not work.

4 reasons why a Naruto remake is a good idea

1) Improved animation

A remake would suggest that the entire series will be produced once more, but with better animation. Sharp, clear, and detailed animation is crucial to an anime's success. More importantly, with the introduction of new technologies by several studios that provide exceptional animation quality, a remake will only guarantee more younger generation fans.

Hence, the studio would release episodes of a much higher quality than the original. Fans of the show will get an opportunity to appreciate what they see and focus less on the plot.

2) A chance to relive favorite scenes

GameSpot @GameSpot One of the best animes of all time turned 20 today and released reanimated scenes of these iconic Naruto vs. Sasuke fights! Look at how gorgeous they look compared to the original anime scenes! 🥳 One of the best animes of all time turned 20 today and released reanimated scenes of these iconic Naruto vs. Sasuke fights! Look at how gorgeous they look compared to the original anime scenes! 🥳 https://t.co/JmEUzDxpCS

Naruto is filled with incredible scenes and memorable fight sequences. While such scenes are the most entertaining for the first time, subsequent rewatches are exciting as well.

In the remake, fans can look forward to the build-up of their favorite scenes. They will be able to focus better on scenes whose details they may have previously missed.

3) Fans can introduce the show to ones who have never watched it

A Naruto remake would give an opportunity to those who have never watched the show to participate in its viewing. Additionally, fans of the show will be able to explain plots and characters to the first-timers so that they can get a better understanding.

4) Easier to spot easter eggs

CAPSLOCK @MrDPRSSD Did you guys notice these Easter Eggs in Naruto Shippuden?, Naruto The Last and Boruto anime was already in minds of Studio Pierrot. Did you guys notice these Easter Eggs in Naruto Shippuden?, Naruto The Last and Boruto anime was already in minds of Studio Pierrot. https://t.co/rTvxIUMv1w

Anime series, in general, are packed with easter eggs referencing various things or foreshadowing future events. Naruto is no such exception. On careful observation, a number of easter eggs can be spotted throughout the show.

For instance, the Four-Tailed Beast Son Goku is a huge Dragon Ball reference. Meanwhile, Han closely resembles Mortal Kombat's Ermac, and King Kong makes an appearance. Thus, spotting such easter eggs can be noticed more easily in a remake.

Final Thoughts

A Naruto remake does sound exciting. Fans of the series will get to witness their favorite anime in sharper and cleaner quality. Moreover, fans will have access to epic moments and an engaging storyline all over again. While there are reasons for it to not run successfully, there are fans who would beg to differ.

However, nothing about the Naruto remake has been officially confirmed. Neither has the various aforementioned projects been revealed yet. Whatever Kishimoto has in store is yet to be seen, which is why fans are encouraged to remain patient and wait for more updates on the franchise.

