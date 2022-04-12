5 ways Demon Slayer anime is better (& 5 reasons why you should read the manga)

There is no doubt that Demon Slayer is arguably one of the most popular anime and manga series at the moment. There are plenty of elements to enjoy in both the anime and the manga series.

Ever since the completion of the manga, fans have been comparing it with the anime adaptation, in an attempt to understand the medium which is better suited to experience this story. Let’s take a look at some of the perks of watching the anime and reading the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga series.

Demon Slayer: Reasons why the manga readers must watch the anime

1) Visuals

Especially after the completion of the Entertainment District arc, fans were impressed with the animation quality and the overall visuals that Ufotable managed to put out. Every frame was well-animated and they did an amazing job in being able to maintain the same level of consistency throughout the course of the series.

2) Impactful soundtracks

One of the most important aspects of the Demon Slayer anime series are their soundtracks. They have a dedicated team that has composed amazing opening and ending theme songs along with audios that were featured mid-episodes. Kamado Tanjiro no Uta is one of the most beautiful pieces in this series and plays an important role in converting the character’s feelings.

3) Emotional impact

This series is set in a world where death is constant and people often watch their loved ones die. So the emotional content on this series is high and they’ve managed to use every tool at their disposal to amplify it. One would even argue that the anime adaptation outdid the manga in terms of delivering the emotional content to the viewers through beautiful soundtracks, amazing visuals, and talented voice actors.

4) Inosuke

Those who are fans of the King of the Mountains, Inosuke, must definitely watch the anime. The voice actor has done an amazing job with his lines. They have been especially being able to display his crazy side. His manic laughter is loved by fans. Those who have read the manga and like this character, must definitely give the anime adaptation a shot.

5) Fights

The fight sequences in the Demon Slayer series is an absolute treat for a typical shonen anime fan. The team has used vibrant colors that contrast really well with other elements on the screen. Their choice of slowing down certain parts of the fight and speeding them up immediately, highlights the intensity of the fights. They’ve also managed to achieve a level of fluidity that very few series can match. This is certainly a reason why one must watch the anime adaptation as well.

Reasons why people should read the manga

1) Manga is complete

The Demon Slayer manga (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Being able to read a story from start to finish is more satisfying than having to wait for years so that the studio can finish adapting all the chapters of the series. The storyline is great, which is why most fans have read the manga as well. The mangaka has done a great job with the overall series since backstories of the characters were explored during the course of the series, making it more impactful for the audience to empathize with their situations.

2) Zenitsu vs Kaigaku

Zenitsu talking back to Kaigaku in Demon Slayer (image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Those who love Zenitsu enjoyed every single panel of this fight. At the time of writing, the Infinity Castle arc had not been adapted and this is when Zenitsu faces off against his senior who is now an Upper Moon demon. Not only did he fight consciously, he also had good lines while talking back to Kaigaku. Fans only wished that this fight lasted longer because Zenitsu was a different person altogether when he fought the Upper Moon 6.

3) Kokushibo vs Genya, Sanemi, Muichiro, and Gyomei

kokushibo vs demon hunters in Demon Slayer manga (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

It’s safe to say that the majority of the fanbase feels, that the fight against Kokushibo was arguably the best one in the series. Not only did they faced one of the strongest demons, fans also witnessed Gyomei’s true strength while Sanemi, Genya, and Muichiro teamed up to fight against the Upper Moon 1. This fight had a ton of emotional content as well, since Sanemi was unable to come to terms with the fact that he lost his younger brother.

4) Good art style

Dynamic fight scenes in Demon Slayer (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

While it might not have a hyper-realistic art style like Vagabond but is quite clean. They were not jarring and the illustrations during fight scenes are done well since it didn’t feel static. The fluidity and dynamism make this manga a fun and easy read.

5) Good pacing

Demon Slayer's pacing is absolute insanity



I've somehow, accidentally, stumbled into the end-game? Demon Slayer's pacing is absolute insanityI've somehow, accidentally, stumbled into the end-game?

One of the biggest reasons why people cannot read manga is because of its pacing. It heavily impacts the overall reading experience, which is why certain manga series are not as popular as they should have been. However, the pacing of Demon Slayer is fast-paced and quite good as well. It’s an easy read and people can binge read the series with ease and thoroughly enjoy the overall plot.

