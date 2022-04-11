5 ways Beerus ruined his likability in Dragon Ball (& 5 ways he redeemed himself)

In his initial Dragon Ball Super introduction, Beerus isn’t exactly the most likable of characters. He’s short-tempered, overreactive, and seems to only care about his own desires, ignoring the wishes and lives of both mortals and immortals around him.

As Super goes on, however, the God of Destruction’s softer, more likable side begins showing. In ways big and small, he proves that he does genuinely care for those around him, especially those he considers close companions.

Here are five ways Beerus ruined his likability in Dragon Ball and five more ways he redeemed himself.

Slapping Bulma and 4 other Beerus moments ruin his likability in Dragon Ball

1) Destroyed Bulma’s Time Machine

When Beerus destroys Bulma’s Time Machine in Dragon Ball Super, it struck something of a sour note with fans. The Time Machine allowed for the introduction of one of Z’s most beloved characters and plot lines throughout the series’ second major part. As a result, his destruction of the machine in Super certainly rubbed fans the wrong way.

2) Destroyed half a planet over bad food

In his introduction during the Dragon Ball Super anime, Beerus tastes a variety of foods from an unknown planet. After eating the dessert, he claims the food to be overall good, but greasy.

In restitution, he destroys half the planet with merely a tap of his finger. This sudden, excessive act made him seem uppity in the eyes of many fans.

3) Slapped Bulma

Perhaps the most iconic yet reprehensible Beerus moment is his slapping of Bulma. The long-time Dragon Ball character has become a legacy fan-favorite, and fans didn’t take kindly to his slapping her. Despite not severely hurting her, the slap in and of itself was enough to earn the ire of fans.

4) Threatening the Oracle Fish

When Beerus gets angry with the Oracle Fish for not knowing any info about the Super Saiyan God, he threatens to shorten his meals. This is a very extreme punishment for a very minor offense, as the Fish has no control over what it does or doesn’t know.

It perfectly demonstrates the God’s capricious temper, as well as his overreactions, both of which aren’t very likable.

5) Anger from Trunks’ water gun hit

Finally, Beerus becomes incredibly enraged in Dragon Ball Super when a young Trunks sprays water on his face. While cats aren’t fans of water and Gods surely aren’t used to being disrespected, Beerus’ incredibly angry reaction here is still uncalled for. The situation isn’t that serious, especially when the offender is a kid.

Sparing Earth and 4 other moments that redeemed Beerus throughout Dragon Ball

1) Training Goku and Vegeta

When Beerus decides to train Goku and Vegeta and teach them about God Ki, it’s an incredibly heartwarming and likable moment. While his own goals partially influence this decision, it nevertheless redeems him in the eyes of fans.

2) Relationship with Champa

His brotherly relationship with Champa also redeems Beerus in the eyes of fans. It’s incredibly relatable to anyone with a sibling, especially his final gesture to his brother by wishing Universe 6’s Earth back. Without a doubt, this aspect of his character is one of his most likable and relatable.

3) Sparing Earth

When Beerus “accidentally” falls asleep as he’s preparing to blow up Earth, he ends up missing the planet entirely. It’s later revealed that this was on purpose, showing a softer side to him which, understandably, couldn’t be expressed in front of his subjects.

Despite being a secretive Dragon Ball Super moment, it still makes him even more likable.

4) Destroying Zamasu

Considering his appetite for destruction and apparent apathy towards mortal life, Beerus’ erasure of Zamasu is incredibly gratifying. He despises the apprentice Kai’s Zero-Mortal Plan and is even more disgusted by his attempt on Gowasu’s life.

Fans are also drawn to dislike Zamasu, making his death in Dragon Ball Super at Beerus’ hands even more redeeming for the latter.

5) Faith in Goku

Finally, Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power arc sees Goku apparently eliminated by his own Spirit Bomb. While many present believe the Earth-bound Saiyan to truly be gone, Beerus remains calm and simply says that he’s coming back.

This leads to the Saiyan awakening Ultra Instinct for the first time, and Beerus’ faith was incredibly endearing to fans who also have unwavering trust in him.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul