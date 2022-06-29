10 One Piece characters too sweet to be villains

One Piece’s world has some of the most ruthless and vile villains to ever be featured in an anime series. Almost anyone in this world has the capability of letting their darkest desires lead them toward an evil path.

But among the characters in the series, there are little rays of sunshine that make everyone's life a little better just by being around. The 10 One Piece characters listed below are so delightful and sweet that no one can ever imagine them playing a sinister role.

Disclaimer: This list will reflect the author’s opinion and will not have an order. It will contain spoilers.

Usopp and 9 other One Piece characters without an evil bone in their body

1) Carrot

Carrot can be a fierce fighter, but she is still a sweet girl (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Bunnies are some of the most adorable and sweet creatures in the world. And this is something One Piece seems to agree with since Carrot is one of the sweetest characters in the series. This cute girl is always working to make sure her friends are safe.

She is also very protective of her carrot supply, a food item she carries with her anywhere she goes. Carrot can become a fierce fighter when her friends are threatened or her carrots are eaten; however, you can calm her down with a few pats on the head.

2) Ace

Ace gave his life in order to protect his brother (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

The son of the former Pirate King and Luffy’s older brother, Ace was one of the most polite and charismatic characters in One Piece. Unlike his little brother, he was incredibly smart, making a lot of people doubt his connection to the Strawhat captain.

Ace was in his father’s shadow for most of his young life, something that prompted him to make a name for himself and find out his purpose in life. He was always willing to do anything in his power to keep his loved ones safe, which ultimately led him to sacrifice himself to save his little brother.

3) Sanji

Sanji's cooking skills are legendary (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Even after a childhood filled with pain and suffering, Sanji is still one of the most caring individuals abord the Thousand Sunny. He knows the value of food; after all, he was starved for a long time. He will always try to prevent anyone from feeling hungry, no matter if they are friend or foe.

Sanji can seem tough and rude to most people who do not know him, but in reality, he has one of the biggest and softest hearts in the entire series. Moreover, he is one of the most powerful fighters in the world. He is also too kind to ever conceive the idea of becoming a villain.

4) Shanks

Shanks will see Luffy again after he becomes a great Pirate (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

You would think that one of the four most powerful pirates in the world would conduct himself with an air of superiority, but that's not Shanks. SHanks is one of the most friendly and laid-back characters on the show, always partying and enjoying life.

Even when he has a power that could destroy most people, he prefers to have a polite conversation with them before resorting to violence.

The few times fans have seen Shanks use a violent approach was after one of his loved ones was in danger or hurt. A caring individual in the series, no one can really imagine him becoming a villain in the future.

5) Usopp

Usopp will never let his fear prevent him from helping his friends (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One of the truest forms of bravery is facing your fears even when you're terrified to do so, just like Usopp constantly does in One Piece. Usopp has gone through many different changes throughout the series, finding the courage to fight and his value as a crew member.

Even if he is scared, Usopp always fights for what is right, helping his friends in any possible way. With a heart as big as his, as well as a high degree of cowardice, it is really hard to imagine Usopp ever becoming a villain.

6) Otama

Sam @BewearRocket Otama and Luffy are such a sweet combination #SamOnePiece Otama and Luffy are such a sweet combination #SamOnePiece https://t.co/FzarCOTen5

Otama is a cute little girl who always tries to maintain a cheerful disposition and a desire to help those around her. She is a very trusting person, trying to see the best in everyone she meets, much like Luffy — someone she learned to trust almost instantly.

She is extremely kind and giving, willing to give Luffy the only food she had, even when she was not sure when she would be able to eat again. Otama is such a kindhearted girl that it is impossible to imagine her going down a dark path someday.

7) Vivi

Vivi is a princess who is prepared to face anything to protect the people of her kingdom. She puts the needs of her subjects before her own most of the time, something that has caused her several problems in the past.

While she is a princess, she still has a spirit for adventure, something she showed during the Alabasta arc, where she was a key player. Her kindness and mature nature make Vivi one of the least likely characters in One Piece to turn into a villain.

8) Shirahoshi

Shirahoshi has one of the most curious minds in the series (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece) nter caption

Shirahoshi is one of the biggest characters in One Piece, something that fits her big heart perfectly. She is emotional to a fault, always tearing up no matter what kind of emotion she is feeling and being startled by almost anything.

She was pampered throughout most of her life, so she is used to people being kind to her, so she acts the same way even with those who hurt her in the past. Her emotional personality and child-like disposition are some of the most iconic traits this giant princess has.

9) Mansherry

Mansherry has every reason not to trust humans, seeing as she was imprisoned by the Donquixote Pirates for a long time because of her healing abilities. Even then, she is still one of the kindest individuals present in the series.

As the princess of the Tontatta tribe, she has seen the abuse and mistreatment her people have suffered at the hands of humans. However, she still uses her powers to help those in need, no matter who they are.

10) Luffy

The future Pirate King is a caring and kind man (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

If there is one person inside the world of One Piece who is never going to turn into a cruel and vile individual, that person is Luffy. Although he is technically a villain in the eyes of the law, Luffy has proven several times that following the law and doing the right thing are often not the same.

He is kind, excessively caring, compassionate, and dreams of a world where no one will have to suffer again. He has never claimed to be a hero and has committed some questionable acts during the series, but there is no doubt Luffy has no ill-intent behind his actions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far