8 Easter eggs most fans miss out on in the My Hero Academia Season 6 opening and ending themes

With the debut of My Hero Academia Season 6 on Saturday, October 1, fans are already raving about everything the new season seems poised to offer. From stellar animation to an engaging, exciting, and quick-moving storyline, fans seem incredibly happy with what the season’s first episode teased to them.

The My Hero Academia Season 6 ending and opening theme visuals have also been praised, with each boasting a unique animation style and overall vibe. However, each also possesses some Easter eggs for the upcoming season, which some manga readers may have been keen enough to pick up on.

Here are 8 Easter eggs in total from the My Hero Academia Season 6 opening and ending theme visuals which most fans miss out on.

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS HEAVY SPOILERS FOR MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 6.

Deaths, familial origins, and more teased in My Hero Academia Season 6’s thematic visuals

1) Aizawa and Mic standing in Kurogiri’s interrogation room

The first Easter egg to appear in the My Hero Academia Season 6 opening theme visuals is a shot of Present Mic and Shota Aizawa standing in Kurogiri’s interrogation room. It was revealed last season that Kurogiri is likely a Nomu-ified version of their deceased classmate, Oboro Shirakumo.

The opening theme for the current season sees the two standing back-to-back in the center of the room. Fans can tell it’s the interrogation room due to the wall-length pane of glass in the background, as well as the white plastic chair with holes in the backrest.

2) Hawks and Twice conflict teased

The next Easter egg to come in the My Hero Academia Season 6 opening theme visuals is the tease of Hawks and Twice’s heartbreaking fight with one another. Upon discovering Hawks to have been a double-agent for Hero Society after all, Twice becomes incredibly distraught due to the close relationship the two had during their shared time in the League of Villains.

The opening theme sees Hawks ready his wings for combat, before cutting to his face which is has a remarkably saddened expression. The scene then cuts to a crying Twice, before panning upwards to reveal over a dozen crying Twice’s.

3) Sad Man’s Parade teased

This bunch of saddened Twice’s is actually the next Easter egg in the My Hero Academia Season 6 opening theme visuals. Upon discovering Hawks’ betrayal, a mentally distressed Twice begins using his Quirk to create near limitless copies of himself, which he calls the Sad Man’s Parade.

This is teased by the presence of not just one sad Twice in the opening theme visuals, but a cluster of them all appearing immediately after the aforementioned Hawks scene. Without a doubt, it’s teasing what will prove to be one of the most heartbreaking moments of the entire season.

4) Midnight’s death teased

Midnight as seen in the My Hero Academia anime

The final Easter egg teased in the opening theme visuals for My Hero Academia Season 6 is the tragic, saddening death of Midnight. As anime-only fans will discover in the upcoming season, she eventually sacrifices herself in an attempt to stop Gigantomachia from turning the tides of battle against the Heroes, which proves successful.

The foreshadow for this in the opening theme sees a static shot of all the major Pro Heroes seen throughout the upcoming arc, with only Midnight moving. Without a doubt, it is a deliberate choice to emphasize how her actions end up proving to be some of the most impactful amidst the Pro Heroes present.

5) Deku trying to save Shigaraki

One of the very first scenes of the ending theme visuals for My Hero Academia Season 6 sees Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shiguraki standing across from one another as children. This eventually progresses into the two as they are at the time in the story, standing across from each other with Deku in the sunlight and Shigaraki in darkness.

This symbolizes Deku’s desire to save Shigaraki from All For One rather than defeat and kill the two as a pair, which he expresses in the final moments of the arc.

6) Midnight’s death teased again

The My Hero Academia Season 6 ending theme visuals also tease Midnight’s death, this time making it much more obvious and apparent. The scene sees a pack of Pro Heroes standing out in a field with their backs turned to the camera, and Midnight is clearly seen leading the pack and being very far out in front of them.

Midnight’s death in this story arc is a result of her successful sacrificial attempt to stop Gigantomachia from turning the tides of battle in favor of the villains.

7) Reveal of Dabi as Toya Todoroki teased

The next Easter egg to come in My Hero Academia Season 6’s ending theme visuals is the subtle tease of Dabi being revealed as Toya Todoroki. In fact, this is something that anime-only fans may also have picked up on, considering how prevalent a theory it is. The scene sees Dabi press his hand against a poster of Endeavor before activating his flames and burning it up.

The reveal comes at the end of the arc, just before Best Jeanist and the recently re-Quirked Mirio Togata appear to save the day. It proves to be an incredibly influential reveal, shaking the faith of the public in hero society and the No. 1 Pro Hero, Endeavor himself.

8) Gran Torino injury teased

The final Easter egg to come in the My Hero Academia Season 6 ending theme visuals is also likely one of the most subtle, even for manga fans who know what it’s teasing. The scene sees Midoriya standing at the edge of a building’s roof with a stoic look on his face, as a gust of wind blows and the camera pans upward to see a yellow scarf floating about.

This is the scarf of Gran Torino, and is symbolic of his taking a punch from Shigaraki on the battlefield after Nana Shimura and her family is brought up. While he does survive, the attack is incredibly jarring to Deku and others in the moment, and makes for one of the darker moments of the current arc.

