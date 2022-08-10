8 incredibly fun rivalries in anime

Some anime rivalries are action-packed and full of suspense, while others are just plain silly. Either way, it's the fun feuds between two characters that are worth discussing. The chemistry between two different characters plays an incredibly important role in determining how "fun" any particular rivalry is, especially when it comes to recalling a feud from many years ago.

It's worth noting that this article is about canon rivalries between two anime characters. Therefore, it won't include fanon feuds. Similarly, filler ones from non-canon sources (such as those found in a movie) won't be mentioned here.

8 memorable anime rivalries

1) Shōyō Hinata and Tobio Kageyama (Haikyuu!!)

They don't always get along as teammates (Image via Production I.G)

The first example on this list is between two former rivals that ended up becoming terrific teammates. When Hinata first fought against Kageyama in volleyball, it was clear that he had no chance of winning. His team was just vastly inferior to Kageyama's in every way, and passion alone wasn't enough to help them win.

Eventually, Hinata would see Kageyama in Karasuno High, where the two characters would end up becoming teammates. It was a bit of a rough start between the two, but it grew to be a great friendship, a trait commonplace with some of the other rivalries on this listicle.

2) Ash Ketchum and Gary Oak (Pokemon)

Many westerners grew up with Pokemon, and it's not an exaggeration to say that it's one of the most popular anime from the 90s. The TV show comes from an insanely successful video game franchise, with the first season being the most recognizable due to it happening alongside Pokemon's initial peak as a franchise.

There are several good rivalries in the Pokemon anime, but there is a strong case to be made that Gary's feud with Ash was the best one. Essentially, Ash Ketchum was the standard underdog Shōnen protagonist, whereas Gary Oak was a cool winner who even had his own group of cheerleaders following him around.

Ash's feud with Paul a few generations later would have better battles and seem more intense by comparison. However, Gary's feud was included here simply because of the first season's legacy compared to later seasons.

3) Yami Yugi and Seto Kaiba (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

Two of Yu-Gi-Oh's most iconic characters (Image via Studio Gallop)

Speaking of popular anime from nearly two decades ago, Yugi's feud with Kaiba was easily one of the best parts of the show. Kaiba was a person that was easy to hate, and Yami Yugi was the competent alter-ego of the main protagonist.

The two characters are obsessed with dueling, and considering that Yu-Gi-Oh! is a series all about duels, it's not surprising that they would often have a reason to duel one another.

Kaiba's obsession with beating Yugi is admirable, especially when it results in some very underhanded tactics that older fans would likely remember for being despicable. It is worth mentioning that the later Yu-Gi-Oh! seasons also had good rivalries (such as Yusei and Jack), but this article won't focus on more than one fun feud per series.

4) Goku and Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)

Undisputedly one of the most famous anime rivalries of all time (Image via Toei Animation)

As far as "normie" anime rivalries go, Goku and Vegeta's feud is unquestionably the most famous example in the entire medium. It's sparked numerous discussions and debates in the several decades since it began, which isn't surprising considering the sheer popularity of the two characters.

When one thinks of good Shōnen protagonists, Goku should be near the top of the list. He can be a bit simple personality-wise, yet it's also charming to see his pure heart and desire for battle whenever he shows up. By comparison, Vegeta is far rowdier, and his arrogant personality contrasts nicely with Goku's.

5) Light and L (Death Note)

Light and L (Image via Weekly Shōnen Jump)

Not all anime rivalries have a happy ending. In this case, Light and L's feud was a deadly game of cat and mouse, where both characters try to outwit one another. It's neither comedic nor mindless action like some of the past examples. Instead, actual lives are at stake in this iconic showdown.

It ultimately ends with L's death in a series where characters don't get brought back to life. L fans would obviously find it tragic, but they at least got to see Light get his just desserts later on in the anime.

6) Zoro and Sanji (One Piece)

Zoro and Sanji (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece is a fun anime to watch with several rivalries of note, but Zoro and Sanji's is the most consistent when it comes to entertainment. The fandom wars between the two characters aren't fun at all to watch. Thankfully, there is definitely a great deal of joy in seeing the two characters compete with one another whenever they randomly bicker in the anime.

Part of it is the good voice acting and animation. Not to mention, they're allies on the same crew, so it's nice to see a more friendly rivalry (especially compared to the previous entry on this list).

Also, this is a good example of a feud between two characters that doesn't involve the main protagonist.

7) Kuwabara and Hiei (YuYu Hakusho)

Another comedic example is Kazuma Kuwabara and Hiei from YuYu Hakusho. Although the two characters never actually fought one another, they often bickered about something insignificant whenever they were on-screen with one another. Kuwabara was largely a comical character, so he would often be the one at the receiving end of whatever snarky joke Hiei threw at him.

Funnily enough, Kuwabara has a massive crush on Yukina, even though he doesn't know that she is Hiei's sister. It was a fun dynamic that the anime developed, especially since Kuwabara and Hiei were almost always allies fighting for the same cause.

8) Atsuko Kagari and Diana Cavendish (Little Witch Academia)

One of the more underrated anime rivalries, featuring Diana on the left, and Akko on the right (Image via Trigger)

There are several great female rivalries in anime too. A popular one like Ino and Sakura could be included here, but for the sake of having something more underrated, here are some details about Akko and Diana from Little Witch Academia.

This feud parallels Ash and Gary's rivalry in that one character is noticeably outclassed by another, yet that character still tries their earnest to come out on top. Both characters in this instance had their magic drained by one of Ursula's shows, yet Diana's determination ensured that she would eventually become the competent witch that fans of this anime know today.

Akko had a rockier start to becoming a witch by comparison, but the series still ends with her saving the day. She might have lacked some fundamental magical skills compared to somebody like Diana, yet that obstacle was what made her progression as a witch all the more enjoyable to watch.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

