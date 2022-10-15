8 best running gags in the One Piece series

A series that has been going strong for 25 years now, One Piece is not without its recurring jokes. Eiichiro Oda deserves credit for maintaining these running gags, which have kept fans entertained for the past two decades.

Whether it's Luffy mispronouncing names or Zoro getting lost, these moments have an enduring charm, and never get old for One Piece enthusiasts. This probably explains why, even in the latter stages of the series, Oda never forgets his older tropes.

Here, we take a look at some such running gags, which enjoy lasting popularity among fans.

Some of Eiichiro Oda's unforgettable running gags in the One Piece series

1) Brook's skull jokes

Given his talent for making incredibly lame puns about his skeletal features, Brook might as well be the residential comedian of the One Piece series.

He loves to remind everybody that he is a talking skeleton - something that endears him to many fans. Despite his tragic backstory, Brook always lightens the mood by not taking himself too seriously.

2) Usopp's lies end up being true

The popular saying goes: Never let the truth get in the way of a good lie.

However, when it comes to Usopp, this saying does not quite hold true, because his lies end up becoming the truth in the end. For example, back in Chapter 24 of One Piece, he made up a story about a country full of dwarves. With the introduction of the Tontatta Kingdom in Chapter 711, it turns out that Usopp was unknowingly right.

He might as well be a fortune teller, considering his ability to unwittingly predict the future.

3) Nami beats up the guys

Nami might be a member of the Weakling Trio, but that doesn't stop her from taking down her stronger crewmates. The Monster Trio has every reason to fear an infuriated Nami, because she refuses to put up with anybody's crazy antics.

All the training in the world cannot save Luffy and the others from Nami's devastating punch. While this does have its humorous elements, it also makes Nami a One Piece character that nobody wants to mess with.

4) Pandaman makes a cameo

Pandaman is a recurring joke character who often appears in background cameos.

Whether it's Thriller Bark or Wano Country, One Piece fans will find him in the most random places. The character even showed up in a Mont Blanc Noland flashback, which took place over 400 years ago.

He also has extended lore via SBS questions, such as a Pandawoman love interest, and a rivalry with the Tomato Gang. Oda has kept this running gag strong for many decades now. It remains to be seen if Pandaman will make it to Laugh Tale.

5) Nico Robin's macabre humor

Needless to say, Nico Robin had a very disturbing childhood. She is so used to death and darkness that it is second nature to her. While this has its serious connotations, it is also largely played for comedy in the One Piece series.

A member of the Straw Hats, Robin cannot help but tell dark jokes that nobody wants to hear. What heightens the comedy in such situations is the way in which various characters react to her, especially Nami and Usopp. Robin's dark nature is a stark contrast to the happy-go-lucky disposition of the Straw Hats.

6) Luffy messes up everybody's names

One Piece could go on for 25 more years, and Luffy would still mispronounce people's names.

Whether it's "Boogie" the Clown, or "Cabbage," the way he casually butchers their monikers never ceases to be entertaining. It is honestly astounding how he comes up with so many creative mispronunciations.

Luffy is a lovable fool, so fans cannot fault him for his forgetfulness. Nonetheless, many characters have comically taken issue with his statements, often perceiving his mispronunciations as insults.

7) Zoro's lack of direction

A memorable Spongebob scene features Mr. Krabs heading out to look for treasure in the wrong direction simply because Patrick misread the compass direction as "Weast" (West) instead of East.

Zoro is the living embodiment of that comical scene. He always end up getting lost, no matter which direction he travels. He is a classic example of someone who would go upwards if he was told to go north.

Suffice it to say that if Zoro ever took up navigation in place of Nami, the Straw Hats will never find the One Piece.

8) The "Enel Face"

The One Piece series is known for its cartoonish vibes. Eiichiro Oda loves to play around with exaggerated facial expressions, and in this regard, there is no other expression more famous than Enel's realization that Luffy was immune to his lightning attacks.

It is a popular meme both inside and outside the One Piece community.

Ever since the Skypiea arc, several other characters, ranging from Perona and Sugar to Jinbe and Franky, have had their own versions of the "Enel face." Their shocked expressions are best portrayed with an open mouth and wide, rounded eyes.

