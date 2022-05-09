8 Demon Slayer characters fans hate, and with good reason

Much like every other shonen anime and manga series, Demon Slayer has a huge pool of characters that are on both ends of the spectrum when we talk about likeability. Some of the characters that were introduced in the series are loved unanimously by the entire Demon Slayer fanbase, while some are hated unconditionally.

The reason why some of these characters are loathed is because of their behavior and actions. Let’s take a look at some of the most hated characters in the entire series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer characters that fans absolutely hate

1) Muzan

Your Anime Guy✈️ @YourAnimeGuy They made Muzan more badass in the anime and I'm here for it They made Muzan more badass in the anime and I'm here for it👌 https://t.co/ld3x4peHq8

The Demon King is one of the most hated characters in the entire Demon Slayer series, and fans’ hatred only grows multifold on reading the manga series.

Despite enjoying the level of power that he does, he is extremely paranoid and constantly shows signs of desperation. Honor is a concept that seems foreign to a character like Muzan which is why he is hated by the entire fanbase.

2) Doma

❄️DOMA❄️ -CLOSED- @IceLotusDoma DOMA

童磨



-DEMON-

-Upper Moon Two-



"I'm a nice guy, so I can't just leave you alone~" DOMA童磨-DEMON--Upper Moon Two-"I'm a nice guy, so I can't just leave you alone~" ❄️DOMA❄️❄️ 童磨❄️-DEMON--Upper Moon Two-"I'm a nice guy, so I can't just leave you alone~" https://t.co/2cDMp6pi3F

Doma is someone who has been hated from the very beginning and for extremely disturbing reasons. He is someone who started a cult to lure women to kill them and eat them. He was responsible for the death of Inosuke’s mother as well.

Doma is apathetic and unmoved, to say the least. His interest in eating pregnant women is a testament to the same. He hasn’t given any reason to like him and owing to his behavior, is hated by the entire fanbase.

3) Hantengu

shi @gojoism KNY DEMON RANKING RESULTS



#12 Hantengu - 121 votes KNY DEMON RANKING RESULTS #12 Hantengu - 121 votes https://t.co/YSVakHNqja

Hantengu, the Upper Moon 4, is another character who is hated since he is immensely twisted. As a human too, he stole from people and went to great lengths for the same. He would even pretend to be blind in order to thieve from those who seemed vulnerable.

When asked about the reason for committing crimes, he would end up blaming his hands. He gave the members of the Demon Slayer Corps a tough time when they fought against him.

4) Gyokko

Gyokko (Image via Gotouge)

Gyokko is the Upper Moon 5 demon that appears in the Swordsmith Village arc of Demon Slayer. This demon, much like Hantengu, was quite weird and creepy even as a human. When he was a child, he would often play with carcasses and was fascinated by the carcass of his parents as well.

One of the children from the village made fun of him and in retaliation, he killed the child. Upon doing so, he stuffed his remains inside a jar. Gyokko is a character that no one likes since he is unnecessarily violent and creepy.

5) Rui

Rui (Image via Ufotable)

Rui was a Lower Moon Demon that made an appearance during the first season of Demon Slayer. The reason why fans didn’t like this character was because of the fact that he enforced the idea of a family on others who didn’t really like him. He wanted to maintain the image of a family and when others would oppose or not listen to him, he would either threaten to kill them or straightaway murder them.

Rui instilled fear into the hearts of those who he considered his “family.” He even demanded Tanjiro hand over Nezuko to him since he wanted her to be his sister. He almost succeeded in killing both Tanjiro and Nezuko, but Giyu managed to save them just in time.

6) Kaigaku

Kaigaku (Image via Gotouge)

Kaigaku has always been the root cause of problems for numerous people and is someone with no honor. He displayed abject cowardice and decided to become a demon since he lost to Kokushibo. He was the reason Jigoro, the former Thunder Hashira, was forced to kill himself out of shame.

Kaigaku was the child that managed to escape the premises of the temple late at night and allowed a demon to enter. That demon went on to kill many children. He also disrespected his former master when he was confronted by Zenitsu. Fans absolutely hate this character for these reasons.

7) Enmu

Enmu is another character who has absolutely no sympathy for those around him. His Blood Demon Art abilities are such that it allows him to put people in a slumber and manipulate their dreams. He is someone who is devoted to serving the Demon King.

He showed signs of happiness when he watched his fellow demons being murdered in cold blood at the hands of Muzan in the Infinity Castle. Enmu manipulated children into helping him kill the members of the Demon Slayer Corps, which is also another reason why fans detest him.

8) Swamp Demon

Sean Chiplock @ FWA 2022 @sonicmega



Ever wanted to hear me cackle, snark, and [AGGRESSIVE TEETH GRINDING] as we duel to the death? Well, now you can! It's Early Access Day! And that means I can FINALLY announce that I was able to return as *ALL THREE* parts of "Swamp Demon" for #DemonSlayerHinokamiChronicles Ever wanted to hear me cackle, snark, and [AGGRESSIVE TEETH GRINDING] as we duel to the death? Well, now you can! It's Early Access Day! And that means I can FINALLY announce that I was able to return as *ALL THREE* parts of "Swamp Demon" for #DemonSlayerHinokamiChronicles!Ever wanted to hear me cackle, snark, and [AGGRESSIVE TEETH GRINDING] as we duel to the death? Well, now you can! https://t.co/LcInZwZIG2

The Swamp Demon was introduced during the first season of Demon Slayer. The reason why fans abhor this demon is because he took pleasure in devouring young women and collecting items that they owned as a memento.

He was quite disgusting in the way he behaved on seeing women and was also responsible for the death of many girls in a village. However, Tanjiro, with Nezuko’s help, was able to kill him once and for all.

Edited by Khushi Singh