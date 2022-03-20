8 most intelligent Demon Slayer characters, ranked

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular and trending anime series of our time. The Entertainment District arc put out some of the best episodes in the series so far and fans are hyped for the upcoming season. However, they have been wondering about some of the smartest characters in the series.

It is important to know that the series focuses mostly on combat and teamwork. Therefore, it is extremely difficult to discern how smart one truly is, since most of the characters were not in a situation that demanded them to show how smart they were, except when battling a demon.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga series.

Some of the smartest characters in Demon Slayer

8) Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito from Demon Slayer (image via Ufotable)

While Muichiro is considered to be a genius, his intelligence was displayed mostly on the battlefield and the series didn’t really showcase instances where he could show his true potential in terms of his intellect.

However, he was quite smart during fights when he made accurate observations about demons and their abilities. The series could have had a lot more instances and situations that demanded Muichiro’s true potential in terms of his intellect. He could be way higher on this list, however, there are very few instances that serve as evidence.

7) Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer (image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro was a smart character since he always tried to slow things down and tried to think analytically. He rarely let his emotions dictate his moves on the battlefield and was able to think of unique solutions on numerous occasions.

One such instance was in the Entertainment District arc, when he was out of breath and wanted to save Uzui’s wife. He decided to mix both Water Breathing and the Breath of the Sun in order to conserve his energy which showed his quick thinking in pinch situations.

6) Kibutsuji Muzan

Muzan, as a character, is more cautious and less intelligent when we analyze him. He took precautionary measures out of desperation and rarely showed instances where he was smart. However, he was able to avoid losing his life for hundreds of years and killed several members of the Demon Slayer Corps.

He was so desperate to live that he transferred all his blood into Tanjiro so that his will would be carried on by the latter. By allowing Nezuko to live and turning her into a demon to test out her ability to conquer the sun was smart as well.

5) Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho (image via Ufotable)

Shinobu Kocho is another smart demon hunter who was extremely good at crafting poisons that would kill demons with ease. She had a great deal of knowledge about plants, chemicals and other ingredients that were important in creating medicines and poisons.

Her medicines are used by members of the Butterfly Mansion to treat the wounded demon hunters. She is the reason Tanjiro was able to return to his human state after turning into a demon.

4) Yoriichi Tsukiguni

Yoriichi Tsukiguni is arguably one of the smartest characters in the series, but he didn’t receive enough screen time for the audience to discern his true potential. He was smart enough to create a Breathing Style that was tailored based on Muzan’s weaknesses and the placement of his vital organs.

It takes keen observation, intelligence and skill to craft a Breathing Style such as the Breath of the Sun. Yoriichi was the only one who single-handedly drove Muzan into a corner.

3) Kiriya Ubuyashiki

Kiriya Ubuyashiki (image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s son took over when his father died to Muzan during the latter stages of the series. His intelligence and memory retention was outstanding as he was able to memorize the layout of the Infinity Castle and navigate the demon hunters carefully.

This requires a level of memory retention and intelligence that no normal human being would have. He played an important role in the defeat of the demons in the series.

2) Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Kagaya Ubuyashiki is one of those characters in Demon Slayer who didn’t have the combat abilities, but made up for it using his intelligence. He was able to utilize his foresight and orchestrate planned attacks by assigning the right demon hunters for missions.

It was under his leadership that the Demon Slayer corps were able to defeat a ton of demons who posed a threat to humanity.

1) Tamayo

Tamayo is arguably one of the smartest characters in Demon Slayer since she is one of the major reasons why Muzan died to the members of the Demon Slayer Corps. Her knowledge of medicine is unparalleled and she was able to concoct poisons based on Muzan’s abilities and hindered him from splitting into a thousand parts, just like the time he split during the fight against Yoriichi.

