7 anime with characters like Nanami for Jujutsu Kaisen fans

Jujutsu Kaisen introduced the calm, calculated, and responsible Nanami Kento as Yuji Itadori's mentor, who swiftly became a beloved character. Voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda, Nanami's character resonates with fans of the title.

Nanami's impact, reflected in his composed demeanor and mentorship, sets a high standard. Even though many characters across titles embody the mentor trope like Nanami, there are only a few that share striking similarities with him. These include Kishibe from Chainsaw Man, Kiritsugu Emiya from Fate, and more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Shota Aizawa, Askeladd, and 5 other characters that are similar to Nanami from Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Shota Aizawa

Shota Aizawa as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Shota Aizawa from My Hero Academia, known for his stern demeanor, surprisingly mirrors Nanami Kento in their shared commitment to nurturing younger generations despite their outward toughness. Aizawa's rough exterior conceals a deep concern for his students, resembling Nanami's dedication.

Furthermore, both characters share a poignant backstory, as Aizawa grapples with the loss of a close friend, mirroring Nanami Kento's experience with the tragic departure of his friend Nagumo. These similarities highlight the multifaceted nature of their characters and their profound connections with the next generation.

2) Askeladd

Askeladd as shown in the anime (Image via Studio WIT)

Askeladd from Vinland Saga, also known as Lucius Artorias Castus, and Nanami Kento exhibit striking similarities, which are rooted not only in their shared Danish ancestry but also in their calm and calculated personas. Both these characters approach situations with a composed demeanor, navigating challenges with strategic precision.

Askeladd and Nanami also serve as mentors to the protagonists in their respective anime series. Askeladd guides Thorfinn, while Nanami assumes a pivotal role as a mentor for Yuji towards the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen.

3) Kojiro Shinomiya

Kojiro Shinomiyas as shown in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)

Kojiro Shinomiya from Food Wars bears unexpected similarities to Nanami Kento, despite their apparent differences in personality and appearance. Both characters, though distinct, share a profound commitment to nurturing the younger generation.

Acting as a mentor, Kojiro leads Yukihira Soma, while Nanami assumes a pivotal role in guiding Yuji. Kojiro and Nanami emerge as crucial mentors, leaving an indelible impact on the protagonists in their respective anime narratives.

Beyond their mentorship, they both harbor a deep-seated bitterness towards higher authority, adding another layer of similarity.

4) Jin

Jin from Samurai Champloo, who has a calm and stoic demeanor in dire situations, shares a striking similarity with Nanami Kento from Jujutsu Kaisen. They both have a reserved and calculated nature, displaying a penchant for self-sacrifice to protect their companions. Although Nanami and Jin have different backgrounds and experiences, their unwavering dedication to their friends is a common thread.

Nanami's willingness to mentor and protect Yuji mirrors Jin's commitment to ensuring Fuu and Mugen's safety. These characters, despite their reserved exteriors, care for those close to them.

5) Kiritsugu Emiya

Kiritsugu Emiya as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Kiritsugu Emiya, known for being a ruthless anti-hero in Fate, surprisingly shares similarities with Nanami Kento. They both exhibit a calm and calculated demeanor as they navigate their respective challenges with strategic precision. While Kiritsugu rarely reveals a caring side, Nanami also conceals his emotions beneath a stoic exterior.

Notably, Kiritsugu's unexpected kindness surfaces towards the end of his arc when he takes in Shirou Emiya, aligning with Nanami's subtle care for those around him.

6) Naberius Kalego

Naberius Kalego as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Naberius Kalego from Mairimashita! Iruma-kun echoes Nanami Kento's mentorship qualities with an overwhelming sense of responsibility for his students. Like Nanami, he adopts a stern demeanor, displaying a mentor-like approach to the younger generation. His repeated self-sacrifice underscores a profound commitment, as he often risks his life to ensure the safety of his students.

The commitment to the well-being and development of the next generation reinforces the striking similarity between Naberius Kalego and Nanami Kento in their roles as steadfast mentors.

7) Kishibe

Kenjiro Tsuda voices both Kishibe from Chainsaw Man and Nanami from Jujutsu Kaisen, but these characters share more than just a voice. Calm and calculated, they embody the "done with life" trope and are skilled combatants shaped by the loss of comrades.

Profoundly affected by such losses, both these characters harbor a deep care for their students, a manifestation of the enduring influence of their older comrades. Beyond vocal similarities, Kishibe and Nanami, through their shared traits, exemplify Tsuda's versatility in bringing to life complex characters in different anime narratives.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen's Nanami Kento met his end in the hands of Mahito in season 2. With Jujutsu Kaisen being renewed for season 3, adapting the Culling Games arc, fans eagerly await more compelling narratives in 2025. Nanami's legacy, among the Jujutsu Kaisen series' cherished characters, remains indelible.