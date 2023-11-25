5 worst shonen anime seasons that underdelivered (& 5 that exceeded expectations)

The worst shonen anime seasons and the finest are two of the most popular subjects anime fans like to talk about. Young male viewers are drawn to the action-packed, adventurous, and sometimes hilarious storylines of the shonen anime subgenre.

However, not every season of shonen anime is the same. While some of them fall short of fan expectations, others exceed them and produce a fulfilling experience.

The following article will examine the five worst shonen anime seasons and five that exceeded expectations and will look at what made these seasons excellent or awful, as well as what they did well and wrong in terms of plot, animation, and characters. The worst shonen anime seasons that disappointed will be discussed first.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

5 worst shonen anime seasons that underdelivered

1) Bleach: Season 4

Bleach season 4 villain (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach anime follows the exploits of Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager who transforms into a Soul Reaper and battles against evil foes. The fourth season of the show covers the Bount arc from the manga. The season, which runs from episodes 64 to 109, is one of the worst shonen anime seasons of the show for its rather uninteresting, stereotypical bad guys who lack motivation and individuality.

The major plot of the season is broken up by the season, which has very little influence on the overall narrative. Moreover, some of the series' backstory and established rules conflict with this season.

2) Fairy Tail: Season 9

Lucy and Happy as seen in the final series (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Fairy Tail series became popular for its depiction of magical guilds and mages with power over different elements. The series chronicles the exploits of fire mage Natsu Dragneel, a member of the Fairy Tail guild.

The series' ninth and final season, which follows the Alvarez Empire manga arc that runs from episodes 278 to 328, is regarded as one of the worst shonen anime seasons because it consists of too many characters and unsatisfactorily handled subplots.

Moreover, the season has excessively adapted narrative conveniences to advance the plot of the show, and some of the bouts in the season are uninteresting due to their lackluster and variable power scaling.

3) Dragon Ball GT: Season 1

Goku in his Super Saiyan 4 mode (Image via Toei Animation)

In the follow-up to Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT chronicles Goku's exploits after he grants Emperor Pilaf's request to transform him into a kid. The first season follows the events of the manga's Black Star Dragon Ball arc, which runs from episodes 1 to 22 and is regarded as one of the worst shonen anime seasons of the show.

It is mainly because most of the worlds they visit are generic and uninspiring, as they feel monotonous and repetitive. Additionally, due to the Black Star Dragon Balls' infrequent use and explanation, the season lacks any feeling of urgency or peril.

4) My Hero Academia: Season 5

Shigaraki's past as seen in season 5 (Image via Studio Bones)

One of the most popular shonen anime at present, My Hero Academia, tells the tale of Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who strives to be a superhero in a world where people have superpowers known as Quirks. The fifth season of the show covers the manga's Joint Training, Meta Liberation Army, and Endeavour Agency arcs.

The season, which runs from episodes 90 to 113, is regarded as one of the worst shonen anime seasons to air because it is disorganized, confusing, and introduces an excessive number of new characters and factions that are challenging to follow and care about.

In addition, the show drags on and gets uninteresting because it spends too much time in monologues and flashbacks, which slows down the story's pacing and action. Finally, the season closes with a solution that settles the dispute without any consequences or character growth, which makes it unsatisfactory and anticlimactic.

5) Berserk (2016)

The Crow from season 1 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The famous dark and gritty anime series Berserk 2016 is a reboot of the original series released in 1997. The show revolves around Guts, a mercenary who pursues vengeance against Griffith, his former best friend who betrayed him. The series follows the Conviction arc from the manga and is regarded as the worst shonen anime season of the series.

First of all, the season adopts a cheap and unattractive CGI technique that destroys the aesthetic and ambiance of the series, making it aesthetically unpleasant and badly animated.

Secondly, the manga's crucial sequences and characters, which are crucial to the storyline and character development, are skipped or altered in the season, making it a bad adaptation and butchering.

5 shonen anime seasons that exceeded expectations

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood season 5

Characteers from FMA: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

A replica of the original Fullmetal Alchemist, the Brotherhood version chronicles the exploits of Edward and Alphonse Elric, two alchemist brothers who try to resuscitate their mother but end up dying instead.

The fifth and final season of the show, which is based on the manga's Promised Day arc, runs from episodes 50 to 64 and is regarded as one of the greatest shonen anime seasons in the whole run of the show for its fights, which are some of the most dramatic and magnificent in the whole series, making the season epic and enthralling.

Moreover, it discloses some of the series' mysteries and plot twists that keep the audience on the edge of their seats while bringing the series' ideas and character journeys to a satisfactory conclusion, which makes it moving and fulfilling.

2. Attack on Titan season 3 part 2

Titans as seen in season 3 (Image via Wit Studio)

The popular shonen anime that instantly won over its audience, Attack on Titan, portrays humanity's struggle to survive on a planet populated by enormous humanoids known as Titans that indiscriminately devour its inhabitants.

The second half of the third season of the show, which follows the Return to Shiganshina storyline from the manga, is referred to as Season 3 Part 2 and runs from episodes 50 to 59.

It is regarded as one of the greatest shonen anime seasons in the whole run of the show because it depicts the harsh realities and negative effects of war and sacrifice. Additionally, it examines the dramatic and emotional connections between the protagonists and their foes, which induces tension and suspense.

The season is stunning and illuminating, revealing some of the series' mysteries and secrets that fundamentally alter it. In addition, it has some of the series' greatest animation and soundtrack.

3. Hunter x Hunter season 6

Gon Freecs from the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The famous shonen anime Hunter x Hunter follows the journey of Gon Freecss, a young boy who aspires to become a Hunter, an elite career that entails traveling the globe and carrying out numerous tasks.

The sixth season of the show follows the events of the manga's Chimera Ant arc and runs from episodes 76 to 136. It is regarded as one of the greatest shonen anime seasons that exceeded expectations as it explored the issues of ethics, identity, evolution, and mankind in depth.

The season is character-driven and gripping since it significantly grows both the protagonists and antagonists. Moreover, the season contradicts numerous shonen anime conventions, making it surprising and subversive with its strong and unforgettable anime sequences, which were some of the best plotlines of their time.

4. My Hero Academia season 2

Deku fighting against All Might (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia centers on Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who wants to be a superhero in a world where most people have superpowers known as Quirks. Season 2 covers the hero killer and U.A. sports festival arcs from the manga, which run from episodes 14 to 38. The season is exceptionally entertaining and thrilling since it has some of the most unique and inventive battles.

Moreover, the season is uplifting and motivating since it demonstrates Midoriya and his companions' development and willpower in overcoming obstacles to achieve their dreams. In addition, the season is funny and enjoyable because it strikes a mix between serious and comical moments with its clever speech and plotlines.

5. Demon Slayer season 1

Tanjiro using Hinokami Kagura for the first time (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer took over the world by storm with its stunning visuals and gripping storyline. It tells the tale of Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who decides to become a demon slayer for the sake of his sister. The first season covers the final selection, first mission, asakusa, drum House, and natagumo mountain arcs from the manga.

The season, which runs from episodes 1 to 26, can be considered one of the greatest shonen anime seasons that exceeded expectations as it includes some of the most exquisite and flowing animation and art in the world of anime, making it aesthetically magnificent and breathtaking.

Moreover, with some of the most violent and spectacular battles, the season promises an action-packed and exhilarating experience for the audience. The season is tearjerking and moving as it shows Tanjiro and his friends' bravery and selflessness in trying to save his sister Nezuko.

Some shonen anime seasons may fascinate and motivate viewers with their incredible narrative, characters, and animation, while others have a tendency to be of poor quality, inconsistent, and irrelevant, which can let the audience down and disappoint them.

These are just a few instances that are purely subjective of how shonen anime seasons have either fallen short of or surpassed expectations.

