8 kunoichi in anime who would set the stage on fire as idols

Kunoichi in anime is a part of anime that is seldom discussed. While their male counterparts get a lot of screen time and are generally the focus, the female ninjas do not have their day in the sun. This is worsened by their shoddy characterization by mangakas, who make these characters hide in the shadow of their male counterparts or remove any agency from them.

While most Kunoichi have been misrepresented in anime, there have been a few works where the Kunoichi in anime shine. These well-written works have made viewers create so many hypotheticals and lists about Kunoichi.

Some of these lists talk about fashion, beauty, and popular ones talk about power. However, it is rare to find a list of Kunoichi in anime that will make perfect idols.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the author, and this list is not ranked.

8 Kunoichi in anime that will make perfect idols

1) Hinata (Naruto)

Hinata combines grace and elegance (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Being an idol is all about having grace and poise, and when it comes to the combination of the two, there is no Kunoichi in anime like Hinata. While she has never been shown to sing in Naruto or Boruto, she has been shown to do very high agility movements like the Eight Trigrams Sixty-Four Palms.

With that move, she is sure to perform complex dance moves like the ones pop idols perform. Her demeanor makes her an excellent J-Pop idol and will give her an air of relatability and also get her many fans.

2) Sakura (Naruto)

Sakura's unwavering self-confidence will be ideal for her life as an idol (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura is another Naruto character on this list, which automatically makes her a Kunoichi in anime. Sakura will make an excellent J-pop idol due to her sky-high levels of self-confidence.

Her experience as a top-level ninja will also come into play as she will be able to bring her covert skills to blend seamlessly and the agility that comes from being a ninja.

3) Tsunade (Naruto)

Tsunade's trait of gently supporting characters she comes across will be helpful when she becomes an idol (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade is one of the greatest Kunoichi in anime, and when it comes to Kunoichi lists, she is a constant fixture on everyone's. While she is much older than everyone on this list, Tsunade brings a wealth of experience that is unmatched.

She is also another ninja who has been shown to execute complex Shinobi moves; this makes her ideal for dancing. Also, her Strength of a 100 Seal technique means she will never be tired, a great advantage that will help her in the rigorous life of an idol.

4) Yuzuhira (Hell’s Paradise)

Yuzuhira's combination of vulnerability and strength is unheard of among Kunoichi in Anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuzuhira is another Kunoichi in anime that is renowned for assassinations. What makes Yuzuhira perfect for the role of an idol is her control of Tao. Tao is the power system rampant in Hell’s Paradise. For Tao to be controlled, the practitioner must be in a state where they can be both weak and strong.

In Hell’s Paradise, Yuzuhira quickly learns Tao after arriving on the mysterious island. When she needs to strengthen her Tao abilities, she truly becomes vulnerable. For idols, this trait is highly valued and will help her become relatable.

5) Makio (Demon Slayer)

Makio's undercover experience is proof that she can become anyone if she desires (Image via Ufotable)

Makio has what Kunoichi in anime needs the most—adaptability. The Kunoichi has shown in Demon Slayer that she can reinvent her personality when needed. In the Entertainment District Arc, she presents herself as a courtesan seamlessly without being caught.

Courtesans during the period Demon Slayer is based in, were skilled at poetry, singing, and playing instruments. This makes her one of the most musically inclined Kunoichi on this list.

6) Suma (Demon Slayer)

Suma's behavior closely resembles that of an idol (Image via Ufotable)

Suma is another wife of Tengen, the Sound Hashira. She is one of the few Kunoichi in Demon Slayer and one of the few Kunoichi in anime that will fit into the role of an idol seamlessly.

Suma is a walking stereotype of what an idol is meant to be. Apart from that, there is a possibility of her being able to do everything that an idol can do. During the Entertainment District Arc, she garnered a lot of success, this was due to how adaptable she is.

7) Tsubaki (Soul Eater)

Tsubaki's kindness, which is seen as a flaw in Soul Eater, is what makes her a perfect idol (Image via Bones)

Tsubaki from Soul Eater is one of the most gentle Kunoichi on this list. She is generous, forgiving to a fault, and at the same time, extremely skilled at what she does.

Tsubaki also possesses two huge traits that idols need. The first is her welcoming personality, which allows her to easily gain friends; the second trait is her air of affability, which makes her go out to seek friends. Tsubaki’s ninja training will also help complex dance routines with ease.

8) Shinobu (One Piece)

Shinobu is the most empathetic Kunoichi in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Shinobu is another veteran on this list, second in age only to Tsunade. What makes Shinobu the perfect Kunoichi in anime is her ability to reinvent herself.

Shinobu is also blessed with the gift of empathy and it will make her the perfect idol, as she will be able to interact with fans seamlessly. Despite being older, Shinobu is shown to be very agile, this agility will help in her dance routines.

Final thoughts

When it comes to Kunoichi in anime, no series has the amount Naruto has. However, when it comes to Kunoichi’s that can be idols in Naruto, the number is reduced. The same can also be said for other anime with Kunoichi. This is due to idols requiring a specific skill set to function. Idols must be charismatic, affable, amiable, and adaptable. With these characteristics, only a few Kunoichi could make the list.

